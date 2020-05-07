The daughter of the late Charley Fred Fuller, Sr. and Opal Ophelia (Black) Ranson, Freida was born on Sept. 28, 1949, in Ardmore and went to be with her heavenly father on May 4, 2020, at the age of 70 years, 7 months and 6 days.

She and Leonard Ray were married in Oct. of 1969 in Los Angeles, and through that union they had four children; Leonard A. Ray, Herman Ray, Myisha Ray-Celestine and Larissa Ray.

A resident of Midwest City the past 30 years, Freida grew up in Ardmore where she graduated from Ardmore High School. In her leisure time Freida enjoyed taking care of her children and spending time with her family. She loved dominoes, going to the casino and watching old movies on her recorded VHS videos Freida was of the Baptist Faith.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Leonard Ray; children, Leonard A. Ray, Herman Ray, Myisha Ray-Celestine and Larissa Ray; grandchildren, Morgan Cooper, Alyssa Ray, Ahsha Wright, Mecca Wright and Jia Wright; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Ray, Isaiah White, Johnai Taylor, Khaza Khali Cooper and Aryanna Anderson; siblings, Jaronica Fuller, Ray Maurice Patton, Jan Murray, Stevetta Abron, Velma McGee, Gloria Allen, Merwyn Dinwiddie, Geri Ann Ranson. Preceded in death by siblings, Glen R. Potts, John Jr. Ranson, Ladana Potts and Melody Ranson.

A special thank you to Kent Jackson for always being there for our mother in her time of need. We truly appreciate everything you did. We love you!

Viewing will begin Thursday at noon to 9 p.m. The family will be at the funeral home receiving friends Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. Services will be private family services only with burial at Clearview Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family online at https://www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.