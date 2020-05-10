U. S. Army veteran Billy Dean Burch passed away at the V.A. Hospital in Oklahoma City Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the age of 84 years, 9 months and 8 days. Billy was born at Hugo, Okla., July 28, 1935, to the late Mack Burch and Thelma Elnora (Fields) Burch.

A resident of this area all of his life, Billy was a graduate of Meadowbrook High School, the class of 1953. Of Baptist faith he grew up in the Eastman community and was both a Mason and a Shriner. He had a great fondness for his canine friends and in his leisure time raised miniature horses and donkeys; he loved his ranch and livestock. Billy was retired from the Valero Refinery where he was the supervisor of the chemical control room. After retiring he was a Plainview School bus driver for a time.

Proud to have served his country in the U. S. Army, Billy earned the Expert Badge for Carbine, the Marksman Badge for the M1 Rifle and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal.

Billy is survived by his daughter, Janie Thompson; two sons, Bryan Burch, Terry Burch and wife, Christie; grandsons, Brandon Burch and Denny Allensworth, great grandsons, Theodore and Alexander. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry Burch and his sister, Patsy Brawley.

Rev. Bill Freeman and Rev. Bobby Freeman will conduct Private Family services in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, Monday, May 11, 2020, with Military Honors provided by the U. S. Army. Burial will be in the Eastman Cemetery.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Sunday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. You may send condolences and words of comfort to the family on the internet at https://www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.