Longtime Ardmore journeyman plumber, Daniel Ray "Danny" Hauther passed away May 9, 2020 at Mercy of Ardmore Hospital.

Danny is survived by a brother, Marty Hauther and wife Brenda, sister Cindy Barber and husband Nelson; nephews Nicholas Barber and wife Whittiny, Jake Barber and wife Shannon, Jared Barber and wife Michelle, Cliff Boswell and wife Jessica, Jason Boswell and wife Lela, niece Amber Busey and husband Chris; fifteen nieces and nephews as well as other extended family and friends.

Son of the late Jakie L. Hauther and Joyce (Elkins) Hauther, Danny was born Sept. 19, 1965 at Rome, N.Y. He moved to Ardmore in 1974 from San Bernardino, Calif., and for 30 years was a journeyman plumber with the Vernon Plumbing Company.

Danny and the former Brenda Nannette Gordon were married Feb. 16, 1996 at Sulphur, Okla. They were married for 22 years when Brenda passed away April 20, 2018.

Danny enjoyed life, joking and pranking family and friends, fishing and hunting and going to the area casinos to gamble.

