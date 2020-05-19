Remembrance Services for Mr. Bucky Jack Morgan, 41, of Wilson are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Ardmore with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Interment will follow at Morgan Rest Cemetery south of Wilson. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson. Social distancing will be encouraged and required to all those attending.

Bucky was born Feb. 7, 1979 in Ardmore to Mr. Ronnie Jack Morgan and Mrs. Reita Jane (Wheeler) Morgan. He departed from this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Overbrook.

Bucky graduated from Ardmore High School in 1997 and furthered his education at OSU majoring in construction management. He and his father and his brothers, first established Morgan Development Company doing mostly new home construction. They later developed a more diverse company called "Morgan Dirt Works," where they not only constructed new homes but also built many lakes, roadways and federal highways.

Bucky married the former Ms. Kristin Burkhart on June 7, 2016 at Gainesville, Texas. They enjoyed residing in the country and living the country life. Bucky loved hunting and fishing and felt most comfortable on his horse or on his John Deere tractor. He enjoyed roping and loved spending time with all of his family. He was a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews, always loving to play with them. Most especially he loved his children, and enjoyed spending time with them. Bucky was a past member of the First Baptist Church of Ardmore, being baptized there as a young man.

Preceding him in death is his grandfather Billy "Jack" Morgan; grandparents Warren and Clara Wheeler; close cousin "Lil Phil" Cunningham; and best friend Billy Miller.

Bucky is survived by his wife, Kristin of the home; children, Gracie Morgan who he called his "Lulu" the love of his life and he was so proud of her, and Wyatt Morgan who he called "Buster" and he had high hopes and dreams; parents, Ronnie and Reita Morgan of Ardmore; brothers, Casey Morgan and wife Katie of Ardmore and Derek Morgan and wife Brittany of Ardmore; grandmother, Barbara Morgan of Ardmore; God parents, Jim and Teresa Forrestal; uncles and aunts, Teresa Morgan, Angie Cox and husband Don, Gary Morgan, Steve Morgan, Tressa Wheeler and Robert Wheeler; and a host of other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be David Harris, Matt Card, Jamie Shirley, Brandon Cypert, Daniel Hull, Cody Noble, Tanner Watkins, Brian Bishop and Daren Martin.

Family visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Memories and photos may be shared at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.