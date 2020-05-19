Karen Lee Jones passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family; her son Ronnie Green, younger brother Fred Jones, and sister-in-law Kay Jones, in Aurora, Colo., on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 77 years.

Karen was the daughter of General Sherman Jones and Velma Lee (Swindle) Jones, born on Sept. 27, 1942, in Salem, Ill. Her family moved to Oklahoma and she was brought up in various parts of the state. They settled in Ardmore in the 1950s, and Karen graduated Ardmore High School with the Class of 1960.

She was somewhat of a world traveler. Her first child was born in Tishomingo, Okla., the second in West Germany, where she lived 1961-1964 when the Berlin Wall was being built, followed by a son born in New York and a daughter at Fort Hood, Texas.

She attended South Oklahoma City Junior College 1971-1973, and Central State University in Edmond, where she was twice on the Dean’s Honor Roll, and graduated in 1976 with a bachelors degree in art education. Later, she was trained in caring for the mentally and physically challenged, and was a caregiver for 12 years in Nashville area of Tennessee. She was a natural born nurturer, and loved caring for children and people of all ages.

She was creative, artistic, and talented. Some of her favorite things were painting with oils, working with stained glass, and repairing and restoring dolls from Germany and Japan. She loved playing piano, being self-taught and later learned to read music. She played for many years at the various churches she attended in the U.S. and West Germany. She had a beautiful alto voice and loved to sing.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sherman & Velma Jones, and one daughter, Rhonda Rae Green.

She is survived by three children: Rebel Lee Hagan of Goodlettsville, Tenn., Ronald Wayne Green Jr. of Roxton, Texas, and Velvet Lorene Touchette of Nashville; eight grandchildren: Jonathan, Raven, Samuel, Jericho, Stephen, William, Joshua, and Rebecca; three great-grandchildren: Winter Rose, Andrina, and Kevin; three brothers: James Redman, Wallace Jones, and Frederick Jones; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends; her dog, Petey.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and Karen will be laid to rest at Woodberry-Forest Cemetery at Madill, Okla., with her brother, James Redman, officiating.

There was a viewing at Brown’s Funeral Service in Madill on Monday, May 18, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Services are under direction of Fisher Funeral Home of Holdenville. www.fisherfh.net.