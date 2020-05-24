July 11, 1924 ~ May 21, 2020

Melba Maurine (Cavins) Culbreth was born on July 11, 1924 to Taylor Henry and Isabelle Harriet (Smith) Cavins in Orr, Okla. She died at Grace Living Center in Norman, Okla., on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 95.

The youngest of nine children, Melba graduated as Valedictorian from Zaneis High School near Wilson, Okla., in 1943. She married Clyde Culbreth, Jr. on April 6, 1947 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She worked most of her life and retired from Memorial Hospital in Ardmore. She was a member at the Central Church of Christ in Ardmore, for about 60 years until she moved to Blanchard, Okla., in March 2011. Then she attended Bridge Creek Church of Christ. Following a fall in September 2013, she moved to a nursing facility.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Clydean and Chuck Beard of Blanchard; grandson and his wife, Brandon and Jenny Beard of Blanchard; granddaughter and her husband, Shaw and Will Mannering of Thomas, Okla.; great-grandchildren: Zachary Beard, Isaac Oliver Beard, Kyelynn Beard and Adalynne Berumen. She was preceded in death by her parents; eight brothers and sisters; husband, Clyde Culbreth, Jr. in 2000; and granddaughter, Cortney Beard in 1997.

A come and go visitation with the family present to greet friends will be held 3-5 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at Vondel Smith & Son Mortuary at South Lakes, 4000 SW 119th Street OKC, OK 73173.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Ardmore.

Friends may leave condolences for the family at www.vondelsmithmortuary.com.