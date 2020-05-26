Services for Nicholas “Nick” Joe Brunk are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. Bobby Freeman officiating. Interment will be at Provence Cemetery. Social distancing will be encouraged and required for all those attending. Nick was born March 24, 1943 in Santa Paula, Calif., to Nicholas M. Brunk and Minnie Pearl (Bush) Brunk. He passed from this life on May 23, 2020 in Ardmore at the age of 77. He went to work when he was 10 years old selling newspapers at Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City. While in high school Nick worked at Evans Apco Service Station in Oklahoma City. He graduated from Midwest City High School class of 1961. After graduation he went to work for Collins Dietz & Morris Wholesale in Oklahoma City. Nick and Billie Ann Legate were married on Sept. 4, 1965. He also worked for Vacadril Automatic Drillers, worked as a custodian at Dibble School and helped kick off their football program. He retired from Michelin after 30 years of service and was a 32nd degree Mason.

Some of Nick’s hobbies were messing with vehicles, drag racing at Springer Raceway, traveling, sightseeing, and the latest enjoyments included speaking his mind on Facebook “IN ALL CAPS” and listening to his favorite music on YouTube. We loved him a whole lot and he will be extremely missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas Mustain and Minnie Pearl Brunk and brother Evert Brunk. Nick is survived by his wife Billie Ann Brunk of the home; children Michael Webb of Chickasha, Larry Brunk and wife Ceanne, Bruce Brunk and wife Denise, Joe Brunk and wife Donna, Nicole Davis and husband Dean all of Ardmore; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Pallbearers will be Ryan Brunk, James Baldwin, Harley Baldwin, Ethan Davis, Kane Bass and Ro Gardner. Honorary bearers are Cole Davis and Dean Davis. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com. Live streaming will be available for those that cannot attend.