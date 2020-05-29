After a time at home on Hospice care, Mom went to be with Jesus.

Nancy Ruth Crowson passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 81.

Nancy was born on Jan. 16, 1939, in Ardmore, to parents Charles Roy White and Mary Belva Higdon.

Nancy is survived by sons Mark Crowson of Keller, Bryan Crowson and wife Cinda of Carrollton, Brad Crowson and wife Beverly of North Richland Hills, daughter Karen Luna of Euless, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brothers Ed White of Houston, and Paul White and husband Mark of New York.

Nancy spent many years volunteering at Irving Cares, Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Irving and as an Ambassador at DFW Airport. Her love for children led her to serve in the nursery at Kirkwood United Methodist Church in Irving for many years.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family service at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texas.

Private Burial service to follow in Ardmore, at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to Irving Cares in Nancy's honor. https://irvingcares.org/donate-now/