Audrenia was born Audrenia Maria Johnson on Oct. 30, 1959, at Memorial Hospital of Southern Oklahoma, in Ardmore, to Ms. Sue Ella Johnson and Mr. Alvin Eugene McGee. Audrenia, known as “Dre” by her close friends and relatives, was raised in Ardmore where she both attended and graduated from Ardmore High School. She went on to become a Health Care Professional and a Ceramic-From-Mold Specialist. She enjoyed spending time with her children, family, and friends, as well as taking care of others and sharing her life’s experiences. She was a joy to entertain, her smile infectious, and her spirit contagious. Mrs. Gill was no stranger to hard work, dedication, loyalty, and long-suffering; a true inspiration, sincere woman of God, and maiden of valor who will be dearly missed! Her kindness shall endure and her torch will surely be carried! Mrs. Audrenia M. Gill, a sixty year-old queen, transitioned to greater glory and higher service on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

She was preceded in glory by her husband, Mr. Barry Gill; an unnamed child; daughter-in-law, Margaret K. Johnson; grandson, Leander D. Johnson II; her father, and her mother.

Audrenia is survived by her children, sons: Marvin G. Johnson, Leander D. Johnson; daughters: Tamika L. Felton, and Wenisha L. Felton-Lee and husband, Antony J. Lee, and goddaughter, LaFawn N. Franklin; sisters: Felicia F. Cohee, NaTasha J. McGee, Doloris M. Johnson, Sonya U. Erving, Phyllis Sue Washington, Jacquelyn Campbell, Stephanie Officer, Kathleen Jackson, and Monesha Kenner; brothers: William Bryson, Gregory Wesley, and Alex Kenner; a dynasty of aunts, uncles, grandchildren, great grands, nieces, nephews, men, women, and children enlightened and inspired by her contribution and influence.

