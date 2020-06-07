Simon – Graveside Services for Mrs. Bonnie Louise (Gray) Hodges, 85, of Wilson, are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Simon Cemetery with Rev. Jason Williams officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Bonnie was the 3rd child born to Mr. Oscar Lee Gray and Mrs. Elizabeth Ann “Lizzie” (Jones) Gray on Dec. 23, 1934 at Simon. She departed from this life Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Bonnie was named after her grandmothers, Bonnie (Sanders) Jones and Louisa (Allen) Gray. She grew up in Love and Carter County attending several rural schools, lastly Lone Grove Schools in 1951. Stories were told to her children of hoeing peanuts, harvesting pecans and carrying water during these years as a farmer’s daughter. On Jan. 12, 1951, Bonnie and D.C. Hodges were united in marriage by Rev. Roy Hannah at the home of D.C.’s sister, Gladys Tucker. They made their home in Wilson where they raised their children. Bonnie enjoyed canning, sewing, quilting, and reading as time allowed.

Needless to say Bonnie was a homemaker with little time for outside interests.

Bonnie was blessed during her lifetime with 11 children, 23 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She suffered heartbreak with the deaths of 3 daughters, Gail in 1998, Crystal in 2001, and Mindy in 2017. She persevered these last years with failing health, remaining in the home she had lived in on Ash Street since 1957. Bonnie enjoyed sitting on her porch and looked forward to giving candy for Halloween.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Os and Lizzie Gray; husband, D.C. Hodges; daughters, Gail Grissom, Crystal Hodges, and Mindy (Hodges) Fox; siblings, Ima Jewel Simmons, O.L. Gray Jr., and Jimmy Gray and sons-in-law, Billy Van Eaton and Victor McMahan.

Survivors include her daughters, Diana McMahan of Wilson, Judy Van Eaton of Ardmore, Sherri Way and husband Tommy of Wilson, Brenda Stone and husband John of Sitka, Alaska, Bonnie Jackson and husband Randall of Courtney, and Amy Hodges of Ardmore; sons, Dennis Hodges of Ratliff City, Danny Hodges and wife Christina of Wilson; siblings, JoAnn Kinney and husband Jim of Wilson, Danny Gray and wife Sharon of Simon, Richard Gray of Wilson, Roger Gray and wife Delores of Wilson and Carolyn McKinnon of Gainesville, Texas; 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Casket bearers will be her grandsons and honorary bearers are her granddaughters.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home in Wilson.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.