Funeral services for Ardmore native, Carl W. McGinness, 79, will be 10 a.m. Friday morning, June 12, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Reverend Donny Custar officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Carl, son of the late John V. McGinness and Ruth L. Roberts McGinness, was born on the 16th day of December 1940.

A lifetime resident of Ardmore, Carl attended Jefferson Elementary; Ardmore Jr. High and was a graduating member of the Ardmore High School class of 1960. He served in the Oklahoma National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post 65. An employee of the Ardmore School system, Carl retired after 25 years in maintenance and custodial care at Ardmore High School.

Carl was a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He had taken and completed seminary courses, received his pastor's license and served the church as their nursing home minister.

Survivors include his nephews, Johnny McGinness and wife, Theresa; Bobby McGinness, and Billy McGinness and wife, Rhonda; sister-in-law, Carolyn McGinness; great nieces, nephews, and Kevin and Cherie Russell and their family. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Judy McGinness and brother, Jimmy McGinness.

Serving as bearers will be men of the Emmanuel Baptist Church. Honorary bearers will include members of the church and of American Legion Post 65.

Memorials may be made to the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carl's memory.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory and words of comfort may be sent the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.