State lawmakers advanced a bill that would allow practically anyone in Oklahoma older than 21 to carry a firearm without having to obtain a license or go through safety training.

Allowing people to pack heat without permits would be a grave mistake. There is too much that could go wrong in a world so wound up that congested traffic triggers tragic reactions.

Admittedly, lawmakers probably went overboard when they prohibited people from carrying rifles and shotguns on racks hung in the rear windows of their pickups. But the escalating frequency of thievery might have put a stop to that practice at some point anyway.

Advocates of the measure, which would still place restrictions on convicted felons — and some who have a record of other specified crimes or histories of domestic violence or drug use — would help low-income wage earners afford to own a firearm. They also cite statistics purporting to show lower murder rates in the 15 states where “constitutional carry” laws have been passed.

It’s difficult to know exactly how many firearms are circulating among private owners in the United States, but by many estimates the number of firearms exceed the nation’s population. And by most accounts obtaining a firearm is not that difficult, even for low-income Americans.

And with regard to murder statistics and how those compare in states when firearm restrictions are factored in, it doesn’t take long to find studies that produce conflicting results. When it comes to firearms, it is not a stretch to imagine the findings of those studies were predetermined by funders of the studies.

Common sense should dictate here, not some ideologically driven agenda. Firearms are useful — they can be used as tools and for sport. But firearms are dangerous and quickly become deadly weapons when they end up in the wrong hands.

Oklahoma lawmakers should holster this idea of constitutional carry.

— Muskogee Phoenix