Oklahomans have done a great job in banding together to flatten the curve of infections and protect their vulnerable neighbors. We’ve seen this evidenced in the decrease of the projected number of cases in our state.

However, it’s time to support our state’s business owners and let Oklahomans return to work. The plan and phases outlined today (April 22) by Governor Stitt give common sense guidelines for industries to maintain social distancing practices and continue increased sanitation efforts.

Protecting the health of Oklahomans is vital, and the Governor’s phased plan will balance these health and sanitation guidelines with protecting the health of our state’s economy before any further damage is done. I commend Governor Stitt for his wise leadership during this difficult time.