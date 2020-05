I wanted to thank you for the picture and article, on the front page no less, of Viola Ford Fletcher (May 8). This lady is a gem with knowledge that, in some cases, we will never experience again. She chose to use this tool and her gifts to better the world and show us how it should be done. I hope her parade was spectacular!

Tell her I send my love and all my thanks for her wonderful attitude and vision.

Jane Coria

Bartlesville