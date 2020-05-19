I wish to take issue with the recent cartoon by Dave Granlund that trashed Gen. Michael Flynn, a decorated Army veteran with 33 years of distinguished service to our nation. To show him with medals on his chest showing “LIAR”, “BETRAYAL-FRAUD” and “COMRADE-PUTIN PAL” was entirely uncalled for.

Gen. Flynn was set up and lied to by anti-Trump FBI officers because they were Trump-haters and were dead set on somehow getting at Trump. They were the despicable group and this is all coming out right now showing officials clear up to President Obama were unmasking Gen. Flynn. THEY are the ones who were, if not doing criminal activity (and I think they were), who should be trashed, not the general. Their actions bankrupted the good general both financially and of his good name.

I trust you will be more careful in the future in running cartoons that portray a false narrative and/or are damaging innocent lives.

Herb Stevens

Bartlesville