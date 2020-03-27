Every great city should have a great cheerleader, and that cheerleader should have an unparalleled passion for that city.

And that’s why Bartlesville has Maria Swindell Gus, executive director of Visit Bartlesville.

“I grew up in Bartlesville and had so many wonderful opportunities because of the people who invested in making our community a place to thrive,” Gus said.

Now, Gus is one of those investors. As the head of the city’s tourism agency, cheerleading is her job.

“For a town of 36,000, we are so fortunate to have world-class museums and attractions as well as an amazing performing arts center,” Gus said. “This combination really sets us up to be an ideal location for everything from small meetings to weekend getaways and family fun.”

She still has a “dream big” list, though.

“It would be great if Bartlesville had one really large location that could serve as a multipurpose event center so we could host events that are much larger, such as an 800-person convention or agricultural shows,” Gus said.

Also on that list are more things for families.

“I would love to have a child-focused museum, something interactive for families that could educate and draw in visitors from all over,” she said. “I think with the incredible science and technology history we have in Bartlesville, it could be a great fit for us.”

Gus is quick to give credit where it’s due for the city’s success.

“We have to give such tremendous credit to the people of Bartlesville,” she said. “I like to say that we’re the most cosmopolitan city of our size in the state. We’re small and have a lot of the great things you find in Main Street, America, but we also have a symphony, a ballet and a baseball stadium where Mickey Mantle once played.

“Our events and festivals are the perfect complement to attractions like the Frank Phillips Home, Price Tower and Woolaroc,” she added. “We wouldn’t have any of these things if it weren’t for the incredible people who wanted to make Bartlesville a place of opportunity.”

Gus said she has noticed more small-market meetings and conferences coming to town.

“We’ve had repeat business, but we’ve also made an effort to reach out to other communities to find out what groups have been there recently so we can then invite them to consider us for their next meeting,” she said.

“We certainly try to ‘wow’ visitors so that if they’re here for a professional conference, they can’t wait to come back for a leisure visit,” she added.

And Gus said Bartlesville is easy to sell.

“We’re such a great piece of Americana,” she said. “There’s a lot of what makes a small town appealing — festivals and outdoor concerts, museums with an incredible story to tell, surprising stories and simple pleasures — all with this beautiful backdrop of a town that celebrates its past and also has a strong vision.

“Just look at the Tower Center Arts District, which encompasses historic buildings, a Frank Lloyd Wright original, and the beautiful and modern-looking Bartlesville Community Center. I think that imagery is what sums us up,” she said. “We celebrate our past, have an appreciation for the unique, and have a bold vision for the future.

“It’s the combination of it all — a representation of our history that is emphasized by the warm and welcoming people of Bartlesville.”