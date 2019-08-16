Bartlesville Public School District
Number of students
5,971
Number of administrators
28
Number of staff
650
School lunch prices
Elementary Breakfast: $2.10 or 30¢ if reduced
Secondary Breakfast: $2.25 or 30¢ if reduced
Elementary Lunch: $2.95 or 40¢ if reduced; extra milk 75¢
Secondary Lunch: $3.20 or 40¢ if reduced; extra milk 75¢
Number of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches
50.4%, or 3,010 students
Number of bus routes
25 regular and five special needs routes
Superintendent
Chuck McCauley
Bartlesville High School principal
LaDonna Chancellor
Middle school principals
Central Middle School
Keri Gardner
Madison Middle School
Joey Eidson
Elementary school principals
Hoover Elementary School
René Burns
Jane Phillips Elementary School
Kevin Brown
Ranch Heights Elementary School
Chanda Myers
Richard Kane Elementary School
Tammie Krause
Wayside Elementary School:
Ken Copeland
Woodrow Wilson Elementary School
Angie Linthacum
Dates to Know
First day of school: August 15
Labor Day holiday: September 2
Fall break: October 17-18
Classes resume: October 21
Thanksgiving break: November 25-29
Classes resume: December 2
Winter break: December 23- January 3, 2020
Classes resume: January 6, 2020
Spring break: March 16-20, 2020
Classes resume: March 23, 2020
End of school: May 21, 2020
School commencement: May 22, 2020
How to get involved (PTO groups, etc.)
Each school has a PTO or Parent Support Group. Please visit bps-ok.org and click the Schools link to access contact information for each school.
Residents interested in volunteering can also visit BPSVOLUNTEERS.ORG for more information.