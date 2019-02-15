By Mike Tupa

Even though they lost on Thursday, the Copan High School basketball teams live to fight another day in the Class B playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Wesleyan Christian School Mustangs suffered an exit Thursday from the Class A regionals.

Following are more details.

Copan

Both the Hornets and Lady Hornets face win-or-done games in regional elimination games this afternoon in Muskogee.

A win would propel both teams into Saturday’s regional consolation finals.

The Lady Hornets fell behind quickly in Thursday’s encounter of the worst kind against McCurtain.

McCurtain won, 75-27.

Tatum Williams poured in seven points and seized 14 rebounds to lead Copan, followed by Kolbey O’Rourke with six points.

“She played hard,” Copan coach Kristy Bryan said emphatically about O’Rourke.

Carli Barnett finished with five points, followed by Skylar Odum with four, Sarah Owens and Gentry O’Rourke with two apiece and Abbey Davis with a free throw.

Bryan said McCurtain featured a one-two punch with a six-footer in the low post and a six-footer on the perimeter.

“The one outside was knocking down threes, four of them,” Bryan said.

Copan is in action at 1:30 p.m. today against Pittsburgh.

The Copan boys proved to me much more competitive in Thursday’s 62-40 loss to McCurtain.

Garrick Askew and Tyreek Millien poured in 18 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Hornets.

Aaron Hunt followed with five points and Boston Mackey added three.

Copan trailed by only nine points at halftime, 23-14.

“We had shots, we just didn’t put them down,” said Copan head coach Kevin Foreman. “The boys played decent defense.”

Copan is back in action at 3 p.m. today.

WCS boys

The great news is the WCS Mustangs have no seniors on this year’s team, which hammered out 10 wins and made a promising run in the playoffs.

But, that journey came to an end Thursday with a 62-49 loss to Oilton.

“We came out and played really well and then got cold,” said veteran WCS head coach Kameron Nettleton.

Tyler Heck canned 15 points, followed by Clayton Holley with 14 to lead WCS.

Levi Harper added eight points, followed by Kade Kelley and Preston Francis with six apiece.

“Tyler Heck had the best game I’ve ever seen him play, probably scoring and defensively,” added Nettleton. “We told him he was probably the best player on the floor. It was for him a big moment. I think he proved to himself he can help us out in a lot of different ways.”

This year was WCS’ return to OSSAA competition in all sports.

The WCS girls also claimed double-digit triumphs.