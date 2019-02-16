Despite a major handicap.

Despite graduating five college-quality swimmers — including one 2020 U.S. Olympics Swim Trials qualifier — off last year’s team.

Despite having fallen time and time again during the regular season to the Jenks Lady Trojans.

Despite all that — THE BARTLESVILLE LADY BRUINS DID IT!

For the fifth-straight season, the water warriors from Bartlesville are the Class 6A STATE CHAMPS!

On Saturday afternoon, they knock off Jenks, 308 to 286, to complete their drive for five.

This is the 40th overall swimming championship in local high school history.

The Bruin boys didn’t do too badly either.

They stormed to third place — earning the program a spot on the podium for the eighth-straight season.

The Bruins scored 257 points, trailing only Jenks (401) and Norman North (295.5) in the final boys’ standings.

Chad Englehart has been the Bartlesville head coach for all five girls’ state championship seasons.

(Note: More details, including a close look at the highlights from Friday’s preliminaries, is planned for Sunday’s E-E sports.)