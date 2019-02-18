CATOOSA — Keedin Crockett of Miami qualified for the Class 4A state wrestling tournament with a third-place finish in the East Regional Saturday, Feb. 16.

Crockett picked up an 8-4 decision over Jake Weller of Tulsa Cascia Hall in the 160-pound third-place match.

“He finally put it all together,” said Wardog coach Kevin Panter. “We just have a few more things to fix.”

He pinned Dylan Jackson of Southeast at 0:56 in his first match then decisioned Remington Payne of Mannford 5-2 in the quarterfinals.

Wagoner’s Kaden Charboneau — who finished second overall — pushed Crockett into the consolation bracket with an 8-0 major decision in the semifinals.

Crockett remained alive with a 2:45 fall over Jarrett Lilley of Poteau in the consolation semifinals.

The state tournament will be Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City.