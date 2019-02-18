By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

They say beauty is only skin deep, but Bartlesville High School’s Custer Stadium has undergone more than just a pretty facelift.

The new artificial turf at the storied facility (which is just five years away from its 70th birthday) came with an important bonus — a new shockpad.

“Basically, the pad separates the turf from the ground,” explained Bruin head football coach Jason Sport. “It reduces lower leg injuries (especially ankles, knees and hips) and the concussion stuff. It’s a safer product. … It will be really fast once it settles in.”

The turf — which came with an eight-year warranty — also will have new look.

The words “Fight on, Bartlesville” will be painted on the sideline, and a new color scheme — emphasizing Navy blue with Columbia blue — was chosen for the end zone lettering.

Other projects envisioned for the stadium include installation of new play clocks, Sport said.

Sport won’t have to wait until next football season to witness how the turf looks under the night lights.

He said he’s looking forward “about seeing a couple of soccer games,” this spring at the stadium.

Soccer lines are being added now and the field is basically ready for use, Sport said.

Bartlesville originally installed artificial turf for the start of the 2008-09 school year.

In the first-ever game played on it, Bartlesville’s football team stunned Stillwater, thanks to an amazing goalline stand (first and goal at the two-yard line), when Ron Smith coached the Bruins.

The turf held up for more than 10 years but has been replaced, with an emphasis of added injury protection.

Sport said the addition of the turf typifies the pride the coaches are trying to instill in the athletes about taking care of the school facilities.

“We’re trying to do things right,” Sport said. “We feel like if he have responsibility for what we have and take care of the things we’ve got, we’ll be honored.”

Meanwhile, Sport’s offseason conditioning program is grinding toward spring practice in May.

Currently, the football players gather during second period, Monday through Friday.

They lift on every day but Wednesday, which Sport said is ostensibly a physical recovery day. But, he and his staff also utilize Wednesday to build on the core beliefs of the program and other mental activities.

Bartlesville is coming off a 4-6 season, its best showing since 2015.

The Bruins are set to return their starting quarterback, co-starting tailback, half-or-more of their starting/veteran defensive backfield, a handful of starting/veteran linemen, a few impact receivers and some starting/veteran linebackers.

Sport was hired in December as the new head football coach. He served last season as the defensive coordinator.