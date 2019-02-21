STILLWATER — She’s back.

Former Northeastern Oklahoma A&M record setter Rylee Bayless has returned to the Oklahoma State softball lineup after missing the 2018 season with a knee injury.

Bayless, who rewrote the Lady Norse record book while winning back-to-back NJCAA Player of the Year honors, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament five games into what would have been her senior season with the Cowgirls.

That was her first major injury since middle school, when she fractured a wrist, but didn’t require surgery.

“The first two weeks (of her rehabilitation time) were probably the hardest weeks because it's such a routine to move your leg, and then all of sudden you can’t hardly bend it or straighten it,” she said. “But other than that, everything went really smoothly. Things just seemed to go in the right direction.

“We celebrated the little things and it ended up being one big celebration when it was all done."

Bayless, who played third base for the Lady Norse but now is in the outfield for OSU, is hitting .367 with 11 hits and nine RBIs.

The Cowgirls were 7-3 prior to this weekend’s Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California.

“It's incredible. I think we all underestimated her worth,” Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski said. “That sounds bad because we all know how good of a player she is, but I don't think any of us, last year when she went down, recovered from the emotional lift she provides.”

Before the injury, she was 9-for-16 with four walks and scored nine times during the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona.

During her junior season at OSU, Bayless led the nation with 71 walks while playing in all 63 games. She hit .312, drove in 38 runs scored 49 times, primarily as the Cowgirls’ leadoff hitter.

Bayless had a team-best 26 stolen bases and became the 21st player in Oklahoma State history to have a multi-home run game when she hit two against North Texas.

Her four runs scored against Eastern Kentucky was the fourth-most in Cowgirl history.

“People ask me a lot about how we can replace Shippy (Vanessa Shippy, a two-time Big 12 Player of the Year). You don't. We can replace someone's numbers, but we can't replace the person,” Kajewski said. “The person is the hardest thing to replace. It's the makeup and the energy that she provides. The numbers are just number, but it's her energy, her experience and so having Rylee back — we couldn't replace her emotional energy that she brings to this team and the edge that she has.

“Having her back, I know what the numbers will be at the end. They'll be really good. But having her back, setting the tone from the first pitch is what we really missed and what we've got to have.”

Bayless set Lady Norse records for hits (133), runs (111), total bases (222), batting average (.631), on-base percentage (.703), slugging percentage (1.163), RBIs (90) and walks (55).

She tied the school record for home runs in a season with 23, finishing fourth nationally.

Bayless set a new national record for hits in a career (251) and school career records for home runs (42), runs (208), hits (251), doubles (52), RBIs (160), total bases (443), walks (81), batting average (.596), on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Her total bases in 2016 (221) were second nationally.

She feels the grueling recovery time has made her a more determined player.

"Absolutely, because you get a little taste of 'Oh my gosh! This could be over any day.' You never know when the last day is that you're going to suit up and play, and I literally thought, when I was laying in the outfield, that that was it,” Bayless said. “I wasn't sure about the redshirt rule, so I was devastated. I take my time tying my shoes because I really want to enjoy every moment and enjoy everything.”

She said her mindset remains the same as it was during her remarkable times in Miami, when the Lady Norse qualified for the NJCAA national tournament twice.

“It really just comes down to keeping the main thing as the main thing, and that's softball,” she said. “Nothing much has really changed from my mindset at NEO to my mindset here. The competition and the arms are a little bit better, but my work and my mindset has been the same since my freshman year at NEO.”