PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — The 76ers might be just fine during this three-game stretch without Joel Embiid.

Boban Marjanovic showed Thursday night that he can be a solid replacement for the NBA’s best center during short stretches. Meanwhile, the Sixers small-ball lineup of T.J. McConnell, JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris showed it’s scrappy enough to also pick up some of the slack.

That unit and Marjanovic enabled the Sixers to take a 106-102 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Marjanovic hit a pair of foul shots to give the Sixers a 100-99 lead with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining. Thirty-two seconds later, Redick drained a 3-pointer to put Philly up four points. Then, Marjanovic came back with another foul shot to make it a 104-99 game with 38 seconds play. Jonathon Simmons put the Sixers up six points with a foul shot with 10.2 ticks left.

The victory improved the Sixers to 38-21 and snapped a three-game losing streak in games without Embiid. They are 2-3 in games with their best player this season.

Marjanovic finished with a season-high tying 19 points and 12 rebounds and one block. Eleven of his points came in the first quarter on 4-for-4 shooting. Meanwhile, Harris finished with a game-high 23 points to go with 11 rebounds, while Simmons added 21.

Dwyane Wade had 19 points off the bench for the Heat (26-31) in what was his final regular-season game at the Wells Fargo Center. The future Hall of Famer is retiring at the end of the season. The Sixers honored the 13-time All-Star in a video before he checked into the game at the 6-minute, 32-second mark of the first quarter.

He and Simmons exchanged jerseys after the game. The contest also observed Australian Heritage Night.

This marked the first of three games the Sixers are expected to play without Embiid, who’s dealing with tendinitis in his left knee. They host the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday. Then, the Sixers travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Monday night at the Smoothie King Arena. Embiid will be reevaluated next week and could return in time for next Thursday’s much-anticipated game against the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

But this night was all about Marjanovic.

Nets lose

NEW YORK — All-Star Weekend was a festive occasion for the four Nets who took part in the events and for an organization celebrating a surprising resurgence this season. But the hangover was a killer for the Nets, who began the serious business of a playoff push with a miserable performance in a 113-99 loss to the rugged Trail Blazers on Thursday night at Barclays Center.

Trying to change things up for the cold-shooting Nets, coach Kenny Atkinson inserted Jared Dudley along with former Blazers Allen Crabbe, Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier in the fourth quarter. The Nets were down 14 points early in the period, but the ex-Blazers combined for 13 points in a 15-2 Nets run that cut their deficit to 90-89 when DeMarre Carroll hit a long jumper with 7:24 left.

That was as close as the Nets (30-30) got as they fell back to the .500 mark with their sixth loss in eight games. The Blazers (35-23) manhandled the Nets inside with centers Jusuf Nurkic (27 points, 12 rebounds) and Enes Kanter (18 points and nine rebounds). Portland outscored the Nets in the paint, 66-50. They also got 21 points from C.J. McCollum.

Crabbe topped six Nets in double figures with 17 points, and Davis added 15 points and 10 rebounds. But the Nets shot only 39.1 percent from the field overall and 19.4 percent from 3-point range (7 of 36).

Cavs win

CLEVELAND — Before the All-Star break, Larry Nance Jr. said the Cavaliers didn’t consider themselves a bottom-tier team.

Kevin Love agreed with that observation Wednesday, saying that’s because the Cavs have players who fight and believe they can win on any given night.

So while most fans were concerned about Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns at Quicken Loans Arena merely for the NBA draft lottery implications, the Cavs were intent on making progress.

Plagued by injuries all season, the Cavs showed signs of starting to jell as a team in their first game since the break, dishing out 34 assists on 42 field goals and pulling away for a 111-98 victory. The assist total was one shy of tying their season high.

The Suns, a league-worst 11-49, lost their 16th in a row, setting a franchise record for consecutive defeats.

Cedi Osman led five Cavs in double figures with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kevin Love recorded his first double-double since his Nov. 2 foot surgery with 16 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes despite sitting out the fourth quarter.

Jordan Clarkson added 15 points, four rebounds and five assists, Ante Zizic notched his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Larry Nance Jr. contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Devin Booker poured in 30 points with seven assists and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23 points and four rebounds for the Suns.

Rusty to start the game, making just 1 of 7 shots, the Cavs (13-46) opened a 70-60 lead with 6:03 remaining in the third quarter.

At that point, Love already had his double-double; he checked out for the night at the 3:49 mark in the third quarter. Drew said before the game that Love, playing just his third game of the new year, would not play in the fourth quarter.

because of his minutes restriction.

The Suns had a run left, especially with Love on the bench, outscoring the Cavs 12-1 to take a 72-71 lead with a surge that included a 3-point bank shot by Jamal Crawford. But Clarkson canned a 3-pointer from the key and Marquese Chriss followed with a 3 from the corner to put the Cavs up 77-72 going into the final quarter.

That burst continued into the fourth, when two free throws by Matthew Dellavedova, a Nance slam off a David Nwaba feed and a Nwaba layup pushed the advantage to 83-72 with 10:48 to go. The Cavs stretched it to 12 at 93-81 on a Nance dunk off a Dellavdova assist.

But the best example of the Cavs’ teamwork came with 5:41 to play when Dellavedova hit a cutting Osman for a layup and a 98-86 lead.

Cavs rookie Collin Sexton headed to the locker room late in the first quarter with trainer Steve Spiro. Sexton was bleeding from the mouth, possibly after taking a forearm to the face on an offensive foul by Booker. Sexton re-entered the game at the 5:57 mark in the second quarter.

The Cavs were still without center Tristan Thompson, who missed his 14th consecutive game with left foot soreness. Thompson has missed a total of 24 games this season with the problem, originally called a sprain. Coach Larry Drew said Thompson did not bounce back as well as the Cavs hoped from Wednesday’s full-contact practice.

“We don’t need to rush it. We’ll sit him out tonight and I’ll see how he is day-to-day,” Drew said.

Before the game, Thompson told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com he had a setback and was not going to press to return as he did after missing 10 games in December.

For most observers, this was another installment of the Tank Bowl, coined by ESPN’s “The Jump,” or the Zion Bowl, which seems more apt considering the pursuit of Duke freshman Zion Williamson, the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.

The three teams with the league’s worst record will have an equal 14 percent chance of winning the top spot in the lottery. The Suns (11-49) are followed by the New York Knicks (11-47), the Cavs (13-46) and Chicago Bulls (14-44).

The Suns seemed destined to finish last, even though they achieved the same dubious feat a year ago, when they went 21-61 and chose Arizona’s 7-foot-1 center Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 pick. Only two teams have finished last in the NBA in back-to-back years in the past 25 seasons.

The Cavs have 23 games remaining, including road trips to New York on Feb. 28 and Phoenix on April 1.

