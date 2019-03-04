By Mike Tupa

While it’s no surprise the University of Kansas women’s swimming program made a golden investment when it signed Kate Steward to a scholarship, perhaps no one expected this huge of dividends so early in her career.

The Bartlesville High School native — who is nearing the end of an amazing freshman campaign — made school history last week by breaking the women’s school record in the 200m breaststroke.

In fact, she did it twice the same day.

During the prelims, Steward surged to a new school-best of 2:12.98.

In the finals, she shattered that mark by a full second, coming in first in the Big 12 championship meet at 2:11.98.

With that time, she also made the ‘B’ cut for the NCAA championships.

Steward also finished in the top seven in three other events at the Big 12 finals — third in the 200 medley relay, fourth in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 100 breaststroke.

Steward wasn’t the only record-breaking former Lady Bruin for the Jayhawk women.

Haley Downey set a new school mark — which she held — in the 100 breaststroke, with 1:00.51. She is the first KU women’s swimmer to finish the event to swim less than the 1:01 barrier.

As mentioned, Steward qualified for the NCAA’s in the 200 breaststroke. She also swam a NCAA ‘B’ cut time in the 100 breaststroke.

Downey also made the NCAA ‘B’ cut in the 100 breaststroke, just missing by less than two seconds of getting the ‘A’ cut.

In the 200 breaststroke, Downey was penalized for a false start in the regulation competition.

But, in the time trial that apparently followed, she ripped through the pool in 2:12.45, which earned her a ‘B’ cut for the NCAAs.

Greta Olsen, another freshman from Bartlesville High, finished first in the ‘C’ Final in the 200 butterfly and second in the ‘C’ Final in the 100 butterfly.

Bartlesville High School/Splash Club swim coach Chad Englehart credited Downey’s leadership, as a junior team captain, as bringing stability and a good team atmosphere for a Kansas women’s team bristling with freshman talent.

Downey also competed in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swim Trails.

Steward already has qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim trials, in the breaststroke.