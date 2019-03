Perhaps not all good things on this globe have to come to an end — but that’s how it usually works out.

The Oklahoma Wesleyan University baseball team suffered a painful twist Friday with a 6-4 home loss.

The setback snapped OKWU’s 14-game winning streak, which dated back a month.

But, the Eagles will have an opportunity Saturday to begin a new victory skein when they host a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

(Note: This complete report is set for Sunday’s E-E sports pages.)