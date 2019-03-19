Will be updated

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 10-0 run late in the second half helped Moberly (Missouri) Area Community College shake Northeastern A&M and power it way to an 82-73 win in the first round of the NJCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Championship here Tuesday, March 19.

The loss ended NEO’s season at 27-7, while Moberly (28-6) faces No. 3 seed Vincennes (Indiana) University at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The 19th-seeded Norse fell behind by as many as 11 points in the first half, but finally kicked things into gear.

They were down three, 33-30 at the half and eventually took a 44-43 lead with 13:31 left in the game on a 3-point goal by Kyle Lukasiewicz.

That would be NEO’s only lead because a jumper by Alonzo Verge gave the 14th-seeded Greyhounds a lead they would hold the rest of the game.

Lukasiewicz led the Norse scoring with 21 points.

Ravel Moody had 16, Rudi Williams 11 and Dylan Van Eyck added 10.

Moberly also had four players hit double digits, topped by Verge with 25.