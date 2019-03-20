By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Caney Valley High School’s baseball team decided to win rather than whine after last Saturday’s 10-run loss to Barnsdall.

In their first action on the diamond since that setback, the Trojans (6-2) roughed up Wyandotte, 14-6, and Riverton, 8-5, during a road doubleheader Tuesday.

Luke Lakey spanked three singles while Chase Brim and Trent Gagan each drove in two runs to lead the Trojan assault against Wyandotte.

In fact, eight different Trojan batters drove in at least one run during the rout.

Blake Yauneridge, Brim, Lakey, Gagan and Jacob Eaves each belted multiple hits.

Daniel Barham added a double and a RBI and Bryre Kramer contributed a sacrifice bunt.

The Trojans stole six bases, one of them by Tanner Ryan.

Lakey and Gagan took turns pitching. They combined for a seven-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts. None of Wyandotte’s runs were earned.

Riverton — a Kansas program — gave the Trojans a tougher time.

But, Riverton had no answer to cooling off Brim.

The Trojan three-hole banger walloped two doubles and a single and drove in two runs.

Down at the bottom of the order, Haden Fiddler added three hits and two RBI’s, as well.

Ryan and Yauneridge each put down sacrifice bunts.

Barham started on the bump and struck out eight batters in four innings.

Eaves and Brim each took turns in relief. Riverton tallied only two earned runs.

Next up, Caney Valley — which is coached by Shayne Cramer — is scheduled to play host Friday to Oklahoma Union for a 1 p.m. showdown.