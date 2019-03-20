HUTCHINSON, Kan. — They dug and dug and dug, but down the stretch, the tank ran dry for the Northeastern A&M Golden Norsemen.

A 10-0 run late in the second half helped Moberly (Missouri) Area Community College shake NEO and claim an 82-73 win in the first round of the NJCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Championship here Tuesday, March 19.

“It put us in a hole and we dug out of it but it seemed we didn’t have enough to keep digging once we got out of the hole,” Norse coach Jeremy Jackson said.

The 19th-seeded Norse fell behind 9-0 in the opening four minutes and were down by as many as 11 points late in the first half, but finally got untracked in a big way.

NEO trailed 33-30 at the half, but eventually took a 44-43 lead with 13:31 left in the game on a 3-point goal by Kyle Lukasiewicz.

However, that would be its only lead because a jumper by Alonzo Verge gave the 14th-seeded Greyhounds a lead they would hold the rest of the game.

“We didn’t have a counterpunch for that response,” Jackson said. “I wouldn’t change a thing about this year. We have a very bright future. Everything we accomplished this year was amazing.

“I just hope this is just the start for NEO basketball and where we want to go.”

Lukasiewicz led the Norse scoring with 21 points.

Ravel Moody had 16, Rudi Williams 11 and Dylan Van Eyck added 10.

Others scoring for NEO were Valentin Van Putten with seven, Ramello Williams with three and Kyrele Benford contributed two points.

“We have some really talented freshmen. Some made plays and some had the jitters,” Jackson said. “It’s a learning experience to be on the big stage at Hutch.”

NEO had an uncharacteristic 15 turnovers in the first half, but finished the game with 20.

The Norsemen shot only 38 percent from the field — the season average was 46 percent — and converted on only 7 of 26 3-point attempts.

Moberly, which had 18 turnovers, also had four players hit double digits, topped by Verge with 25.

“They were a talented team and I don’t want to take anything away from them. It’s a credit they earned today,” Jackson said. “It’s a very talented group of young men. They hit some shots and made some timely plays, but there is nothing that they have that we don’t have on our side.”

The Golden Norse finish their first season with Jackson at the helm at 27-7.

“When you can end a season with single-digit losses, you are doing something pretty good,” he said.

Moberly (28-6) faced No. 3 seed Vincennes (Indiana) University Wednesday evening.

Tournament notes: NEO outscored Moberly 32-30 from inside the paint and held a 15-8 edge in second-chance points, but the Hounds held a 17-12 edge in points off turnovers. … Former Miamian Steve Green’s South Plains Texans grabbed an 82-75 win against Trinity Valley (Texas) CC in a second-round battle. Coffeyville, coached by former NEO assistant Jay Herkelman, faced Kaskaskia Wednesday afternoon. … Region 2 women’s representative Northern Oklahoma-Enid were blown out by 11th seed Northwest Missouri State 79-50 Tuesday at Lubbock, Texas.