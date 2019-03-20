By Mike Tupa

Whew!

Bartlesville High School’s baseball team seemed to be a-crusin’ Tuesday night to its first back-to-back wins when it nearly hit a roadblock.

But, thanks to the clutch pitching of Noah Yearout, the Bruins (3-7) held on for a 7-6 win against Bay High School (Fla.) in Panama City, Fla.

Yearout fanned the final two Bay batters, leaving the prospective tying run cooling his heels at second base.

Bartlesville improved to 2-0 in Florida tourney, which is being hosted by Bay High School.

The Bruins will be back in action Wednesday and Thursday in The Sunshine prior to packing their toothbrushes and cleats and migrating back to Bartlesville.

Bartlesville brought a seven-game losing streak into the week but opened up their Florida odyssey by crushing Grace Christian Academy (Tenn.), 13-0, on Monday.

They returned to the field Tuesday to take on the Bay Tornadoes.

Following a scoreless first inning, Bay crept out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

But, led by the smoking bat of Jakob Hall — two doubles and three RBi’s — the Bruins scored seven runs the next three innings to burst to a 7-1 lead.

Other Bruins that drove in runs during the explosive spurt included Dakota Ward, Andrew Harden, Calvin Johnson and Silas Earley.

Yearout added a sacrifice bunt to fuel the attack and the Bruins stole six bases — two each by Hall and Ward.

Meanwhile, Bartlesville starting pitcher Ward — and his defense — shut down Bay’s offense like a condemned snow cone stand in Gnome.

During his four-star six-inning stint,

Ward allowed only six hits, one earned run (three unearned) and one walk — and fanned 13 batters.

But, the wheels of Bartlesville’s smooth ride hit a rocky stretch.

Starting with the fifth inning, Bay scored five runs the final three innings.

The Tornadoes also squandered several opportunities to score more runs.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bay scored one run and then put runners on third and second, thanks to a walk by Ward and an error.

But, Ward snapped back by striking out the next batter to end the inning and preserve Bartlesville’s 7-2 lead.

Bay opened the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back base hits and scored a run on a dropped third strike.

The Tornadoes put another run across the plate on an error — to trim the lead to 7-4 — but Ward again whiffed the final batter to limit the damage.

However, Bay was gathering momentum.

In the bottom of the seventh — after Alan Covarrubias had replaced Ward on the bump — the first two Bay hitters got on base, one on a dropped third strike the other on a walk.

The next hitter grounded out to bring home the lead runner and narrow Bartlesville’s lead to 7-5.

A single by the fourth batter of the inning plated Bay’s sixth run.

With the potential tying run on base — and just one out — Bruin head coach Austin Jarvis installed senior veteran Yearout on the bump.

Yearout fanned the next two batters — getting both of them to wave at the ball for the third strike — to earn the save and preserve the hard-fought victory.

On the offensive side, Bartlesville spread the production around.

The Bruins scored their first run — tying the game, 1-1 — on a Harden single to plate Ward.

Moments later, Johnson delivered a RBI fly ball that brought home Braeden Winters.

In the top of the fourth, Hall doubled home Earley, to put the Bruins up, 3-1.

Bartlesville added four more runs in the fifth inning — a single by Earley to push Johnson across the plate, a two-bagger by Hall to score both Earley and Harald Borg, and a single by Ward to plate Hall.

The Bruins were scheduled to be back on the field at 10 a.m. Wednesday to take on Knoxville Christian (Tenn.).

They finish their tourney slate with a 1 p.m. contest on Thursday against White House-Heritage (Tenn.).

Bartlesville will then return and get ready for a 6 p.m. showdown Monday at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium against Tulsa Union.