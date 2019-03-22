By Mike Tupa

Hailey Tucker is living the dream — and no one better pinch her just yet.

The Bartlesville High School graduate is just days away from playing with Southwestern Oklahoma State University in the NCAA-II women’s basketball Elite Eight.

The Lady Dawgs are seeded No. 2 in the national. They take on No. 7 Saint Anselm College at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals, in Columbus, Ohio.

SWOSU’s ladies’ hoop program is on new ground — prior to this season, it had never advanced this far in the playoffs.

Not nearly this far.

The 6-foot-3 Tucker is one of the seniors on which head coach Kelsi Musick has built the foundation of success.

Tucker told the E-E an ambiance of kinship makes this year’s Lady Dawgs’ squad unique.

“We’re so close,” she said. “We have a family atmosphere.”

She credits that devotion-spiced environment to Musick and assistant coach Cophie Anderson, referring to them as her “second moms.”

“I think that really helps our team,” she added.

But, SWOSU is about more than attitude.

These Lady Dawgs are simply a fantastic team.

With last Monday’s regional championship win, 88-77, against Fort Hays State, the Lady Dawgs (33-1) rolled to its 33rd-straight triumph.

So far this postseason, SWOSU has walked away with two first-place trophies — the Great American Conference tourney and the NCAA-II Central Region tourney.

On the horizon now is a shot at a national crown.

The Lady Dawgs are just two wins away from making the NCAA-II final.

Tucker said she and her teammates aren’t fearful of expectations.

Quite the opposite.

“Pressure? We thrive on that,” Tucker said. “We love pressure. We like to create it.”

Tucker recalled Monday’s win against Fort Hays — played in Fort Hays gym — in front of 5,100 people, most of them home team partisans.

“It was so loud in there,” said Tucker. “I could not hear a single word. We got up quickly 14-2 because we new we had to shut them down early.”

Hayden Priddy pumped in 32 points to lead the Lady Dawgs to the win, followed by Tucker with chin-rubbing all-around production — 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and six blocked shots.

Taylor Hedrick checked in with 11 points, while Bethany Franks scored nine.

Tyra Aska and Taber Beer — the latter the regional semifinal hero with a last-second three-pointer in a 75-72 win — both amassed eight points.

During the three-game regional, Tucker erupted for one of her best showings as a Lady Dawg in tourney play — 61 points, 22 rebounds, 11 blocks and 10 assists.

“I probably played my best three games … I have all season,” Tucker said. “I was really pleased with how we moved the ball around and played as a team. I felt like it shot pretty well.”

She nailed 20-of-22 free throws in the final two regional games, which proved crucial to SWOSU’s success.

Fort Hays assigned a 6-foot-4 defender to face guard her all around the floor.

“I wasn’t getting any touches on the ball,” said Tucker. “If I got a defensive rebound, I went because I knew that was the only way I was going to get a shot.”

Otherwise, Tucker said “I tried to drive to basket and get her in foul trouble.”

Tucker said she has faced tight defense all season, but has been able to out-athlete most her defenders and force them to foul her.

As a team, the Lady Dawgs “have a lot more endurance then the teams we play,” Rucker said. “When that third and fourth quarter rolls around, they can’t run with us any more.”

She credits that conditioning to Musick’s grueling practice regimen, which included running three days a week at 5 a.m.

SWOSU also endured one of the toughest preseason schedules in the nation, which helped toughen up the team and hone its physical endurance.

Nearing the end of their long, grinding and successful journey, the Lady Dawgs face just one more week of challenges and opportunities to try to reach the top of the mountain.

It all begins Tuesday in the Buckeye State.