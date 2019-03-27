The Great American Conference — and former Bartlesville High School girls basketball legend Hailey Tucker — are about to play their finest hour.

In other words: SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE IS ABOUT TO PLAY FOR THE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NATIONAL TITLE!!!!!!!

Got the idea?

On Wednesday evening, the Tucker and her SWOSU Lady Dawg teammates dispatched of Indiana (Pa.) University, 66-57, in the NCAA-II Women’s Final 4.

Tucker poured in 11 points, grabbed seven boards and made two steals to contribute to the historic victory.

Bethany Franks fashioned a double-double (14 points, 12 boards) to fuel the Lady Dawgs.

The victory propels SWOSU into Friday’s national final, set for 6 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio.

The opponent will be determined later on Wednesday evening.

The game is slated to be shown on CBS Sports Network.

More details about Wednesday’s triumph by SWOSU will be added as they come available.

A full report is planned for Thursday’s E-E sports pages.

The 6-foot-3 Tucker is a 2015 graduate of Bartlesville. She set the career mark for both points and rebounds in Lady Bruin basketball.

She is a four-year full-time starter for SWOSU.