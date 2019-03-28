By Mike Tupa

Bartlesville High School’s baseball team boasted a wealth of returning talent coming into the school year.

But, the Bruins still eyed some vacancies and a void of potential production at the plate.

And, then Dakota Ward showed up.

The senior transfer brought the full package to the Bruins — pitching, well-honed skills at the plate, defensive versatility and a steady glove.

Just as importantly, he blended in with the Bruin veterans like a pair of comfortable shoes.

And his production has been heavenly.

Through 14 games, Ward is batting .404 (21-of-52), with 15 RBI’s, four doubles and eight free passes — and he’s striking out only once every 10.4 at-bats.

Ward owns a 2.37 earned run average in 23.2 inning and a team-high (tied) four starts. He has snapped off a 2-2 record and rang up nearly two strikeouts (37) per inning.

Needless to say, Austin Jarvis — Bartlesville’s first-year head coach — couldn’t be happier with what Ward has meant during a wild ride that saw the Bruins (7-7) lose seven-straight games and bounce back to win six straight.

“Dakota has kept us afloat,” Jarvis said about the rugged times. “Offensively, he’s tearing it up as our three-hole hitter. He never gets and easy pitch. … He’s doing a great job of executing.”

Ward also feels good vibes about his transfer.

“Coming into a new school my senior year, I didn’t know what to expect,” said Ward, who moved to Bartlesville to live with his dad. “I’m happy with just how the kids were really accepting. From the first day I was in a friend group. It made my move really easy.”

But, on the field, the first two weeks were anything but painless for Ward and his Bruin teammates.

After crushing Tulsa Edison in the season opener, the Bruins then lost seven games during a 10-day period.

A dearth of clutch hits and crucial defensive miscues plagued the Bruins during that forgettable period.

“We won our first game pretty good,” explained Ward. “After that, I think we took some of the teams we played for granted.”

But, the Bruin fortunes boomeranged last week during a spring break tournament in Florida.

Bartlesville blitzed to the tourney championship with a 4-0 record, while clamping down with two shutouts.

The Bruins continued their momentum this week by sweeping Tulsa Union by a combined score of 17-2 — including a 9-0 shutout on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ward sparkled during six innings on the mound — and also delivered a ringing opposite field double to break the game open — in an 8-2 victory, Bartlesville’s first home win and district win of the season.

Ward explained the “secret” of what the Bruins have to do in order to continue to be successful.

“We’re going to have to scrap and play our hardest every time out,” he mused. “The thing that turned it around was just our confidence. We started playing like we know hoe to play. We started stringing hits together. People started going up there to the plate … and say ‘I’m going to hit the ball.’”

The pitchers also have grown in confidence in striking out batters in threatening situations, he added.

Ward’s considerable skills are equally divided.

He has signed a letter of intent to play junior college ball at Eastern Oklahoma State — which is coached by former Oklahoma Wesleyan University skipper Matt Parker.

Ward said Parker signed him both as a pitcher and a position player.

As a pitcher, Ward said he believes Bruin assistant Mike Yearout — a former standout and AAA star in the Toronto Blue Jays organization — has helped him progress.

“I’m definitely throwing all my pitches for strikes,” said Ward. “I’m usually a fastball guy. … I can still do that, but coach Yearout has helped me get all four of my pitches in the zone.”

Ward provided an example in Monday’s win.

With two strikes on an Union batter — in a critical juncture of the game — Ward snapped off a splitter that curved in on a left-handed batter for a strike out.

On the offensive side, Ward said he believes he’s more consistently productive this season than he has been in the past.

After struggling in the preseason at the plate, Ward has powered up at the plate.

“Consistency has been the key for me so far this year,” he said.

He recalled Monday’s opposite field RBI double.

“I was looking to hit the other way,” he said. “When I got up there, I saw they shifted the whole outfield.”

He’s also encouraged by his consistency on defense.

“Wherever they put me (shortstop, third base, second base or outfield) they trust I’ll get the out for them,” he summarized.

Making it all the more sweeter is living in Bartlesville at this time.

“It’s huge,” he said about his family support. “I’ve always lived so far away from my dad. Getting him to see my play ball is a big deal.”

Ward’s main focus at the moment?

“We’ve got to keep playing the way we are and keep our streak alive.”