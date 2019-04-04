By Mike Tupa

Kevin Foreman has a three-peat on his mind.

And, that’s a lot of bull.

Probably a ton or more.

Foreman Bucking Bulls is on the verge of capturing the Amped Up Energy Drink bull-riding finals, set for this weekend at the Civic Center in St. Joseph, Mo.

Foreman’s team is the two-time defending champion.

The Copan-area resident will enter two stars from his stable — Shattered Reams and Cherry Bomb — into the competition, which will be held Friday and Saturday.

White Chocolate is his alternate

“You qualify for this all year long,” said Foreman about earned a spot in the finals. “It (the qualifying competitions) ended in November. We have an 18-point lead going into the finals. … We have a good shot at bring home golden hardware.”

The bulls’ check-in is set for Thursday afternoon.

Foreman also is the veteran head coach of the Copan High School boys’ basketball team.