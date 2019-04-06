By Mike Tupa

Carson LaRue turned in a solid outing Friday in his first regular season appearance in Double-A minor league baseball.

The Dewey High graduate pitched five strong innings in relief during a no-decision stint for the Corpus Christi Hooks, who fell by two runs to the Amarillo Sod Puddles, 7-5.

LaRue — a hard-throwing right-hander — allowed only three hits and struck out six batters.

The coaching staff called on the 23-year-old LaRue as its third pitcher of the night.

He gave up one homer and two runs to Amarillo, but issued only one walk.

LaRue played Advanced A ball last season, but pitched one game in the Texas League playoffs for the Hooks.

This is his fourth season in the Houston Astros’ organization. He labored primarily as a starting pitcher his first three years.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound LaRue was drafted in 2014 in the 14th round by Houston followed successful college stints at Oklahoma State and Cowley (Kan.) College. He set multiple single-game and single-season records at the latter, helping push the Tigers into the National Junior College World Series.

In 2014, LaRue spearheaded Dewey’s push to the Class 4A state championship game — in which it lost by one run to Tuttle — and a 35-5 record.

LaRue also excelled in basketball at Dewey.