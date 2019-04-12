Los Angeles Times

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts succinctly summarized his club’s performance Thursday minutes after the Dodgers, four days after swaggering into Missouri behind a mountain of momentum, were sent tottering back to Southern California following a jolting four-game sweep at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals.

“This is the first game,” Roberts said, “where I felt that on the pitching side, really, across the board, the defensive side, we just didn’t play well.”

Unlike their first three losses at Busch Stadium this week, when they were held to five runs, the Dodgers (8-6) didn’t encounter trouble scoring. They scored plenty while seeking to avoid leaving without a victory. Problems surfaced in just about every other department in an 11-7 loss.

The difficulties began with their starting pitcher. Walker Buehler lasted just four innings. He surrendered five runs on five hits and had trouble putting batters away, going to a full count five times.

He has surrendered 11 earned runs, struck out nine and walked five over 12 innings in his three starts this season and has failed to pitch beyond the fifth inning after a limited spring training in which he appeared in one Cactus League game. Roberts acknowledged that Buehler’s light schedule in Arizona may be costing him now, but Buehler was unwilling to cite his spring as the reason for his struggles.

“At some point it’s me not making the pitches, Buehler said. “And I should be able to do that my first outing of the spring. This being my third start of the season, it’s just not good enough.”

The baton was passed to a bullpen that stumbled again with no help from a shoddy defense. Errors helped the Cardinals score in the fifth and sixth innings as the Dodgers gave up a season-high 11 runs. The gaffes left the Dodgers trailing by four runs, and they couldn’t rally against a Cardinals bullpen that allowed two baserunners — both on singles — over the final five innings.

To top off the anguish, shortstop Corey Seager exited the game in the fourth inning shortly after getting hit by a pitch on his left hamstring. Seager said the area was bruised, but an ultrasound revealed no significant damage. Whether he plays Friday will depend on how he feels after the team’s flight back to Los Angeles.

“Everything was fine,” said Seager, who went two for two with a double before departing.

The last time Buehler had pitched at Busch Stadium, on Sept. 14, 2018, he fooled around with his slider grip in the bullpen minutes before the game. Always willing to experiment and adjust on the fly, Buehler found something he liked and carried the modification into the game. With the pitch at his disposal, he logged eight scoreless innings for his best performance as a major leaguer up to that point during a breakout second half to conclude his rookie season.

“We needed that series,” Roberts said before Thursday’s game. “Now we need one game.”

Buehler was not the same pitcher Thursday. He was erratic and hittable. He provided an encouraging 14-pitch first inning, retiring the Cardinals (8-5) in order with two strikeouts. He extended the momentum to the top of the second inning with his bat when he crushed a 92 mph fastball to the opposite field for a home run off Michael Wacha, who gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Buehler couldn’t control his grin as he rounded the bases for his first extra-base hit as a professional. He became the 12th Dodger to homer this season — David Freese became the 11th earlier in the inning.

Then things fell apart in the bottom of the second.

Jose Martinez and Tyler O’Neill singled and Buehler walked Jedd Gyorko to load the bases after jumping ahead in the count, 0-2. Buehler then hit Harrison Bader with a pitch to push a run home and Matt Wieters delivered a sacrifice fly. Buehler later unloaded a wild pitch that bounced to the Cardinals’ dugout — far enough from catcher Rocky Gale for both Gyorko and Bader, one of the fastest players in the majors, to scamper home.

“He just didn’t have command of really any of his pitches that inning,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers answered with their own four-run output in the top of the third inning. After Turner singled and Seager doubled, A.J. Pollock lifted a sacrifice fly. Two batters later, Freese, perhaps playing in his final game in his hometown, where he became a hero for his playoff heroics in 2011, extended the inning with a two-out RBI single. Enrique Hernandez followed with a two-run home run that cleared the Dodgers’ bullpen beyond the left field wall.

Buehler didn’t emerge for the fifth inning, having thrown 85 pitches. It was on Pedro Baez to protect the Dodgers’ 7-5 lead. He faltered. The Cardinals loaded the bases with three consecutive singles and Bader was struck again for another RBI. Baez got ahead 0-2 on Wieters, but the catcher lined a two-run single to left field, giving the Cardinals an 8-7 lead.

“You got to put them away with your pitch,” Roberts said “With the guys that we have, the stuff that they have, 0-2 to 4-2, 0-2 (to) lined base hit. That stuff can’t happen.”

The margin doubled when Max Muncy bobbled what should have been an inning-ending groundout from Kolten Wong and Bader scored.

The Dodgers’ sloppiness spilled into the sixth inning, which began with Paul DeJong working a walk against Yimi Garcia and scoring on Jose Martinez’s double. Martinez advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored when Gale, making his first major league start since 2017, had his throw sail into left field.

“After that first inning I thought we were in good shape,” Roberts said. “But we’ve got to play nine innings.”

———

Mariners edge KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — It wasn’t the home run that extended the meaningless streak. It was the home run that extended the meaningful streak — the winning streak.

Daniel Vogelbach smoked a 95-mph fastball from Kansas City’s Glenn Sparkman in the 10th inning, sending a laser of a line drive over the wall in deep right-center for the winning homer in the Mariners’ 7-6 victory against the Royals. Seattle has now won six games in a row and is 13-2 on the season.

With his unusual body frame that’s part fire hydrant and part beer keg and a unique, powerful swing to fit his build, Vogelbach already has reached cult hero status despite never previously being a significant presence in Major League Baseball. And given an extended chance with the Mariners for the first time in his career, he’s moved past potential and into production.

Oh, and that other streak. Well, it continued and gave the Mariners a small piece of MLB history. Down 4-0 after five innings, Dee Gordon led off the top of the sixth with a solo homer to right field. Home runs aren’t typical for Gordon, who came in with 15 career homers in 865 MLB games. Gordon’s rare round-tripper gave the Mariners a home run in all 15 games to start the season. That streak eclipsed the MLB record of 14 straight games previously held by the 2002 Cleveland Indians. Seattle has 35 homers on the season, which is the most in the American League.

With the score 6-4 in the ninth inning, Mitch Haniger sent Thursday’s game into extra innings with a two-out, two-run triple off Royals closer Brad Boxberger.

Mariners reliever Connor Sadzeck picked up his first career save, while Brandon Brennan got his first career win in relief.

With the help of home plate umpire Marvin Hudson’s somewhat interpretive strike zone, Royals starter Jorge Lopez did something that only one other starting pitcher has accomplished against the Mariners this season — pitch six complete innings.

The grind-it-out approach the Mariners have used just never got going against Lopez, who pitched six innings, giving up two runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. With the help of some solid defense, including a play of his own, Lopez retired the first 11 Mariners he faced before Domingo Santana notched Seattle’s first hit with two outs in the fourth inning.

Meanwhile, the Royals looked more like the homer-happy team, bashing three of them off Mariners starter Mike Leake. Hunter Dozier notched their first with a solo blast in the second inning while Jorge Soler, who has worn out Mariners pitching, blasted a two-run homer to left in the third inning to make it 3-0. Adalberto Mondesi made it 4-0 with a solo shot in the fifth inning. The three homers allowed tied a career high for Leake.

After being shut out for five innings, Seattle broke through with Gordon’s homer. Mallex Smith followed with a triple to left. He scored on Haniger’s sac fly to make it 4-2. An inning later, Gordon tripled home Ryon Healy to make it 4-3.

The Mariners bullpen couldn’t keep the deficit to one run. Rookie Erik Swanson, who was making his MLB debut, gave up two runs in the seventh inning while getting minimal help from the Mariners’ suspect defense.

Seattle trimmed the lead to 6-4 in the eighth on an RBI single from Edwin Encarnacion. Seattle seemed poised for more runs, but Tim Beckham hit into a rare 3-6-1 double play to end the inning.

———

Samardzija gem lifts Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — His elbow was not shredded and his rotator cuff was not torn. Unlike many other pitchers who know the devastating pain of injury, Jeff Samardzija knew surgery was not going to save his career.

He also understand he could no longer pitch effectively with an ailing shoulder.

For much of last summer, Samardzija’s future could be summed up with one big question mark. In Thursday’s 1-0 San Francisco Giants win over the Colorado Rockies, Samardzija punctuated the victory with a gigantic exclamation point.

For the first time since April 20, 2018, Samardzija earned a win as the right-hander turned in seven dominant innings in front of 29,727 fans at Oracle Park.

Thanks to a solo homer in the seventh inning from center fielder Kevin Pillar — his third home run of the week— Samardzija hung a capital ‘W’ next to his name in the box score.

After spending the offseason rehabbing three-to-four days per week at Oracle Park, Samardzija entered the spring with the belief that he would eventually return to a starting rotation.

On Thursday, we learned Samardzija can still be effective in a starting capacity, but that wasn’t the only big takeaway for a Giants team that snapped a three-game losing streak. Here are three big ones.

1. Shark smells the blood

During a pregame interview with reporters, manager Bruce Bochy said he hoped Samardzija could give the Giants five or six quality innings as he continues to build up his shoulder strength and confidence.

Instead, the veteran right-hander turned in seven shutout innings in his best performance since a complete game, three-hit shutout of the San Diego Padres on August 28, 2017.

Samardzija needed just 90 pitches to record 21 outs and become the third consecutive Giants starter to work seven innings in the milestone win. The right-hander dropped his season ERA to 1.62 and made another significant stride after shoulder trouble limited him to just 10 starts last year.

This spring, Samardzija discussed the importance of refining his approach and relying less on his four-seam fastball and more on a deep arsenal of pitches that includes a slider that’s worked well for him in each of his three starts. In Thursday’s outing, Samardzija threw 29 fastballs, 26 sliders and 23 cutters while also mixing in a handful of splitters and curves.

His ability to mix pitches effectively limited the amount of hard contact Rockies hitters produced and also gave Colorado just one chance to hit with a runner in scoring position.

2. Too much cap tipping

When an opposing pitcher enjoys a strong performance against the Giants, Bochy has a habit of saying, “You’ve got to tip your cap.”

Bochy wasn’t the only member of the Giants tipping his cap to Colorado starter Jon Gray for a strong effort, but the Giants have been doing far too much of that lately and Gray isn’t exactly a Cy Young contender.

When the Rockies right-hander is on, his arsenal is electric and his 96-mile per hour fastball is tough for batters to square up. But in his previous 33 starts before Thursday’s outing, Gray had allowed 256 baserunners in 185 innings and compiled a 5.16 ERA.

In other words, he’s the type of pitcher who can bust an offense out of a prolonged slump. As you might have guessed, the Giants as a whole did not take advantage of the opportunity.

Outside of Pillar’s solo shot in the bottom of the seventh, the Giants only mustered four more hits against Gray and failed to give their pitching staff any meaningful cushion.

That’s not a sustainable formula for success, especially in a National League West division filled with solid offensive clubs.

3. If you want to see offense…

The 2019 Giants offense may not provide the type of entertainment fans are looking for, but an hour down the road, their Single-A affiliate celebrated its 2019 home opener.

After an impressive first week of California League play, the organization’s top two prospects —Joey Bart and Heliot Ramos — made their home debuts in front of a packed house in San Jose.

Bart made waves on social media earlier in the week with a laser shot of a three-run home run against the Visalia Rawhide while Ramos earned time in the spotlight with a multi-homer game against the Stockton Ports on Wednesday.

Bart and Ramos combined for eight extra base hits and 11 RBI in their first week of play and if they keep that pace up, it won’t be long before both are headed to the next level.

———

Pads knock off foe

PHOENIX (TNS) — San Diego Padres management is monitoring its first-place team — yes, first place — in an effort to determine how real its chances of contending are over the duration of 2019.

The main quandary is whether to invest in a veteran starting pitcher.

Pedro Avila’s performance Thursday night may have only further clouded the issue.

The 22-year-old right-hander was sterling in getting into the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Padres claimed a wild 7-6 victory.

En route to claiming sole possession of the top spot in the National League West for the first time since April 5, 2011, they took a five-run lead with a five-run sixth inning and lost that lead when the Diamondbacks scored five runs in the seventh before Manuel Margot hit a solo home run in the eighth.

And they discovered they have another rookie starter who can get it done in the big leagues.

Avila, who surrendered a run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings, Nick Margevicius and Chris Paddack are the only three starting pitchers on the same team to make their big-league debuts this season. They have allowed five earned runs in 30 innings.

After Avila gave up a run on three hits and a walk in the first inning and allowed another single with one out in the second, he retired 12 straight batters. Avila hit Adam Jones and walked Eduardo Escobar in succession and was replaced by Robert Stock, who got the final two outs of the sixth.

Stock and Brad Wieck frittered away the 6-1 lead in the seventh.

The Padres built that lead on Franmil Reyes’ homer in the fourth and then an RBI single by Manny Machado, a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Austin Hedges’ three-run homer in the sixth.

With closer Kirby Yates having made his eighth appearance Wednesday, Trey Wingenter pitched the ninth inning to earn his first career save.

———

Cubs blank Pirates

CHICAGO (TNS) — Jose Quintana struck out 11 in seven innings in the Cubs’ 2-0 win against the Pirates on Thursday night at Wrigley Field.

The game started 30 minutes earlier than scheduled because of an ominous forecast, and it was delayed for 1 hour, 9 minutes after the seventh inning as lightning arrived in the area.

Steve Cishek replaced Quintana and pitched a scoreless eighth, and Pedro Strop did likewise in the ninth for his first save of the season.

Quintana pitched effectively to all four quadrants of the strike zone. The left-hander struck out the side in the first and retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced while becoming the first Cubs starter to pitch seven innings this season.

It marked the 13th time in Quintana’s career he has struck out at least 10. He scattered four hits and issued only one walk in a 99-pitch outing.

The Cubs finally provided Quintana with run support in the seventh. Pirates shortstop Erik Gonzalez dropped a wind-swept pop-up that allowed Jason Heyward to reach second.

Daniel Descalso followed with a single to left-center field off starter Joe Musgrove to score Heyward. Francisco Liriano replaced Musgrove, and Victor Caratini hit his second double to score Descalso.

The Cubs had runners at first and second with no outs in the sixth, and Kris Bryant eluded a tag at second on a potential double play that put two runners in scoring position with one out.

Javier Baez thought he fouled a pitch off his left foot that rolled to third base, where Jung Ho Kang threw home to nail Ben Zobrist trying to score from third base.

Baez didn’t run on the play and was tagged out to complete a double play.

In the fifth, manager Joe Maddon was ejected for arguing a called third strike on Caratini. The rally ended when Quintana grounded to short with runners at second and third.

———

Mets beat Braves

ATLANTA (TNS) — In Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso, the Mets have what they hope amounts to an organizational gold mine: two homegrown, pre-prime position players who can be penciled into the lineup for the next half-decade — at least.

Whether each player can turn flashes of major league stardom, Rosario’s late last season and Alonso’s in recent weeks, into full-fledged greatness is a question that can be answered only with time.

But for at least a night, in a 6-3 win Thursday night against the Braves, they played like the franchise cornerstones the Mets (8-4) think they can be. Rosario and Alonso each went 2 for 4 with a homer, driving in all of the Mets’ runs.

Alonso’s latest gawk-worthy long ball came in the seventh, a two-run shot that landed 454 feet from home, splashing into an elevated pond above the center-field wall. The line drive came off Alonso’s bat at 118.3 mph, according to MLB’s Statcast tracking system. That’s the second-hardest batted ball this season — behind only Giancarlo Stanton’s 120.6-mph single on Opening Day — and the hardest homer by anyone other than Stanton and Aaron Judge in five seasons of Statcast data.

Alonso’s six homers are tied for second in the National League (behind the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger). His 17 RBIs are also second in the league (also behind Bellinger, who has 19).

Of Rosario’s career-high four RBIs, three came on a homer to right-center in the second inning. His slow exit from the batter’s box suggested he knew it was gone. In the seventh, Rosario poked an outside slider from Wes Parsons into right field for a two-out single. That was the last run charged to Kevin Gausman (four runs, 5 2/3 innings).

Rosario still has weak spots in his offensive game — he has struck out in nearly one out of every three at-bats on the young season — but is walking about 10 percent of the time, twice as often as he did in 2018. He is also making hard contact more frequently. His hard-hit rate is 37 percent, according to FanGraphs, a considerable jump from his 27.7 percent last year.

Long Island native Steven Matz settled in after an iffy couple of innings to hold the Braves to two runs in six innings. After Atlanta scored in the first (Ronald Acuna Jr.’s RBI triple that turned center fielder Juan Lagares around and bounced off his glove) and in the second (Johan Camargo homer), Matz retired 13 consecutive batters, including eight via strikeout.

In three starts, Matz (1-0) has a 1.65 ERA.

Altogether, it meant a promising start to the Mets’ season series with the Braves, which Mets manager Mickey Callaway stressed Thursday afternoon as an important part of his team’s season. Last year, the Mets went 6-13 against Atlanta, which won the NL East with just 90 wins.

This year, in a bulked-up division that saw the Phillies, Mets and Nationals make big offseason moves, it’s easy to forget that the Braves were better than them all in 2018.

“They took care of us last year,” Callaway said. “We have to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

———

Indians tame Tigers

DETROIT (TNS) — A friend turned foe tormented his old team and a new face making his first start at Comerica Park was dominant as the Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers, 4-0, Thursday afternoon.

Indians center fielder Leonys Martin, who was acquired from the Tigers last year, had one of his best games since that trade, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base while coming within a triple of the cycle.

His home run, a solo shot in the third inning off Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull that traveled an estimated 436 feet and came within a few rows of reaching the concourse, was his second of the year and put the Indians up 2-0.

“I really like Comerica Park to play (in),” Martin said. “It’s a big park. At the same time, I feel really good in Comerica Park. And it’s not about the field. I don’t know; I just go up to home plate to swing the bat and do my best.”

Shane Bieber, meanwhile, turned in seven shutout innings in his first career start at Comerica Park. He allowed only three hits and a walk and struck out six, building off a starting debut in which he gave up two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5.

“I thought he was terrific,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “You’re playing, basically, against the Tigers and the elements. And they’re doing the same thing. He got behind a number of times, but he’d fight his way back into the count and I think he only walked one. He just pitches beyond his years. That’s the best way to put it. He just looks like a veteran out there.”

Carlos Santana gave the Indians a 1-0 lead with an RBI single back up the middle that scored Jake Bauers, who had singled to left and stole second base with two outs in the first inning. Martin’s solo home run made it 2-0 in the third and his RBI single to score Kevin Plawecki extended the Indians’ lead to 3-0.

Santana tacked on another insurance run in the seventh with his second RBI single of the day to score Martin after his double off the center-field wall. Santana reached base five times, finishing 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two walks, and is hitting .425 this season.

———

A’s Davis hits 2 HRs

BALTIMORE (TNS) — The final few days of an exhausting 18-day stretch of games is around the time a team might start to fall into a slump.

The opposite is happening for the A’s.

For a second consecutive day, the A’s matched season-high five home runs in Thursday’s 8-5 victory to capture a series win over the Baltimore Orioles. Oakland has now homered 17 times in its past five games and became the first club to hit at least five home runs in back-to-back games since the Orioles did it in 2016.

Davis’ two homers extended his MLB lead to nine home runs on the year. His first of the day was a two-run shot to center off Dylan Bundy that put the A’s ahead 2-1.

“When he gets going he puts on a show,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ve seen him go on some runs similar to these. A lot of times they end up being big home runs, too.”

Kendrys Morales, Josh Phegley and Marcus Semien also homered, with Morales’ solo home run his first as a member of the A’s.

Aaron Brooks did his part with six innings of three-run ball. But things got a little close in the seventh.

The Orioles (5-8) plated home four runs in the seventh to cut the A’s lead to two runs at the time. Jonathan Villar threatened to trim it further with a liner to right, but Stephen Piscotty made a great diving catch to rob Villar of an RBI and extra bases.

“Momentum is a powerful thing,” Melvin said. “They had the momentum there for a little bit and if that ball drops, it’s a whole different game. That’s what Stephen does. He’s made some really big plays for us over the past couple of years.”

Joakim Soria and Blake Treinen closed it out in the final two innings, with Treinen recording his fourth save of the year.

The A’s (9-8) have now won three in a row and begin a three-game series with Texas Friday night to close out the brutal stretch.

———

Here are some quick takeaways:

1. Edwin Jackson’s return has the team hyped

Jackson will need a few weeks in the minor leagues to build up his pitch count, but A’s players were already excited Thursday morning to learn about having one of the leaders of the clubhouse from 2018 back in the fold.

“It kind of got around last night amongst the group,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “This guy meant so much to us last year. Performance is one thing, but what he meant on the off days when he wasn’t pitching, he was the biggest cheerleader and one of the guys everybody rallied around.

“There are certain guys who are more important in the clubhouse. From day one that he got to us, he was that impactful. He’s going to be terrific to have here.”

The A’s were 14-3 in Jackson’s starts last year. The right-hander held opponents to a .221 batting average in what was a career resurrection for him at age 34 after a poor couple of seasons prior to joining the A’s on a minor league deal. He’ll look to replicate that success in 2019 on a minor league deal reportedly worth up to $2 million with incentives.

“I don’t think our expectations were anywhere near what he actually delivered for us,” Melvin said. “You can forecast all you want, but certain guys just step up. Certain guys get better in the moment. We saw a guy right away we felt would help us and he did.

“Some guys are inspired by being around certain groups. I think that was the case with him and I expect that to be the same this year.”

2. This is ridiculous, even for Khris Davis

In a seven-year career that features 202 home runs and 142 since the start of the 2016 season, there is not much left for Davis to conquer in the power category. But he added a new accomplishment to the mantle.

Davis followed up a two-homer night from Wednesday night’s victory with another one Thursday, the first time the slugger has put together back-to-back multi-homer games in his career.

“It’s awesome, isn’t it? He’s totally flipped a switch,” Brooks said. “He goes about his business professionally and it’s always only a matter of time before he goes out and does what he’s been doing the last couple of days.”

With four home runs over the past two games, Davis is primed for another one of his classic hot streaks. Next stop? Globe Life Park in Texas, a stadium he owns with 15 home runs in 27 career games.

“It’s come up,” Melvin said when asked if there had been any buzz Davis’ impending arrival to Texas. “He’s hit some home runs there as well. When someone as good as him gets hot, he literally is able to carry a team.”

3. Josh Phegley is pulling away with the everyday job

Returning to the lineup from an off-day the night before, Phegley smashed a two-run homer Thursday for his third home run in his past four games played. His 1-for-4 day pushed his career-high hit streak to seven games as his overall batting for the season to .313.

Phegley entered the 2019 season in a platoon role with Nick Hundley after carrying the label of “back-up catcher’ throughout his career. Now getting regular playing time, he’s taking advantage of the opportunity. He’ll continue to get starts due to his solid all-around defense, which comes especially valuable when working with pitchers who are a little bit slower to the plate with their delivery. But if Phegley keeps up the hitting, he’ll increase his playing time beyond a platoon role.

———

Reds win by shutout

CINCINNATI (TNS) — The formula has become familiar for the Miami Marlins each time Pablo Lopez has taken the mound for one of his three starts this season. On his first pass through the order, the starting pitcher has mostly carved through opposing lineups, giving his offense a chance to give him some breathing room.

Once the opponents get a second or third look at the right-handed pitcher, though, they’ve started to tee off. It was the case again against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. Lopez began with three 1-2-3 innings before the Reds broke through in the fourth, then blew the game open with a three-run fifth on their way to a 5-0 win in Cincinnati.

The Marlins’ loss was their eighth in nine games and left Miami (3-10) swept for the second time already this season. The Reds, who came into the three-game series at Great American Ball Park with just one win, outscored the Marlins, 18-1, across the three games.

Cincinnati (4-8) got to Lopez (1-2) the same way everyone else has. The 23-year-old starter allowed just one hit in his first turn through the order only to come undone quickly in the fourth. Outfielder Jesse Winker led off with a single and first baseman Joey Votto followed with another. After a long flyout by Yasiel Puig, third baseman Eugenio Suarez drove in the first run with another single to left.

In their second turn through the order, the Reds went 4 for 9 against Lopez. In their third, they went 2 for 2 with a walk before manager Don Mattingly pulled Lopez (1-2) after an RBI single by Votto and a two-run double by Puig, who returned from a two-game suspension in front of 11,192 at GABP.

Through three games in 2019, Lopez is holding opponents to 4 of 26 his first time through the order, but batters are 10 for 25 the second time they see Lopez and 5 for 11 the third time. Disappointing finishes are watching away impressive starts and leaving Lopez with days like Thursday, when he allowed seven hits, a walk and four earned runs in just 4 2/3 innings despite striking out five. The righty’s ERA is up to 6.60 even though he’s striking out more than a batter per inning.

Again, the Marlins didn’t give Lopez much wiggle room, anyway. Miami finished with just five hits — two by slugging third baseman Brian Anderson, who snapped an 0-for-12 slump after getting a day off — even after a left thigh contusion knocked pitcher Sonny Gray from his start after just four innings.

Five relief pitchers combined to close out the game for Cincinnati, beginning with Robert Stephenson. The Marlins have had far more success against opposing bullpens than starters, so this was a chance to end a three-game losing streak. Instead, Stephenson (1-0) set down Miami in order to maintain a 1-0 lead. The next time the Marlins came to the plate, they were down 4-0, a fourth straight loss all but inevitable.