By Vince Ellis

Detroit Free Press

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — Start Luke Kennard. Check.

Play with more energy and force. Check.

Limit turnovers. (Mostly) check.

But without their best player, the Detroit Pistons still didn’t have a chance against the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks.

After the Pistons took a one-point halftime lead, the Bucks quickly regained control in the third quarter on the way to a 120-99 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round best-of-seven series.

After two blowout losses at Fiserv Forum, Game 3 is Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons All-Star Blake Griffin was out again with a sore left knee.

Griffin might not have been much help with the Bucks’ Big 3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton combining for 77 points on 29-for-52 shooting.

Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, scoring 16 points in the second half.

The Pistons have struggled containing Bledsoe all season, and he scored 27 points on 11-for-19 shooting.

Middleton, the Pistons’ 2012 second-round pick, scored 24 points.

The Bucks held the Pistons to 40 points in the second half, and forced six turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Kennard led the Pistons with 19 points and Reggie Jackson added 18 points.

Andre Drummond scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

Griffin earned his second technical foul of the series — despite not playing a minute.

———

Irving shines for Celtics

For those who questioned if Kyrie Irving, and all his accompanying drama, was worth it, just compare May 27, 2018, and April 17, 2019.

On that May evening 11 months ago, playing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics led the Cavaliers 72-71 with 6:04 to play.

Over the next five-plus minutes, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford combined to miss 10 shots in a row, including seven-straight 3-pointers. By the time Morris finally sank a bucket, the Cavaliers were up by 12, there were 40 seconds left and LeBron James was headed to his eighth-straight NBA finals.

On Wednesday night, in the second game of a first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics had Irving, the fourth-quarter maestro Celtics fans had been counting on when he arrived in Boston via trade in the summer of 2017. It’s not hyperbole to say Irving was the difference in the Celtics emerging with a 99-91 win on Wednesday night and taking the series to Indiana with an imposing 2-0 lead.

“Kyrie was special,” coach Brad Stevens said. “Kyrie was incredible in coming back and when he gets on a run like that, he’s going to draw even more attention than he already draws, which is as much as anybody in the league. And so, in the last couple minutes of the game, he just made the right play.”

Re-entering the game with 7:35 to play, Irving scored nine fourth-quarter points, including a pair of 3-pointers that turned what had been a 12-point deficit with 11:20 to play into a two-point Celtics lead with 5:26 to go. Irving — who finished with a game-high 37 points, 19 of which came in the second half — and Tatum, last year’s go-to playoff scorer, combined for 19 in the fourth as the Celtics out-scored the Pacers 29-9 over the final 11 minutes. Tatum finished with 26, giving him and Irving a combined 63, a mere 11 points fewer than Indiana’s total in Game 1.

But don’t be fooled. Just like Game 1’s second-half comeback, this one wasn’t easy. In the NBA, everyone makes a run, and as soon as Boston took the lead, the Pacers took it back when Wesley Matthews and Bojan Bogdanovich drained ice-water-vein triples to push Indiana back into the lead, 91-89, with a minute to go.

That’s when Jaylen Brown, who had struggled with his ballhandling in the first half, made a play that coach Brad Stevens raved about after the game. It started with Bogdanovic isolating Al Horford at the top of the key and driving left, where Horford disrupted his shot and Brown grabbed the rebound, racing up the left side of the court. When Brown got to the paint and faced a pair of defenders, he fired the ball to the right wing, where Tatum, who had missed an open corner 3 just seconds before, drained a 24-footer to put the Celtics ahead for good.

“That was one of the best plays I’ve ever seen him make,” Stevens said moments later. “I told him after the game, I’m so happy for him. Just thinking of him driving left, jumping up in the air and delivering a pass to the opposite corner is a tremendous, tremendous play.”

“For him, coming down the court, he could have easily shot the layup or tried to get fouled,” Tatum said. “That was a helluva pass by JB so I (was) going to have to knock it down. … We were just all on the same page towards the end. We were making great plays, sharing the ball and getting stops.”

A few seconds later, Tatum found Hayward cutting alone under the hoop for a three-point lead, and after Indiana threw the ball away on the ensuing in-bounds pass, the Celtics executed one of Stevens’ Hall of Fame-worthy ATOs (After Time Out plays). Tatum inbounded to Hayward, who took a dribble toward the hoop and passed it to Horford, who quickly shuffled the ball to Tatum, who was driving baseline past Bogdanovic for the game-clinching dunk with 8.8 seconds left. It was as demoralizing to the Pacers as Tinkers to Evers to Chance was to a sad New York Giants fan in on a July day in 1910.

As thrilling as the finish was, for long stretches the Celtics looked like their regular season selves, when they would wander aimlessly through winnable games days after looking like unstoppable and swing wildly from impressive to unwatchable in the span of a couple quarters.

Example: The Celtics opened the game playing beautiful basketball — exemplified by the first play of the game when Irving went around a Tatum screen and hit a cutting Baynes for a dunk — connecting on their first five shots and scoring 13 points on their first five possessions. But the C’s couldn’t get stops on the defensive end. Indiana shot 65 percent in the quarter and hit its first four 3-pointers, building an early eight-point lead.

The Celtics were able to claw back into the lead just before halftime — thanks in no small part to the Pacers missing 10-straight 3-pointers — but there were underlying reasons to worry. Boston coughed up the ball eight times in the first half, which led to 14 Indiana points. Thad Young and Bogdanovic, both quiet in Game 1, had 25 combined points on 50 percent shooting at the break (they finished with a combined 38). At one point in the third quarter, Horford, who was a game-time decision with a virus but still finished with a game-high 10 rebounds, felt he had to double-team Young, a player they started the series sloughing off of with a help defender.

In the second half, Stevens went with some throwback lineups, including pairing Rozier and Irving in the backcourt, and closing the game with the long-forgotten lineup — Irving, Brown, Hayward, Tatum, Horford — he was using to start games back in the first month of the season. Rozier was particularly effective pressing full-court and providing energy on the glass. His four points, six rebounds and six assists in 20 minutes were nice, but it was his team-high plus-19 that really stood out.

“I don’t always think the plus/minus tells us the most accurate story, but tonight I think, with him, it’s very accurate,” Stevens said.

“I’m glad he stayed out there and Brad made that decision,” Irving said of the duo playing together in the fourth quarter. “He’s a special player and we want him to go out there and be who he is. To see him throw himself into the game the way he has the last two games has been very impressive. It shows a level of maturity.”

Now the series heads to Indiana, where the Celtics are 1-1 this season, including a win on April 5 and a loss in November. While it may seem Boston is ready to put a stranglehold on the series, remember that the Celtics are 1-7 combined in Games 3 and 4 during the last four series when they took a 2-0 lead.

Game 3 starts at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say a series doesn’t start until a road team wins. It sure seemed to kick off on Wednesday night when Irving finished off his first game-changing playoff fourth-quarter in green and white.

“I’m just happy to be able to be part of the lineage of great players who have been on some unbelievable performances here in the TD as well as the old Garden,” Irving said. “It felt good to be here in this position, playing in this arena. It’s been a long journey from having those two knee surgeries and watching the team last year and finally getting a chance to lace them up for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs.

“There’s nothing like it.”

———

Game 3 crucial for GS vs. Clips

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers left Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against Golden State with a record.

Regrets, too.

Sitting in folding chairs Wednesday morning at their practice facility in Playa Vista, the Clippers reviewed Monday’s 31-point comeback, the largest in NBA postseason history, to stun the Warriors along with the mistakes that created such a hole in the first place.

“What we did was historic, but the reality tells a whole different story,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “The reality is that we were down 31 and the reality is we’re not going to win a lot of games against anybody doing that.

“The reality is they’re shooting over 50 percent and there are a lot of realities in this series that don’t bode well unless we do something about it. I’m fully aware of that. All the backslapping and all that is nice, but we need to get back to reality that we got to play better if we’re going to win.”

By halftime the Clippers had committed more turnovers (nine) than they’d made three-pointers (six) or free throws (eight). A defensive wrinkle in Game 1, designed to make it harder for Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry to get open coming off screens, had been straightened. The top-seeded Warriors were shooting nearly 60 percent from the field and 46 percent from three-point range.

Then the Clippers focused, the Warriors collapsed and the series was tied at 1-1.

Television trucks absent for much of the season crammed into makeshift parking spots outside the team’s facility Wednesday to hear Rivers, whose team has rallied to win four times since February after trailing by 20 points or more, liken the group to roaches because of how difficult it is to kill them off.

The Clippers reveled after the win but rookie guard Landry Shamet, whose three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining was Game 2’s go-ahead basket, said the celebration had come to an end because the series against the still-powerful Warriors has not.

“We can’t afford any big-win hangover where we’re still riding the wave from that game,” Shamet said. “Just trying to move past it, it’s been fun, you enjoy it you, appreciate it, but today, we’re back in here ready to work.”

Just as the Clippers spent the last two days attempting to refocus, so have the Warriors. After three championships in four seasons, and four consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals, the Warriors’ longtime core of Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have played under far harsher spotlights than they will find inside Staples Center during Game 3 on Thursday.

Yet going forward, they will have neither center DeMarcus Cousins, whom coach Steve Kerr said will likely miss the rest of the postseason because of a torn quadriceps muscle, nor an aura of invincibility. Not after an all-time roster was felled by small mistakes, head-scratching turnovers and careless defense. The Clippers poured in 85 points after halftime, the second-most scored in the second half of a playoff game since Milwaukee had 87 in 1978.

Forward Kevin Durant is averaging 22 points in the series on 54 percent shooting yet was ejected from Game 1 after tangling with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley and fouled out of Game 2 after committing four offensive fouls in the second half. He committed nine turnovers, his most in three seasons.

Kerr expects Durant to be more aggressive. Durant felt the 9-inch height difference between himself and Beverley was a factor in how he’d been officiated.

“With this series, it’s kind of weird because when a guy’s that small, you’ve got the advantage but the referees see David and Goliath,” Durant told reporters in Oakland. “We hear that story a lot growing up so that story is prominent in people’s minds. When you put that out on the court the ref’s going to give him a little bit more.”

Said Beverley: “I think it works in my favor. His center base is probably where my shoulder starts, so I’m fortunate to have a strong base line and try to take away his legs from him.”

For all of the focus on Durant, Curry played just four minutes in the third quarter because of foul trouble and turned the ball over twice while missing all three shots he took during a seven-minute stretch in the fourth quarter. It helped the Clippers stage a startling finish.

For an encore, they’ll need a sharper start.

“We know we probably just pissed off a sleeping bear,” Shamet said of the Warriors. “They are going to be ready to go tomorrow.”