By Joe Lyons

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — The Cardinals pushed across seven runs in the seventh inning and went on to a 13-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Monday night.

Holding a 5-4 lead, the home team loaded the bases when Matt Carpenter hit an opposite-field double, Paul Goldschmidt walked and Paul DeJong singled.

Those three scored as Marcell Ozuna walked with the bases loaded, Jose Martinez hit a sacrifice fly and Yadier Molina followed with a run-scoring single to right-center field.

After a pitching change, Dexter Fowler singled to left-center, giving the Cardinals another run. Pinch-hitter Lane Thomas added to the lead with a bases-loaded single to left that drove in the two runs and made it 11-4.

A run-scoring single by Goldschmidt closed out the seven-run outburst.

In the eighth, Fowler singled to drive in the game’s final run. It was the fifth four-hit game of his career.

Travis Shaw hit a solo homer — the Brewers’ fifth round-tripper of the night — in the ninth for the visitors.

Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the fifth inning — after the Brewers had tied it at 3-3 in the top of the inning — allowed the Cardinals to regain the lead at 5-3.

The Brewers’ Yasmani Grandal hit a solo shot with two outs in the sixth to make it 5-4.

The Brewers, who were held without a hit through 4 1/3 innings by starter Jack Flaherty, had tied it with three runs on a pair of home runs in the fifth.

Fowler’s two-run shot into the Cardinals’ bullpen in the fourth allowed the home team to stretch its lead to 3-0.

In the top of the fifth, Ryan Braun connected for the visitors’ first hit of the game, an opposite-field home run with one out to make it 3-1.

After Eric Thames walked, Hernan Perez hit the first pitch he saw into the Milwaukee bullpen, evening the game at 3-3.

The Cardinals threatened but failed to score in the first inning against Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser, who was making his first big-league start.

After starter Flaherty retired the visiting Brewers in order in the top of the first, Carpenter led off the home half of the first with a walk and Goldschmidt followed with an infield single.

But DeJong struck out and Ozuna hit into a 5-4-3 double play to end the threat.

The Cardinals jumped on top in the second on a two-out single from Kolten Wong. Martinez led off with a single, but was thrown out a third on a one-out Fowler single to Braun in left. But with two outs, Wong singled to right, driving in Fowler with the game’s first run.

The Cardinals, who outhit the Brewers 18-5 in the series opener, got four hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs from Fowler and three hits, a two-run homer and three RBIs from Goldschmidt. Carpenter, DeJong and Martinez chipped in with two-hit games and Lane Thomas drove in a pair of runs. Flaherty (2-1) picked up the win, striking out 10 over six innings.

———

A’s rout Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics were efficient at the plate and Chris Bassitt and four relievers made it stand up Monday night in a 6-1 win over Texas Rangers before a crowd of 8,073 at the Coliseum.

Stephen Piscotty drove in two runs with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly, Matt Chapman had a sacrifice fly and Chad Pinder a run-scoring double as the A’s had a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth. Piscotty, who hit the ball on the nose all night, singled sharply to drive in one insurance run with a second scoring on an outfield error by Delino DeShields.

Bassitt (1-0), starting in place of the injured Marco Estrada, made it through five innings before turning the ball over to Ryan Dull, J.B. Wendelken, Joakim Soria and finally Fernando Rodney to finish it off in front of what was left of the smallest crowd of the season.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Athletics (12-13) after being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays. Texas fell to 12-9.

Mike Minor (2-2) was the losing pitcher for the Rangers, giving up four runs in six innings.

Bassitt pitched five scoreless innings, but it was never easy. Shin-Soo Choo led off the game with a double, and only in the third inning did he retire the Rangers in order.

However, Bassitt gave up just one more hit to go along with four walks and a hit batter, helping negate all the traffic on the bases with seven strikeouts. By the time Bassitt was lifted in favor of newly promoted Ryan Dull, he’d thrown 92 pitches — 54 of them for strikes.

Trailing 4-0, the Rangers scored in the seventh inning when Patrick Wisdom doubled into the left field corner against Wendelken, scoring Jeff Mathis.

Mathis opened the inning by dropping a bunt single in front of Chapman, who was playing deep at third, and after Dull retired DeShields on a fly out, Choo singled to left center. Wendelken came in and gave up a drive to deep center by Danny Santana that was run down by Ramon Laureano. Wisdom, hitting for Elvis Andrus (hand contusion) doubled in the run to put runners at second and third, but Wendelken got Nomar Mazara on a comebacker to end the inning.

———

Rays drop Royals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One day after a furious rally put the Royals ahead late only to fall in extra innings, they took an early lead and let it slip away in the final three innings to drop the first game of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

A three-run seventh inning which capped a shaky night for Royals ace Brad Keller set the table for a 6-3 loss to the Rays in front of an announced 9,914 at Tropicana Field on Monday. The teams will continue the three-game set on Tuesday night.

Keller, making his first start since having been ejected last Wednesday in Chicago, allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings. Five of the hits Keller gave up, including a home run, went for extra bases.

The Rays came into the week having lost four in a row, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox. The sweep marked the Rays’ first series loss of the season.

The Royals’ first three runs came via solo home runs off the bats of Alex Gordon, Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier — each punished offerings from Rays pitcher Yonny Chirinos. Chirinos came into the day with a 3-0 record. Soler’s fifth-inning home run tied him with Dozier for the team lead (six home runs) until Dozier went deep in the sixth inning for his seventh.

In four of his previous five games this season, Chirinos held opponents to one or zero runs. The Royals scored three in six innings.

Dozier also homered on Sunday in New York as part of the offensive explosion he’s experienced of late. Entering the day, Dozier had batted .447 with a .553 on-base percentage and an .868 slugging percentage in his previous 11 games. Dozier came out of the game in the eighth inning due to lower back spasms. He’s listed as day-to-day.

———

Minnesota bats hot

HOUSTON — The Twins now own the fewest losses and the second-best record in the major leagues, and that wasn’t even the craziest fact to come out of their 9-5 victory over the Astros on Monday.

Jason Castro hit a home run for the first time in a year. Byron Buxton was thrown out trying to steal a base for the first time in two years. Nelson Cruz beat out two infield hits for the first time in three years. And the Twins’ runaway offense just kept percolating, scoring the most runs they’ve managed in Minute Maid Park in six years.

It all added up to a satisfying streak-breaker in Houston, where the Twins — now 13-7 on the season, a .650 record bettered only by 15-8 Tampa Bay’s .652, had lost four straight games and eight of their last 10.

After pounding the Orioles for 27 runs in three games over the weekend, the Twins arrived at a ballpark where they have averaged fewer than three runs per game over the past couple of years. But facing veteran right-hander Brad Peacock, Minnesota’s fortunes changed quickly. Nelson Cruz, Eddie Rosario and Cron rifled hits in the first inning to stake Jake Odorizzi to a 2-0 lead. An inning later, Castro, who missed most of last season for knee surgery, crushed a Peacock fastball into the Astros’ bullpen, his first home run since the second game of the 2018 season.

The Twins, who entered the game third in the AL in runs per game (5.6) and second in OPS (.850), weren’t done. Once Peacock was relieved by Josh James in the sixth inning, they put together a four-run rally, their biggest inning here since 2013, and all runs scoring after two outs. Jonathan Schoop smacked a one-out double, Castro walked, and after Buxton flew out, Max Kepler drove a single to right, scoring Schoop and allowing Kepler to take second base when outfielder Josh Reddick tried to catch Castro at third base.

Polanco followed with a single to right that skipped past Josh Reddick for a two-base error, bringing home two more runs and allowing Polanco to reach third. And when Nelson grounded to deep short, Carlos Correa’s throw to first short-hopped first baseman Tyler White, giving Cruz an RBI hit.

The Twins’ seven runs are the most they have scored in a game in Houston since Sept. 3, 2013.

Of course, the Astros have an offense comparable to Minnesota’s, so Odorizzi’s night wasn’t always smooth. He allowed eight hits over 5 2/3 innings, and was bailed out by his defense in one memorable sequence.

With two outs and Reddick standing on first base, White crushed an Odorizzi fastball off the wall in deep left-center. Eddie Rosario raced over and retrieved the ricochet, quickly throwing it to Polanco in shallow left field. Polanco’s relay home arrived in plenty of time for Castro to tag Reddick out.

The Astros added another run on Michael Brantley’s home run to deep right field in the sixth inning — ironic, considering Brantley had reached base in his previous at-bat by laying down a bunt towards third base, beating the Twins’ extreme shift toward right field.

———

Mets spank Phillies

NEW YORK — Steven Matz kept his cool and Bryce Harper lost his as the Mets beat the Phillies at Citi Field on Monday night, 5-1, in a game that was delayed 1:35 at the start by rain.

Matz, who didn’t record an out and was charged with eight runs (six earned) in his previous start in Philadelphia on Tuesday, allowed one run in six innings on Monday.

Matz’s task was helped by the absence of Harper after the fourth inning. The Phillies’ $330 million man was ejected by plate umpire Mark Carlson for arguing balls and strikes from the dugout.

Harper had been called out on strikes to start the inning on a pitch he thought was high. He apparently kept barking at Carlson from the dugout and was ejected four batters later after a strike call to Cesar Hernandez.

Harper raced out of the third-base dugout and had to be body-blocked away from Carlson by Phillies manager Gabe Kapler — but not before Harper appeared to make contact with the umpire, which could lead to a suspension.

Harper was replaced in the lineup by Roman Quinn, who came into the game with two hits in 16 at-bats this season.

The fourth inning was meaningful for Matz for other reasons. The Mets were leading 2-0 thanks to an RBI double by Pete Alonso and run-scoring single by Wilson Ramos in the third inning against Jake Arrieta (3-2).

After Matz struck out Harper to open the fourth, Rhys Hoskins hit a long homer to left-center to make it 2-1.

Matz, who has a history of losing focus when things go south, walked Maikel Franco on four pitches and fell behind Phil Gosselin 2-and-0.

Ramos came out for a visit and was joined at the mound by Todd Frazier, who was making his season debut after being activated from his rehab assignment.

Whatever the veterans said must have clicked for Matz, who threw six straight strikes to Gosselin (three were fouled off) before retiring the Phillies’ shortstop on a liner to center for the second out.

Then came the Hernandez at-bat, during which Harper was ejected. After order was restored, Hernandez singled to put runners at first and second, but Matz got Aaron Altherr on a grounder to Frazier to end the inning.

Jeff McNeil homered with one out in the fifth to give the Mets a 3-1 lead. It was McNeil’s first home run of the season.

Matz (2-1) finished having allowed three hits, walking two and striking out six in the bounce-back outing the Mets craved.

The Mets scored two more runs in the seventh as McNeil and Alonso were hit by consecutive pitches by two different pitchers.

First, McNeil was hit on the right hand by left-hander Jose Alvarez to load the bases. Alonso was hit on the left shoulder on the first pitch thrown by right-hander Juan Nicasio to force in a run. Michael Conforto followed with a sacrifice fly and it was 5-1.

The Mets tied the Phillies atop the NL East. Both teams are 12-10.

———

ChiSox crush O’s

BALTIMORE — For four innings Monday night at Camden Yards, it seemed as if Orioles right-hander David Hess had rediscovered whatever he had working for him on the month’s first day in Toronto. The fifth frame, though, looked more like the three weeks since.

Hess cruised through four one-hit innings against the Chicago White Sox before running into trouble and barrels in the fifth inning of the Orioles’ 12-2 defeat. Needing only 44 pitches to get through four innings, Hess struck out three of the first four batters he faced and retired the first seven overall before Yolmer Sanchez grounded a single to the left of second base, a spot vacated with the Orioles shifted to the right side. That was Chicago’s lone base runner through four innings as Hess evoked memories of his April 1 start against the Toronto Blue Jays, when his outing ended after 6 1/3 no-hit innings.

But the fifth inning Monday matched the styling of Hess’ three starts that have followed, appearances that featured seven home runs allowed and a 9.24 ERA.

It began with a double by Tim Anderson on an elevated slider, but it wasn’t the last Hess threw. After Anderson took third on a passed ball and Nicky Delmonico walked, James McCann redirected a slider that found too much of the zone for a 1-2 count, sending it a projected 421 feet as the three-run shot broke a scoreless tie. It was the eighth home run allowed by Hess this season, tied for the most in the American League, and the 40th the Orioles have given up at Camden Yards in 2019.

The White Sox were not done with him. Jose Abreu punctuated the inning with an RBI single at 108 mph.

Yonder Alonso’s subsequent lineout ended Hess’ 32-pitch fifth inning. He needed only five in the fourth.

Since that night in Toronto when manager Brandon Hyde pulled Hess after 82 pitches, Hess has gotten just two outs after five innings across four starts, throwing no more than 88 pitches in any of them.

On a day the Orioles sent down a youngster struggling offensively but producing defensively in center fielder Cedric Mullins, another doing the same, shortstop Richie Martin, showed the give-and-take of an aggressive defensive approach.

The positive came in Hess’ troublesome fifth. Two batters after McCann’s home run, Ryan Cordell doubled. He then tried to take third on a grounder to Martin, but the Rule 5 draftee promptly shifted his footing and threw to third baseman Hanser Alberto for the fielder’s choice out.

A similar play ensued in the seventh. With two more Chicago runs already home in the inning on an Abreu home run off Tanner Scott, Alonso doubled, then headed toward third when Anderson grounded to Martin. This time, Martin rushed the throw, which sailed above Alberto as Alonso came home.

Martin, who also had a hard grounder slip between his legs for an error in the sixth, went 0 for 4 at the plate and is hitting .167 in his rookie season.

Trey Mancini entered Monday second in the American League with 15 extra-base hits. He added another with two outs in the fifth inning, this one an RBI double to score Jonathan Villar.

Pedro Severino kept his hot bat going as well, homering off spring Oriole Josh Osich in the ninth. He has now homered in three straight starts.

Miguel Castro had another rough outing, allowing seven base runners and four runs while recording only two outs.

Castro has a 9.26 ERA in 2019, having allowed 12 runs in 11 2/3 innings. His rough outing pushed Chicago’s lead to 12-1 and prompted Hyde to use a position player to pitch the ninth for the third time in 11 home games.

Jesus Sucre delivered, pitching a 1-2-3 inning in his sixth career pitching appearances. It was the 12th time in Orioles history a position player has pitched; 25 percent have come in 2019 as Sucre joined Hanser Alberto on April 7 against the New York Yankees and Chris Davis on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.