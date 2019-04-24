By Geoffrey C. Arnold

The Oregonian, Portland, Ore.

(TNS) — Damian Lillard simply would not let the Portland Trail Blazers lose.

The All-Star guard drained a 37-foot three-point shot as time expired to give his team a 118-115 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 to clinch their first round playoff series Tuesday night at the Moda Center.

The Blazers won the best-of-seven series 4-1 and will advance to the Western Conference semifinals where they will face the winner of the Denver Nuggets-San Antonio Spurs series.

Lillard’s three-pointer came after he had tied the game 115-115 after he made a driving reverse layup with 32.8 seconds remaining. Thunder guard Russell Westbrook missed a driving layup and Lillard dribbled the ball down the court.

He dribbled the basketball near midcourt as the game clock wound down. Thunder forward Paul George played off Lillard by a couple of feet. That was all Lillard needed to rise up and launch.

“It was a great feeling,” Lillard said. “When it left my hand, it felt good. I felt good about it.”

Lillard waved goodbye to the Thunder bench before he was mobbed by his teammates amid a thunderous roar from the hometown crowd. The Blazers and Thunder had engaged in an intense and chippy series. The Blazers were aware of the all the talking the Thunder was doing, particularly after the Thunder won Game 3 in Oklahoma City.

“The series was over. That was it,” Lillard said. “After Game 3, (Thunder guard) Dennis Schroder was out there pointing to his wrist. They was out there doing all these celebrations and doing all this stuff. After one win. We was like, ‘Okay what we want to do is win four games. When we win those four games, there’s not going to be nothing to talk about.”

Lillard’s 50 points was a postseason franchise record. His 10 three-pointers mark the second-most three-pointers in a playoff game in NBA history, trailing only Golden State’s Klay Thompson, who made 11 against Oklahoma City in 2016.

Portland coach Terry Stotts said Lillard’s performance was the best he had ever seen in person.

“The magnitude of the last shot — obviously to win a series,” Stotts said. “It was quite a performance.”

Lillard’s game-winner capped a furious comeback by the Blazers late in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City went on a 15-2 run to start the fourth quarter to take a 105-90 lead. The Blazers trailed 113-105 with 3:55 remaining in the game.

Blazers guard CJ McCollum, who was in foul trouble in the first half, scored six points in the final 3:07 to help the Blazers’ comeback. McCollum, who finished with 17 points, said he didn’t think Lillard would take the final shot, let alone make it.

———-

Sixers clinch series

PHILADELPHIA — Things are about to be telling for the 76ers.

They punched their tickets to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second consecutive season with a convincing 122-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their conference quarterfinals Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Joel Embiid finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in just 20 minutes, 22 seconds of action. The two-time All-Star and the Sixers entire starting lineup sat out the fourth quarter on the lopsided game.

Things got testy with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining. Jonah Bolden and Rodions Kurucs got tangled. The Nets forward shoved Bolden before separating and running down court. Bolden then went after Kurucs. Meanwhile, Sixers reserve Greg Monroe and Nets post player Dzanan Musa also got into it on the court. All four players were ejected.

Winning an opening-round playoff series 4-1 is a solid accomplishment. But that’s not how this season will be defined for the Sixers. The expectation of many is for the team to reach at least the Eastern Conference Finals.

With several in-season roster upgrades, duplicating last season’s conference semifinals loss to the Boston Celtics would be unacceptable.

So while there was some excitement with advancing, the Sixers realize the pressure is on to defeat the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors closed out their opening-round series against the Orlando Magic with a 115-96 Game 5 victory Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Sixers-Raptors series will most likely start on Saturday in Toronto.

The second-seeded Raptors will have home-court advantage in what won’t be an easy series for the third-seeded Sixers.

The Sixers have lost 13 straight games in Toronto since a 93-83 win there on Nov. 10, 2012. The Raptors have also won 21 of 24 series meetings dating back to the start of the 2013-14 season. That includes winning three of this season’s four regular-season meetings. Their lone victory was a 126-101 win on Dec. 22 when Toronto was without two-time defensive player of the year Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka and former Raptor Jonas Valanciunas.

But the Sixers are a different team since then thanks to several roster-altering trades.

Half of their normal eight-man playoff rotation was acquired on Feb. 7 before the trade deadline. Tobias Harris, the headliner of that day’s acquisitions, finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists on Tuesday. Reserves James Ennis III (11 points) and Boban Marjanovic (seven points, seven rebounds, four assists) — two other trade-deadline additions — also had solid games.

However, reserve power forward Mike Scott (two points), the fourth newcomer in the regular rotation, left in the second quarter with what the team called “right heel contusion” and did not return.

The Sixers went into Tuesday’s matchup expecting the referees to take control of the series. That’s because the Atlantic Division rivals have engaged in trash talk, physical play, and an on-court melee.

Saturday, during the Sixers’ Game 4 victory, Jimmy Butler and the Nets’ Jared Dudley were ejected. On Sunday, the NBA fined Dudley $25,000 and Butler $15,000 for their actions on Saturday. Nets general manager Sean Marks was also suspended one game without pay and fined $25,000 for entering the referees’ locker room after Saturday’s matchup. And on Monday, Nets alternate governor Joe Tsai was fined $35,000 for making public statement detrimental to the NBA.

“The noise surrounding the series is head-scratching to me,” said coach Brett Brown, a former long-time assistant with the San Antonio Spurs. “I’ve been in a lot of series. There is nothing that beats this in relation to the volume of discussion about many different things. That’s not good or bad. That’s just the way it is.”

He didn’t want his players to get distracted by what he called “noise” or baited into doing anything.

But Brown didn’t really have to worry about this being a prize fight until the closing minutes. But if it were a real fight, the Nets would have thrown in the towel in the first quarter.

The Sixers came out like a team determined to close out the series. Meanwhile, the Nets looked like the moment was too big for them.

They missed their first eight shot attempts and had four early turnovers. Taking advantage, the Sixers jumped out to an early 14-0 advantage while making 6 of their first 12 shots. The Nets didn’t make their first shot until Jarrett Allen’s basket with 5 minutes, 52 seconds into the game. But the Sixers responded with a 9-0 run to take a 23-2 lead. The Sixers went on to lead 32-15 after one quarter. Brooklyn made just 6 of 23 shots (26.1 percent) in the quarter.

The Sixers built a 60-31 halftime lead.

———

Raptors nix Magic

TORONTO — The Orlando Magic knew they faced a tall task in beating the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 to extend their best-of-7 playoff series.

The Raptors never gave them a chance.

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 27 points, helping the Raptors jump on the Magic early and deliver the knockout blow in the series with a 115-96 victory Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they will face the winner of the 76ers-Nets series.

Orlando, meanwhile, closes the franchise’s best season since 2012 on a painful note.

Pascal Siakam finished with 24 points while Kyle Lowry had 14 points and nine assists for the Raptors, who won four straight games in a playoff series for the first time. The win also marked the first time Toronto closed out a seven-game series with a Game 5 victory.

D.J. Augustin scored 15 points while Terrence Ross had 12, Aaron Gordon 11 and Evan Fournier 10 for the Magic, who never got on track offensively.

Nikola Vucevic, the Magic’s leading scorer all season, wound up with just six points — all in the second half — on 3-for-10 shooting. He missed his first four shots before picking up his third foul at the 6:36 mark of the first quarter and he didn’t play the rest of the first half.

It was part of a worse-case scenario start for the Magic.

Lowry scored the first nine points for Toronto as the hosts raced out to a 22-3 lead. It was a 31-7 margin at one point before the Magic closed within 16 by the end of the quarter.

Every time Orlando tried to mount a run, however, Toronto delivered energetic answers to keep the game well out of reach.

The Magic front office will now be left to decide how to build on the franchise’s success during coach Steve Clifford’s first season leading the team and make a deeper postseason run.

———

—————

