Revises

MIAMI — Miami captured its first opening-round playoff title since 2014 with a 15-5 win over Perkins-Tryon in the “if” game of a Class 4A bi-district tournament.

The win in ’14 was in the 4A District 30 tournament with 3-2 and 10-3 wins at Locust Grove, against Vinita, the 12th over 14 seasons for the Wardogs.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association switched to eight eight-team districts in 2017, with teams playing a bi-district tournament in the first round.

Miami (17-14) and Perkins (11-17) split the first two games at Joe Pollock Field on Thursday, April 25.

The Dogs took Game 1 15-5 and the visitors evened thing up with a 10-0 romp in Game 2.

The Demons had eliminated Miami in the 2017 “if” game, 3-1.

MHS moves on to regional play May 2-4 at a site to be determined.

“They have worked extremely hard to put themselves in that position,” Miami coach Jeremy Strack said. “I am very proud of them. I look forward to watching them grow next week.”

Miami 15, Perkins 5

A two-run single to left by Caden Folks ended the game and capped a five-run sixth-inning rally.

Brad Hartman and Drew Williams had RBI singles, Clay McCormick got a run home with a sac fly, and then Folks’ hit bumped the Wardogs’ lead to 10 runs.

MHS jumped out to a 9-0 lead scoring twice in the first, five times in the second and two more in the third inning.

A two-run double by Ayron Lawson helped the Demons narrow the gap to 9-2, then they scored a final three in the top of the sixth on a bases loaded walk to Sam Taylor forced in a run then Jaron Box slapped a two-run single.

Perkins left the bases loaded in the fifth and stranded runners at first and third in the sixth.

The Wardogs’ 18-hit included a two-run homer by Conner Womack in the second that cleared “The Joe’s” version of Boston’s Green Monster.

Womack also had two singles.

Williams contributed three singles and a double while Grant Nolte had a single and double and Brad Hartman, Hunter Hartman and Folks collected two singles each.

Maison Neece doubled and McCormick and Nate Ward each had a single.

Nolte, McCormick and Womack handled pitching duties

Perkins 10, Miami 0

The Demons set the tone with eight runs in their first at-bat.

They added single runs in the second and fifth frames.

Miami managed only three hits in the game against Cole Aldridge.

Brad Hartman had a double and Womack and Hunter Hartman chipped in with a single each.

The Demons had 13 hits, including three by Taylor and two each from Kyle Davis, Conner Williams and Caden Williams.

Miami 12, Perkins 7

Four runs in the bottom of the fifth by MHS loomed large as the Demons got four runs in the top of the seventh.

The Wardogs got a single tally in the first and came back with five more in the third.

They picked up another two in the fourth.

A three-run homer by Womack keyed Miami’s fifth-inning burst.

Womack also delivered a pair of doubles and Williams and McCormick each chipped in with a pair of base hits.

The Dogs’ other hits were a double by Ward and singles from Brad Hartman, Hunter Hartman, Caden Folks and Carson Folks.

Taylor and Nick Bush had three singles each and three other Demons had two each.