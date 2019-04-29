By Chuck Carlton

The Dallas Morning News

(TNS) — If the Big 12 didn’t exactly have a NFL draft bonanza the past season, the conference is improving on sending players to the next level.

The Big 12 had 26 players taken in the draft, including top overall pick Kyler Murray. The SEC (of course) led everyone with 64 players taken. Based on number of members, the Big 12 averaged 2.60 per school, ahead of the ACC and not far behind the Big Ten and Pac-12.

It’s appreciably better than the 20 players picked last year or the cringe-inducing 14 in 2017. The league is trending in the right direction. Yes, a large part of it is Oklahoma. But every power conference has a bell cow. Plus, the Big 12 hasn’t gotten much of a boost from Texas recently, something that figures to change soon under Tom Herman.

Here’s a look at other takeaways for the Big 12 from the draft:

Oklahoma’s remarkable draft: Most projected the Sooners to make a splash — and they did. Murray went No. 1 overall to Arizona. Four offensive lineman were taken in the first four rounds, which leaves plenty of work for OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh beginning in preseason camp to build in front of Jalen Hurts. Cincinnati gave Rodney Anderson a chance at a heart-warming comeback after another major injury. Just as predictably, seven of the eight OU players drafted were on offense, which points out something else everybody knew. New defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has a lot of work to do.

Did Texas overachieve last season? Based on the NFL draft, quite possibly. Or at least the Longhorns were ahead of schedule going 10-4 with a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia. Texas had just two players selected (Charles Omenihu and Kris Boyd) and were blanked in the first round for the fourth straight season. Even with Herman recruiting at a high level, it still may be a couple of years before Texas starts churning out NFL talent like it did with regularity the last decade.

Move works for Hurd: Jalen Hurd left Tennessee as the as one of the top 10 rushers in school history and became a receiver at Baylor, a strange career shift but one rooted in position longevity. It paid off when San Francisco took him in the third round, intrigued by his size (6-5, 226), physical play and versatility. “He can do everything,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.

TCU has three defenders taken: Under Gary Patterson, the Horned Frogs have developed a very good reputation for developing NFL talent. Even in a 7-6 season, TCU had more players taken, including first-rounder L.J. Collier, than any Big 12 team other than Oklahoma.

Allen’s comeback continues: Texas Tech’s Dakota Allen became a great story, going from Tech to Last Chance U after a burglary arrest back to Tech as a team captain after the charges were dismissed. He was taken in the seventh round by the LA Rams, who can use some depth at inside linebacker, and fans of the cable show erupted on Twitter in a positive way. While Tech’s defense struggled against last year, Allen was one of the bright spots. The football part of his story may not be done yet.

Humphrey, Wesley leave early and go undrafted: Texas’ Lil’ Jordan Humphrey and Texas Tech’s Antoine Wesley were big and prolific receivers this past season. Each decided to leave school early. Each went undrafted. Was it a mistake? Who knows? Even if the two had stayed in school, could they have improved dramatically on some of knocks on them, like the 40 times? Humphrey seems like a good fit at New Orleans as an undrafted free agent while Wesley will try to find a spot at Baltimore, which took Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown in the first round.