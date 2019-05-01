By La Velle E. Neal III

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS — Houston right-hander Gerrit Cole walked Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco to open the first inning. Then Nelson Cruz hit a ball as hard as any Twins player in recent memory has.

Cruz squared up a Cole fastball that came off of his bat at 115.2 miles per hour — the hardest hit ball by a Twin since STATCAST started tracking them in 2015. It had a 66 percent probability of being a hit — unless it’s anywhere near Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

Correa snagged the hot grounder off the bounce, while falling back and landing on his rump, to start a double play. Eddie Rosario flied out to center to end the inning.

And the Twins were never the same, because Cole wasn’t the same when he went to the mound for the second inning. That big arm started pelting the strike zone and overpowering Twins hitters so comprehensively that they didn’t get their first hit until the sixth inning. Houston was well on its way to a 11-0 victory by then.

After holding off the Astros in a 1-0 win on Monday, there was no stopping the 2017 World Series champions on Tuesday as they took turns tagging Michael Pineda’s offerings to the plate.

Pineda was fine until the third inning, when he plunked Jake Marisnick with a pitch then gave up a RBI double to George Springer. Pineda then had to strike out Marisnick with the bases loaded to get out of the fourth.

But Springer clubbed a home run and Correa added a sac fly in the fifth to give Houston a 3-0 lead. Pineda went out for the sixth and was greeted with a single by Robinson Chirinos, a two-run home run by Marisnick — and a visit from Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who pulled him from the game trailing 5-0.

While some things were out of his control — C.J. Cron dropped a throw in the fifth for an error and, Polanco missed a busted-bat grounder by Josh Reddick that generously was ruled a hit — Pineda did most of the damage.

Or, the Astros damaged most of Pineda’s pitches.

Of the 23 balls Houston hitters put in play on Tuesday, 12 were considered hard hits — 95 miles per hour and higher. That included Springer’s rocket in the fifth that dented the seats in left at 110.6 miles per hour.

Matt Magill replaced Pineda but gave up a home run to Alex Bregman and RBI single to Correa. That gave the Astros a 7-0 lead, the seventh time they have scored seven runs in a game this season. Houston scored four more runs in the eighth, three of them charged for Adalberto Mejia.

Meanwhile, Cole scooted through the Twins lineup. The double play started a run of 13 straight batters retired by the right-hander. He struck out at least two batters in four different innings — as his fastball reached 98 mph — including striking out the side in the fourth.

The few fans in the stands — attendance was put at 12,181 — cheered when Kepler lined a double into the right field corner in the sixth for the Twins first hit of the game. Cole responded by striking out four of the next five batters he faced.

———

Cards win by 1

WASHINGTON — It took an unerring bunt strolling down the third-base line for the Cardinals to unlock their offense and a rigid show from the bullpen to secure a second comeback victory in as many nights against Washington.

Kolten Wong dropped a bases-loaded, two-out bunt in the fourth inning to conjure the Cardinals’ first run of the game and setup Harrison Bader for the decisive hit of the evening. Bader’s two-run, two-out single sent the Cardinals to a 3-2 victory Tuesday night at Nationals Park.

It was the second time in two days the Nats botched an early lead of at least two runs.

Tyler Webb, John Gant, and Andrew Miller froze the game there by covering the final eight outs with only a one-run lead. Gant handled the eighth and got two batters into the ninth inning before lefty Miller came into the game and retired two batters for the save. The save was Miller’s first of the season — and it came on the last day of April.

The Cardinals won their 10th game in their past 12.

What Adam Wainwright (3-2) left after his 6 1/3 innings the bullpen handled with no margin for error. Webb inherited two runners and would have retired both of the hitters assigned to him if not for an error. He ended the seventh inning with a double play that kept the Cardinals one-run intact after the Nats had pushed the tying run into scoring position.

Gant entered in the eighth inning and retired three batters in order with the potential tying run watching from first base.

Wainwright allowed two solo home runs that jacked the Nats to an early 2-0 lead. He pitched into trouble with a couple of hit batters and a four-pitch walk to former teammate Matt Adams. Yet, each time he was able to find an escape hatch. He struck out back-to-back batters with two runners on to end the third inning, and the sixth inning took him five pitches to retire the side in order.

The rally, this time, began along the tightrope that’s fair territory around the third-base line.

With the bases loaded, two outs, and trailing by two, Cardinals infielder Wong dropped a bunt down the third base line. He couldn’t have putted it any straighter — and the pace of the ball and location of the ball gave the Washington Nationals no play on it. Wong was safe at first with an RBI. Paul DeJong ran by the sneaky bunt on his way home as the Cardinals’ first run of the game.

The bases remained loaded. The Nationals still stuck on two outs.

Bader, the next batter, put the Cardinals ahead when he roped a two-run single over the reach of the second baseman. Bader, in his second start since returning from the injured list, had RBIs in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The last time he had as many consecutive games with at least one RBI was against Washington last season.

For the second time in as many days at Nationals Park, the Cardinals came from behind and did so with all of the runs in their comeback coming in one inning.

Matt Carpenter struck out four times in the game before walking in the ninth inning.

Yadier Molina saw his hitting streak end at 16 games, a career-best. Molina went hitless in three at-bats, though he did draw a walk and score a run on Bader’s single. His was the go-ahead run.

———

Bucs outlast Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers have a severe pitching problem that could eat away at the entire staff.

Closer Jose Leclerc, a vital piece in the rebuilding program, is struggling. Badly.

Leclerc gave up a three-run ninth-inning lead against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night at Globe Life Park. The Pirates reached Leclerc for four hits, the last a two-out, two-run, game-tying double by Josh Bell.

The Rangers lost, 6-4, in 11 innings. Rookie Ryan Reynolds and Starling Marte homered off Jesse Chavez for the winning runs.

Leclerc is the bigger concern for the Rangers.

A year ago, Leclerc converted all 13 save chances after replacing closer Keone Kela, who was traded to Pittsburgh. Leclerc has two blown saves in seven chances this season and has had to be hooked in the ninth inning in two other non-save outings when the situation was deteriorating.

Leclerc is being hit at a high rate. He has allowed 14 hits in 10 2/3 innings. A year ago, he gave up only 24 hits in 57 2/3 innings.

Leclerc ruined a strong start by right-hander Adrian Sampson, who had impeccable command. Sampson had 58 strikes in 82 pitches and did not allow a walk in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He went to a three-ball count on only two hitters.

The Rangers broke through with two runs in the fourth. Walks to Hunter Pence and Joey Gallo set up a two-run single by Asdrubal Cabrera. Gallo also drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth.

Bell achieved a career goal of starting at cleanup and first base for Pittsburgh against the Rangers at Globe Life Park.

This marked Bell’s first major-league appearances at his hometown park. He played in high school games with Dallas Jesuit at Globe Life and also attended Rangers playoff games. Bell’s Ranger memorabilia includes a Josh Hamilton “claw” T-shirt.

“It’s definitely exciting to be back here, playing for a professional club,” said Bell, who leads the Pirates in homers with six. “I’m excited to play in front of friends and family I haven’t seen in a while.”

Bell had two hits in five at-bats.

“I feel good,” Bell said. “There are a couple of people who probably feel better than I do. I feel I’m in a good place and want to finish this month strong.”

———

Dodgers dump SF

SAN FRANCISCO — On the last day of April, the tall, wiry slugger who was the driving force behind the Los Angeles Dodgers offense for the first month took a back seat and let his teammates take him for a little joy ride.

A quiet night for Cody Bellinger—by his standards—featured plenty of loud contact from the rest of the Dodgers, who banged out three home runs—including Justin Turner’s first of the season—and two doubles in a 10-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants before 32,017 in Oracle Park.

All five extra-base hits, including David Freese’s game-turning three-run homer in the fourth inning and Enrique Hernandez’s two-run shot to cap a six-run rally in the sixth, and the 10 RBIs were by right-handed hitters against left-handed pitchers, who have given the Dodgers problems.

The Dodgers entered Tuesday with a .266 average and .830 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against right-handers and a .237 average and .753 OPS against lefties. They are 15-7 against right-handed starters and 5-5 against lefties.

“We take pride in what our job description is—we want to do our part,” Freese said. “Belly is not always going to have the best April in major league history. We have to keep working and picking up the slack.”

Walker Buehler, leaning heavily on a four-seam fastball that averaged 95.8 mph, allowed three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking one to improve to 3-0. Reliever Dylan Floro retired the five batters he faced in the sixth and seventh, and Yimi Garcia retired six straight in the eighth and ninth.

Freese broke out of a two-week funk with his homer, which turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead, and a single that helped spark the six-run sixth. Chris Taylor and Austin Barnes added two-run doubles before Hernandez’s two-run homer.

Turner then led off the seventh with a homer that barely cleared the center-field wall, only the third homer in 479 career plate appearances before May 1 for the notoriously slow-starting third baseman.

“I was relieved,” said Turner, who was hitting .188 (six for 32) against left-handers before Tuesday. “It was nice to finally get that out of the way so you can stop talking about me being the only guy on the team without a home run.”

Turner has a solid .287 career batting average in March and April but a .287 slugging percentage, three homers and 43 RBIs, his lowest power output of any month. Can he explain why he gets off to such slow starts slugging-wise?

“Can you explain why?” Turner said to reporters. “Then neither can I. I have no idea. It’s just the way it is, I guess.”

Freese was hitting .059 (one for 17) against left-handers before Tuesday and was in a 1-for-18 overall slump that dropped his average from .350 in mid-April to .205.

“I’m getting my walks here and there and seeing the ball OK,” Freese said. “But when I want to hit it, I’m just a little anxious, a little aggressive, instead of trusting that that effortless feeling is going to create a good swing … and more sleep.”

Freese seemed to fall into that familiar trap in the fourth inning Tuesday night with Turner (walk) and Bellinger (single) aboard with no outs.

Freese worked a 3-and-1 count against Giants left-hander Drew Pomeranz and took a mighty hack at a 90-mph fastball, fouling the pitch off. Freese was not deterred. He fouled off a pair of down-and-in knuckle-curves before getting another 81-mph curve up in the zone, a pitch he can handle.

Freese swatted a high fly ball to right field that hit the top of the wall, just above the Levi’s Landing sign, for a three-run homer and a 3-1 lead.

“The game could have gone either way right there,” manager Dave Roberts said, “so for him to drive in three flipped it on them.”

Freese followed Bellinger’s leadoff walk in the sixth by poking a single to right off left-hander Ty Blach to advance Bellinger to third. Max Muncy walked to load the bases and Taylor, who entered with a .167 average, drove a two-run double over the head of right fielder Steven Duggar for a 5-1 lead.

Barnes doubled to right-center for two more runs and a 7-1 lead, and Hernandez followed with his homer to left, his sixth of the season, for a 9-1 lead.

Freese, a starter for most of his first nine big league seasons, didn’t blame his recent struggles on the challenges of a reduced role.

He was a platoon player after an Aug. 31 trade from Pittsburgh to the Dodgers last season and hit .385 with a 1.130 on-base-slugging-percentage, two homers and nine RBIs in 19 games. Freese hit .364 (eight for 22) with two homers and six RBIs in 14 post-season games.

“It’s definitely a tough role, but I can handle it,” Freese said. “I’ve handled it before. You just want to do your part. That’s the most frustrating thing, even when you’re winning, which we are. It can hide some of your struggling aspects, but man, you just want to do your part.”

———

Cubs win roller-coaster

SEATTLE — The look was a mixture of dejection and disgust as he watched the ball rocket toward the right-field seats.

Brandon Brennan, the Seattle Mariners’ best reliever this season, had thrown his best pitch — the sinking changeup — only to have it betray him in the worst possible way. Instead of diving low and away from the barrel of burly Chicago Cubs’ slugger Kyle Schwarber, it stayed in the middle of the plate, just asking to be crushed. And it was — a two-run eighth inning homer that proved to be the difference in the Mariners’ 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Brought in with two outs in the seventh inning of a tie game with the go-ahead run, Brennan struck out Javy Baez on that nasty changeup.

But in the eighth, he allowed a two-out double to Willson Contreras and it brought Schwarber to the plate.

The Mariners had a chance for a rally in the ninth against old friend and teammate Steve Cishek. Domingo Santana reached on broken bat infield single and Edwin Encarnacion walked to put the winning run on base. But Tim Beckham hit into a 4-6-3 double play and Jay Bruce struck out looking to end the game.

It was Seattle’s third straight loss to fall to 18-14.

Seattle got a solid if not dominant start from Felix Hernandez. Coming off a brilliant performance in his previous outing, Hernandez wasn’t quite as crisp. But he was still mostly effective, pitching six innings and allowing four runs on eight hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. He really only made two big mistake pitches.

Hernandez’s second pitch of the game — a get-me-over sinker on the bottom part of the strike zone, but over the middle of the plate — was crushed by Daniel Descalso for a leadoff homer into right-center.

The Cubs pushed the lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning. David Bote led off with a single. With two outs, Hernandez walked Schwarber on a pair of borderline pitches and then gave up a RBI single to Albert Almora.

After giving outs and runs away with shoddy defense in their previous two games, the Mariner benefited from another team’s fielding woes. Seattle scored three runs in the second inning with only one ball leaving the infield. Encarnacion led off with a walk and Beckham followed with a single to left. Bruce drove in Encarnacion with a ground ball to second to trim the lead to 2-1.

Seattle tied the score when Bote booted, almost literally, a hard ground ball off the bat of Braden Bishop that allowed Beckham to score.

The fielding woes for the Cubs continued. Dee Gordon hit a soft ground ball that shortstop Baez charged and made hurried and possibly ill-advised attempt to throw to first base. Even if his throw had been accurate, it appeared Gordon would beat out. The throw wasn’t accurate, sailing wide of first baseman Anthony Rizzo, allowing Omar Narvaez to score on the play for a 3-2 lead.

The lead was shortlived. Hernandez gave up a double to Kris Bryant to start the fifth inning and then left a 3-1 sinker up in the zone to Rizzo that was deposited into the beer-soaked confines of The ‘Pen for a two-run homer and a 4-3 lead.

The Mariners answered in the bottom of the sixth, knocking Chicago starter Cole Hamels out of the game. Ryon Healy led off with a double and later scored on Gordon’s one-out line drive single to right to tie the score at 4-4.

Seattle grabbed a brief 5-4 lead in the seventh when Encarnacion smashed his eighth homer of the season, sending a solo blast off the signage above the visitors’ bullpen.

———

Halos nip Jays

ANAHEIM, Calif.—He hopped over the third base line at Angel Stadium, moments before throwing his first major league pitch for a strike down the middle of the plate, and looked like he belonged.

Griffin Canning, the Angels’ top pitching prospect and the first draft pick under general manager Billy Eppler to make his debut, was dominant at times in his first start Tuesday night. The Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3, thanks to Brian Goodwin’s tiebreaking eighth-inning home run, but Canning was the story.

He was perfect facing the Blue Jays the first time through the batting order. He ran into some trouble and was charged with three earned runs in 41/3 innings, but he lived up to the hype.

“He seemed unflappable,” said manager Brad Ausmus, who watched Canning in spring training and last year in the minor leagues. “He didn’t seem intimidated. He didn’t seem out of place. He was very comfortable with the surroundings.”

Canning was all those things in front of an announced crowd of 38,797, so many of whom knew him as a child growing up in south Orange County. Even as he faltered his second time through the Blue Jays’ batting order, Canning never seemed without poise.

He was in the middle of retiring the first 10 batters he faced, wielding a 94-mph fastball that retained its integrity as his outing went on, when his Santa Margarita High coach recalled the moment he recognized Canning’s potential.

In the summer after his freshman year, Canning and Santa Margarita played in a tournament against Joey Gallo’s Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High team. Gallo, then a rising senior on the verge of becoming the Texas Rangers’ second pick of the 2012 draft, hit a screaming line drive off Canning’s inner-half fastball with a wooden bat. The ball climbed until it left the ballpark for a home run.

Canning, who was barely 15 years old and facing a prospect who’d eventually crack the big leagues and hit 40 home runs in back-to-back seasons before turning 25, didn’t flinch. He brushed it off and got back in a groove.

“He pitches big on big stages,” said Dave Bacani, who led Santa Margarita’s baseball team from 2009 to 2017. “This is obviously the biggest stage he’s pitched on and he’s doing well so far. We’re proud of him.”

So leave it to Canning to put himself in a bases-load jam in the fourth inning of his first start and escape with little damage. He did exactly that, after Freddy Galvis knocked the first Blue Jays hit of the game to right field with one out, advanced to second on a single to left and moved to third when Canning walked Justin Smoak on five pitches.

After receiving his first mound visit from pitching coach Doug White, Canning threw a slider in the dirt for a wild pitch that allowed Galvis to score easily and give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

But the inning didn’t snowball. Canning got the final outs of the frame on a ground ball and a strikeout, his sixth of the game. Then the Angels gave him the lead in the bottom half, on Tommy La Stella’s RBI single and Jonathan Lucroy’s two-run homer.

Canning displayed all the tools the Angels praised. His fastball pushed 95 mph, his breaking balls drew nine swings and misses and received five strike calls.

He mostly limited hard contact, until he reached the fifth inning. Brandon Drury led off with a 374-foot home run into the right-field seats, trimming the Angels’ lead to 3-2. Two pitches later, Teoscar Hernandez lined a double to left.

Canning retired the next batter, then exited. Hernandez eventually scored on a ground ball induced by reliever Cam Bedrosian, and Canning wouldn’t factor into the decision.

However, the 22-year-old did almost exactly what the Angels hoped he would do.

“I just think he had that mental makeup of a professional baseball player,” said Ryan Torrey, one of Canning’s high school pitching coaches. “He showed up every single day with task in mind and just accomplished it, no matter what adversity or however hard the workout was. He just had that professional mentality that you can’t teach.”

———

Alonso lifts Mets

NEW YORK — For a while, it looked like Jeurys Familia would be the villain. Instead, it was Pete Alonso who was a hero.

Alonso’s 10th inning walk-off sac fly put a dramatic ending to the Mets 4-3 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday.

The Mets overcame a blown save by Familia and salvaged a promising start from Jason Vargas. Familia allowed two runs in the ninth with closer Edwin Diaz unavailable.

Vargas has earned his share of his critics among the Mets’ fan base, but wasn’t to blame in this game. He rewarded the organization once again for showing faith in him as the fifth starter. He shut down the Reds in his longest and most effective start of the season. The left-hander scattered three hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings and bolstered his case to stay in the rotation.

In his last three starts, Vargas has only allowed three earned runs over 14 innings. This latest appearance lowered his season ERA from 7.20 to a manageable 5.75.

Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh and Michael Conforto added a key RBI in the eighth as the Mets improved to 15-14.

Familia threw a scoreless eighth, but could not finish a six-out save.

“You can’t predict when it’s going to happen, but you can keep on working,” manager Mickey Callaway said of his team’s pitching slump.

“That’s what these guys are doing. It happens and it’s not fun when it happens. It’s tough, it hurts the team, it hurts the players. They want to go out and perform to the best of their abilities.”

The Mets got on the board on a hustle play by Jeff McNeil in the third inning. With Joey Votto playing deep at first, McNeil dragged a bunt down the line and dove head-first to beat Reds starter Luis Castillo to the bag. Juan Lagares scored on the play, which extended McNeil’s on-base streak to eight games.

Throughout his sophomore year, McNeil has proven to be one of the Mets’ best contact hitters with an ability to get on in a variety of ways.

“He’s just a really, really good hitter,” Callaway said. “I’m sure a lot of the pitches that he hits for base hits, the pitcher goes back and says what else can I do? I threw that three inches off the plate.”

For most of the night, Castillo held the Mets offense at bay. The Reds starter struck out seven and allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings and worked his way out of trouble with the double play ball. As he cruised through the Mets lineup, there were pockets of fans along the third base line waving the Dominican Republic flag.

The Mets put together a sixth-inning rally with Robert Gsellman and Brandon Nimmo walks, but Conforto struck out swinging for the third out. The Mets came into the game having stranded more runners than any other team, perhaps both a blessing and a curse.

“It does mean that we’re getting a lot of guys on and we still have scored a lot of runs to this point,” Callaway said. “But it goes to show you that we’re capable of scoring more runs than we have and we’re definitely capable of stranding more runners than we have. I look at both of those numbers as optimism.”

The performance by Vargas came at a perfect time for a team in need of better pitching, for a Mets rotation that entered the night with the league’s 23rd-best ERA. The uncharacteristic play by Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard are part of the problem, but all five starters shoulder some of the blame. The fact that the Mets have hovered around .500 under those circumstances is a testament to how far the offense has come.

“They want to go out and perform to the best of their abilities,” Callaway said. “But they got to keep on trucking and keep on working and that’s what they’re doing. They’ll snap out of it and all will be well. We’ve got to try to pick each other up until then.”

———

Tigers beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Spencer Turnbull arrived in the Detroit Tigers’ clubhouse on Tuesday afternoon to a pair of baseball bats on his chair.

Hours later, he opted for the dark one over the light.

Turnbull went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts but did his job on the mound, pitching six solid innings against the Phillies in a 3-1 win.

The Tigers won with the same formula they started the season: Strong pitching and enough hitting.

Niko Goodrum’s towering two-run home run to right field in the top of the third gave the Tigers the win. Neither team scored afterward.

Turnbull was his usual effectively wild self, hitting two batters, but Philadelphia did not hit him hard at all. There was rare hard contact, lots of movement, and little traffic on the bases.

Turnbull allowed one run on three hits. He walked two batters and struck out five. With the performance, Turnbull dropped his season ERA to 2.53, tied for 12th best in the major leagues.

Miguel Cabrera hit an RBI single in the third inning and the bullpen trio of Victor Alcantara, Joe Jimenez and Shane Greene locked the game down.

It was Greene’s 12th save.

———

Hosmer hammers homer

ATLANTA — The Padres need some people to get hot at the plate.

Or just for Franmil Reyes to get that way and Eric Hosmer to stay that way.

At least for a night, the big right fielder’s power and the mercurial first baseman’s continued resurgence were enough to lift the Padres to a 4-3 victory over the Braves.

With two solo home runs and a double in between them, Reyes drove in the Padres’ first three runs. Hosmer, who earlier had extended his hitting streak to five games with a single, homered in the sixth.

Rookie Chris Paddack (2-1) turned in what has become his standard solid start, allowing four hits and two runs in six innings before leaving having thrown 89 pitches.

Trey Wingenter escaped trouble of his own making in the seventh. Craig Stammen allowed a run in the eighth. And Kirby Yates extended his major league lead with his 14th save by striking out two batters and getting help from a laser throw by catcher Francisco Mejia and perfect tag by second baseman Ian Kinsler to catch Charlie Culberson attempting to steal.

After taking a 6-0 lead in the third inning of what would become a 7-6 loss in Washington on Sunday, the Padres scored one run in their next 17 innings. They have really been mired a season-long slump, able to win more than they lose due to consistent pitching and enough timely hits.

They entered Tuesday night having put up the majors’ lowest batting average (.202), lowest on-base percentage (.254) and second-lowest OPS (.604) since April 16, a span in which they were 5-6.

And Tuesday afternoon brought word that shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was going on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. The team’s leading run producer so far this season is expected to be among their best players for the next several seasons, and so the Padres have pledged to bring him back only when they are certain he is ready. They project that will mean at least another 11 games after Tuesday in which they will need others to contribute in a bigger way than they have been.

“We have a number of guys we believe have a ton more in the tank than has come out,” manager Andy Green said before the second of four games here against the Braves. “So we can cover.”

At that point, it seemed Green was like the guy hoping he can make it to the gas station even though his gas gauge has read “E” for 20 miles.

And still, the Padres need their catchers to hit better than the combined .163 Austin Hedges and Francisco Mejia are posting. They need Manuel Margot to reach base at better than a .272 clip. They need Wil Myers to not strike out almost 40 percent of the time. They need Manny Machado, their $300 million man, to go on one of the stretches he has reeled off many times in his career that make him one of the game’s most dangerous hitters rather than one currently hitting .236 with a .693 OPS.

Stunting a losing streak at two games left the Padres able to simply relish that somebody came through.

Reyes, whose eight home runs lead the team, was not an unlikely candidate. It was his second two-homer game in his past six starts. While he entered the game batting just .205/.264/.462, he had a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning Sunday and was 1-for-4 Monday.

Reyes also generally doesn’t hit cheap homers. Not only do they go fast and far — both had an exit velocity above 103 mph Tuesday and traveled an estimated 406 and 380 feet — seven of the eight have come in victories, four have broken ties, one tied a game and three have provided what turned out to be the deciding run.

He gave the Padres a 1-0 lead in Tuesday’s first inning with his blast to left. After the Braves took a 2-1 lead in the second, Reyes’ double to right field in the third scored Greg Garcia to tie it. Reyes’ second homer, this one to center field with one out in the sixth, made it 4-3.

Hosmer’s 416-foot shot to center field with two outs in the sixth, against Braves starter Julio Teheran (2-4), turned out to be the winning run.

For all his prolonged slumps since joining the Padres, Hosmer is also a candidate at any time to lift the team. He has a career-long tendency to go on tears that can last weeks at a time. He has three homers in his five-game streak.

———

Cleveland clips Marlins

MIAMI — The opening-week gem delivered by Sandy Alcantara is a distant memory by now. Those eight shutout innings were almost exactly a month in the past when the starting pitcher took the mound Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians and now the clunkers come just as frequently as the sparkling outings the Miami Marlins hoped for from their 23-year-old starter.

The Indians jumped on Alcantara early Tuesday at Marlins Park and, aided by multiple Miami errors, piled up six runs against the right-handed pitcher in the first three innings. For the third time in six starts this season, Alcantara gave up at least four earned runs and this time it wasted a strong offensive effort for the Marlins, who dropped the series-opener, 7-4, in Miami.

Errors aided Cleveland in both the second and third innings, but the Indians still tagged Alcantara for four earned runs in his 5 1/3 innings. After the Marlins (8-21) jumped ahead 1-0, Cleveland (16-12) hit back with a solo home run by corner infielder Carlos Santana and an unearned run on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Gonzalez to take a 2-1 lead. When Miami scored two of its own in the second to go back ahead 3-2, the Indians charged back in front with an RBI single by Santana and a three-run homer by Gonzalez to take a 6-3 lead.

Alcantara (1-3) lasted only two batters into the sixth, giving up seven hits and three walks, and striking out just one batter — starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Even though they scored four against Bauer (4-1) in his seven innings, the Marlins missed a chance to win the opener of a quick two-game interleague set in front of 7,247. A solo homer by outfielder Curtis Granderson was all Miami managed after falling behind 6-3 as two Cleveland relief pitchers combined for two shutout innings and Brad Hand shut the door for his ninth save of the season.