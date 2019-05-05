Oklahoma Wesleyan University put the exclamation point on its status as the best baseball team in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Bolstered by Colton Kelly’s three-run homer, the Eagles muscled past York (Neb.) College, 10-7, on Sunday, to nail down the KCAC postseason tournament championship.

The Eagles finished as dual kings of the conference — the regular season champs and the tourney titans.

OKWU (43-9) also extended its winning streak to 15 straight.

Next up, OKWU opens play in the NAIA regionals — the final step into striding into the NAIA World Series.

Drenis Ozuna also smashed a homer in Sunday’s win in Great Bend, Kan.

Jordan Hill and Landon Williams took turns pitching for the Eagles.

The Eagles finished 4-0 in the conference tourney, outscoring their opponents, 38-8.

