DETROIT (TNS) — Matthew Boyd continues to make it look easy.

The Detroit Tigers’ left-hander posted his sixth consecutive quality start on Friday night in a 4-3 win over the Royals.

Boyd threw seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out nine batters and walked one.

This season, Boyd has a 3.05 ERA and .0992 WHIP. His 57 strikeouts are tied for third-most in the major leagues.

Boyd was backed early by the Tigers’ offense in the win.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Tigers put the first three runners on base, capped by a Miguel Cabrera RBI single to center field. Two batters later, Ronny Rodriguez drove in a run on a groundout and then scored on a wild pitch.

On the play, Rodriguez slid into home plate a shoelace before Royals right-hander Jorge Lopez placed the tag.

The three-run lead was enough for Boyd, who continues to establish himself closer to the top of the rotation than the middle.

Rodriguez added an RBI double in the bottom of the third and Cabrera went 3-for-4.

Joe Jimenez pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Shane Greene picked up his 13th save of the season.

Once again, Boyd allowed little damage. And once again, he struck out plenty of batters. There were a couple of hiccups — he put the leadoff men on base in three consecutive innings, starting in the second — but all but one were quickly eliminated. One of them, the speedy Billy Hamilton, was picked off at first base.

The Tigers didn’t give Lopez an opportunity to settle in. Jeimer Candelario walked, Nicholas Castellanos singled, and then Cabrera drove him home to begin the game. But the biggest play in the first inning came when Rodriguez scampered home from third base on a wild pitch. The pitch trickled some 10 feet away from catcher Martin Maldonado and could have went either way, but Rodriguez’s aggressive baserunning paid off. After the Royals challenged the safe call, the play was confirmed. The first inning gave Boyd a nice early lead to work with.

Things have gone back to normal in the back-end of the Tigers’ bullpen. After being temporarily demoted from his set-up man spot two weeks ago, Jimenez is pitching like he was the first half of last season, when he earned an American League All-Star Game appearance. He was overpowering in the eighth and Greene, fresh off being named the AL Reliever of the Month for March and April, allowed a solo home run and a double but picked up the save. He hasn’t blown one yet this season.

———

Dodgers strike late

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — There was an appreciable buzz humming through Petco Park with the Los Angeles Dodgers in town Friday night, a vibrant vibe absent for much of the last decade while the tenants plodded in mediocrity and worse. Hope and excitement finally exist for the San Diego Padres again.

They splashed in the offseason and landed Manny Machado. Their bevy of top-flight prospects is surfacing to infuse the club with talent. Friday’s sellout crowd — the Padres’ first in 2019 — and the anticipated sellouts for the remainder of the three-game series between the neighbors are a reflection of those unfamiliar sensations.

The first-place Dodgers arrived determined to snuff that fuss, if temporarily, and remind the upstarts they’re poised to continue their reign in the National League West. They succeeded Friday, coming from behind to claim a 4-3 win in the clubs’ first meeting this season.

The Dodgers (21-13) seized their first lead of the game in the ninth inning, which began with Austin Barnes, who tied the score with a home run in the seventh, cracking a leadoff double off Padres closer Kirby Yates. Two batters later, Max Muncy laced a groundball down the first-base line.

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer got his glove on the ball with a dive, but it squirted away, allowing Barnes to score from second base. It was the second run Yates has allowed in 17 innings this season.

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw labored out of the gate in his fourth start, needing 69 pitches to push through his first four innings before dialing up over his final two.

And still, he limited the Padres to three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out six. He reached 2,300 career strikeouts along the way with his punchout of Franmil Reyes in the fifth inning.

The Padres (18-15) didn’t have trouble generating hard contact against him early. After Reyes lined a single, Machado launched a pitch 437 feet to the second deck beyond the left field wall in his first at-bat against his former team.

Two innings later, Ian Kinsler slugged a leadoff home run.

The Dodgers were then bludgeoned with two scares a few minutes apart. First, Hunter Renfroe cracked a line drive that ricocheted off Kershaw’s arm in the bottom of the third. The ball bounced to shortstop Corey Seager, who threw Renfroe out to end the inning.

Kershaw walked off without any sign of trouble and remained in the game.

The second stomach-churning moment developed when Hosmer led off the fourth with a groundball through the right side, past a diving Cody Bellinger at first base. Bellinger was then slow to get up, favoring his right shoulder and wincing in pain. The reaction prompted a visit from manager Dave Roberts and a trainer. Bellinger insisted he was fine and convinced them. He stayed in.

Among the reasons the Dodgers signed A.J. Pollock over the winter was to provide a potent right-handed hitter and help counter the team’s left-handedness. He was to balance the lineup while manning center field every day. But he underwent surgery on his right elbow Thursday and the Dodgers say he is out for an undetermined period of time.

Before the game, Roberts maintained he was “not too concerned” about Pollock’s absence possibly leaving the team vulnerable against left-handed pitching.

But Friday offered an example of the potential detrimental aftereffect. Without the right-handed-hitting David Freese available to start after hurting his ankle Tuesday, the Dodgers had five left-handed batters in the starting lineup against left-hander Eric Lauer.

The list included Joc Pederson, a left-handed hitter the Dodgers have platooned to have him avoid facing left-handed pitchers. Pederson entered the night 2 for 13 against southpaws this season.

For four innings, Lauer capitalized on the undesirable configuration. He retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced. His only blemish was a leadoff walk to Corey Seager in the second inning.

He was through four innings on 46 pitches before the Dodgers finally broke through with Chris Taylor’s leadoff home run in the fifth. Lauer’s gas tank then quickly emptied. He exited in the sixth inning, with the bases loaded, no outs, and Seager looming.

Brad Wieck, another left-hander, replaced Lauer and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Seager that cut the Padres’ lead to one. It was the only run Wieck allowed in the jame. From there, Taylor struck out and Alex Verdugo grounded out to douse the threat.

But Wieck erred in the seventh, leaving a slider over the plate to Barnes, who slashed it over the wall to tie the game and rebound from strikeouts in his first two plate appearances.

———

Giants complete record comeback

CINCINNATI (TNS) — Stephen Vogt spent his whole childhood dreaming of the chance to wear a Giants uniform.

After making his 2019 debut with the club on Friday, Vogt will never want to take the jersey off.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Vogt launched a 97-mph fastball from Raisel Iglesias into the right-field seats at Great American Ball Park to tie the game and help the Giants complete a miraculous eight-run comeback against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Giants finished the job in the 11th as Evan Longoria yanked a home run off Jared Hughes that curled just inside the left-field foul pole before closer Will Smith earned his eighth save of the year in a stunning 12-11 win.

With a victory on Friday, the Giants snapped an eight-game losing streak in Cincinnati and recorded their first win in the Queen City in exactly three years.

The eight-run, come-from-behind win matched the largest in franchise history and marked the team’s first eight-run comeback in a victory since they achieved the feat September 4, 1989 against the Reds at Riverfront Stadium.

Vogt missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing shoulder surgery and the seventh-year veteran signed a minor league deal with the Giants this spring hoping to eventually return to the majors. In many ways, the Visalia, Calif., native’s comeback story is even better than the one the Giants enjoyed on Friday.

Vogt wasn’t expected to play in the series opener, but with the Giants trailing by six in the fifth inning, manager Bruce Bochy inserted him into the game so Buster Posey could rest up for the remainder of the weekend. That’s when Vogt’s hit parade began.

He lined an RBI double high off the right-field wall in the sixth, blooped a single as part of a three-run rally in the eighth and helped the Giants climb all the way back with the solo blast off the closer, Iglesias, in the ninth.

Vogt received his long-awaited call to the big leagues on Wednesday, but he wasn’t even the newest member of the 25-man roster Friday. That distinction was shared by former Triple-A teammates Mike Gerber and Tyler Beede, who made their 2019 debuts in the series-opener against the Reds.

Gerber went 1 for 3 with a walk in a promising showing. Beede dug the Giants into a devastating hole in a disastrous start.

After two months in which nothing went wrong for Beede, the starter could do no right in 2 1/3 innings of work against the Reds. Beede gave up a pair of three-run homers to Reds second baseman Derek Dietrich and couldn’t make it out of the third inning against one of the least productive offenses in baseball.

Beede was sent to the bullpen after losing his spot in the Triple-A rotation last summer, but the right-hander arrived in spring training with newfound confidence and improved fastball command. He earned rave reviews for his Cactus League performances and forced his way to the big league level with a 1.99 ERA in his first five starts in the Pacific Coast League.

His outing did not go as planned, but the Giants offense turned in its best performance of the year as the club set season-highs with 12 runs and 17 hits in a remarkable comeback effort.

Joe Panik launched a two-run home run in the sixth, Steven Duggar tied career-highs with three hits and three RBIs and Brandon Belt delivered a clutch two-run, two-out single to extend an eighth inning rally.

The Giants were down to their final out when Vogt came to the plate in the ninth, but the reserve catcher wouldn’t be denied in a debut he waited for his whole life.

———

Victory for Sale

CHICAGO (TNS) — Chris Sale looked comfortable back at the park he called home for seven seasons.

The former White Sox ace had 10 strikeouts in six scoreless innings as the Red Sox defeated the White Sox, 6-1, in front of 17,504 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sale allowed three hits, hit two batters and walked one as he won for the first time this season.

White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez wasn’t as sharp.

The right-hander surrendered a 436-foot three-run homer to Rafael Devers in the first inning. Michael Chavis hit a 459-foot two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Lopez allowed six runs on eight hits. He struck out six and walked three in five-plus innings. Lopez (2-4) faced three batters without recording an out in the sixth.

It was his first outing since striking out 14 Tigers in six innings on Sunday.

Sale (1-5) didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning, when Yoan Moncada singled to center. Moncada was part of the Dec. 6, 2016 trade that sent Sale to Boston.

Sale had a 74-50 record and a 2.96 ERA during his seven seasons with the White Sox. This was his second time pitching against the White Sox in Chicago, and the third overall.

The best scoring chance against Sale Friday came in the fifth. Jose Rondon began the inning with a double to right. Welington Castillo reached by getting hit by a pitch. Sale struck out the next three batters.

The only White Sox run came in the eighth when James McCann knocked in Adam Engle with a single off of reliever Colten Brewer. McCann had two hits.

Rondon, an infielder, pitched ninth and allowed two hits in a somehow-scoreless inning. The right-hander lobbed the ball in, many of his 15 pitches too slow to register on the stadium’s radar gun.

———

Braves down Marlins

MIAMI (TNS) — It had been eight-and-a-half months since Jose Urena’s infamous last outing against the Atlanta Braves last August, the one when he plunked Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. with a 97-mph fastball on his first pitch of the game, caused both benches to clear and was ultimately suspended the following day.

So when the Miami Marlins’ starting pitcher stepped into the batter’s box in the second inning against the Braves on Friday, Braves starting pitcher Kevin Gausman needed just one pitch to make his feelings known.

Gausman’s 97-mph fastball sailed behind Urena, and home plate umpire Jeff Nelson wasted no time ejecting Gausman before tempers could flare.

Urena won that battle, staying in the game and going six innings while Gausman watched from the clubhouse following his ejection just 1 2/3 innings into the game.

The Braves, however, won the game, taking the first of the three-game series at Marlins Park, 7-2.

Urena gave up five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings. He gave up runs in four of the six frames he pitched, with home runs bookending the scoring. It started with a Freddie Freeman solo home run to right-center in the first inning, and ended with a two-run shot from Brian McCann to right-center and included a Josh Donaldson RBI single in the third and a McCann sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Urena is now 1-5 on the year. His ERA sits at 5.44 after seven starts.

The Braves (16-16) added two more runs on a Donaldson RBI double in the seventh off reliever Tayron Guerrero.

The Marlins (9-22) did little on offense, putting together just six hits on the night. Their sole runs of the game came on an RBI groundout from Rosell Herrera in the second before Urena’s first plate appearance and a bases-loaded walk by Neil Walker in the sixth.

The Marlins left nine runners on base.

Gausman wasn’t the only one thrown out of the game on Friday.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning after arguing balls and strikes when a low pitch that should have been Ball 4 for Jorge Alfaro was called a strike. Mattingly came out of the dugout and argued with Nelson, the home plate umpire, for a couple minutes before being sent packing. It was Mattingly’s 30th career ejection.

Alfaro ultimately hit a single to shallow center field two pitches later. He now has hits in six of his last eight games.

———

Yanks double Twins

NEW YORK (TNS) — On a day when the Yankees’ injury list appeared to be shrinking, one more name may be getting added. After a 6-3 victory against the Minnesota Twins, you can add starting pitcher James Paxton to the Yankees’ potentially wounded.

With a 2-1 lead over the Twins after three innings, the Yankees pulled Paxton on Friday night. Paxton left after just 64 pitches, and only half of them were for strikes. The Yankees later announced he experienced left knee soreness and will have a MRI on Saturday.

“We saw him flexing a couple of times and didn’t think anything of it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Paxton. “It’s been a little bit nagging throughout the year, a little bit here and there through his starts.”

Jonathan Holder came in as Paxton’s replacement, tossing two shutout innings and earning the win.

Paxton allowed two hits and walked three. Acquired in a trade from the Mariners involving Justus Sheffield this offseason, Paxton entered Friday with a 3.38 ERA in six starts in 2019.

The injury-riddled Yankees are already without fellow top starter Luis Severino until at least June. However, they are expected to get back Miguel Andujar on Saturday, and Clint Frazier is slated to return on Monday.

With Paxton down early, the bullpen was exceptional. Holder, Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton were perfect for nearly five innings until a walk and a two-run home run by Nelson Cruz in the top of the eighth. Aroldis Chapman came on and threw a scoreless ninth inning for his sixth save of the season.

It was supposed to be a quality victory for the Yankees, who are five games over .500 through their first 31 games. The Twins entered Friday night tied for the best record in baseball.

The Yankees’ offense got started early in the first inning. Brett Gardner’s bloop to center field got past Byron Buxton and allowed Gardner to reach on a three-base error. Gardner would score on an RBI single by Gleyber Torres. An inning later, Luke Voit’s RBI single would stretch the lead to 2-0. Voit, who was thrown out at home in the first inning trying to score, made the third out in the second inning, trying to stretch his single into a double.

Voit finished 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI single to stretch his on-base streak to 42 straight games, dating back to last season. Voit is exactly halfway to matching Ted Williams and the MLB record of 84 straight games reaching base.

Minnesota got a run back in the third inning with an unearned run off of Paxton before the Yankees’ offense picked up again. They manufactured two unearned runs in the fourth as Mike Tauchman scored on a wild pitch from Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson. Later in the inning, Gardner’s RBI groundout scored Cameron Maybin.

Gary Sanchez continued to put the lead out of reach in the best way he knows how. In the fifth inning, catcher Sanchez hit a towering home run 428 feet into the left field stands for his ninth home run of the season. Two innings later, Sanchez did it again, this time 412 feet, also to left field. It was Sanchez’s 12th career multi-home run game. In his 284th game, Sanchez became the second fastest player to achieve that feat, two games longer than what Ralph Kiner did it in 1947.

———

Rays cruise

BALTIMORE (TNS) — The Tampa Bay Rays have the best record in baseball and improved upon it with a 7-0 victory over the Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards. The outcome was never in doubt.

In fact, the only question remaining after the first inning was this:

What were the Pittsburgh Pirates thinking when they included pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the trade last July for veteran Chris Archer?

Obviously, it seemed like the thing to do at the time, but it’s starting to look like the deal of the century for the Rays, who also got promising outfielder Austin Meadows and another minor league prospect in the bargain.

Nobody has to tell that to the Orioles, who were dominated by the towering right-hander for the second time this season. He didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning and was never threatened in a seven-inning performance that improved his record to 6-0 and dropped his ERA to 1.47.

“That was electric stuff,” O’s manager Brandon Hyde said. “That’s really, really good. It’s upper 90s to 100-mile fastball with a great hook and a change-up that’s 92 to 94 that acts like a two-seam fastball. Tonight he had all three going in any count he wanted. On a night like that, you just have to tip your hat to a really, really good pitcher that had his stuff.”

The Rays greeted Orioles starter Dan Straily with back-to-back doubles to take an immediate lead in the first inning and put up four runs in the fourth to pretty much settle the issue.

Glasnow took the mound in the bottom of the first and struck out the side to begin a string of 11 straight outs before Dwight Smith Jr. beat out an infield hit to take a no-hitter off the table, but it sure looked like a possibility up to that point.

The Orioles had slightly more luck against Glasnow when they faced him at Tropicana Field on April 16. He also pitched seven innings in that game and allowed two runs on seven hits in his fourth victory of the year. He has not allowed more than two runs in any of his seven 2019 starts.

No doubt, the Rays knew they were getting a pretty good pitcher, but nothing in the stat record indicated that Glasnow could be this good. He had a dismal 4-16 record in the majors before this season, including a 1-5 record for the Rays after the trade last season.

“I saw him in Pittsburgh and saw the stuff,” Hyde said. “His command has really improved. Tonight he had everything going and when you have that kind of stuff and command … you’re going to have that kind of night.”

Nobody had to tell that to O’s outfielder Trey Mancini, who struck out three times against Glasnow and four times overall for the first time in his career. He said afterward that it had everything to do with how good Glasnow has become and nothing to do with the finger injury that cost him several games on the recent road trip.

“You’ve got to tip your cap,” Mancini said. “It’s frustrating, but dude threw a good game. He did a great job, executed his pitches, so it’s tough. His breaking ball, especially, looks like his fastball out of the hand, so you kinda try not to give up on it, but he spotted it well and was really good out there.”

Obviously, somebody figured something out, which is another tribute to the Rays and their ability to acquire and develop good pitching.

Friday night’s game also featured another strong offensive performance by the Rays. The big blow was a three-run homer by catcher Mike Zunino in the four-run fourth inning, and the Rays added two more runs in the sixth.

Straily lasted 4 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on nine hits, dropping his record to 1-2 and raising his ERA to 7.43. Reliever Yefry Ramirez came on to eat up.

———

Hoskins lifts Philly

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — A slice of life for a rising baseball star: One night, you ring the bell before a Sixers playoff game; the next, you win a game for the Phillies with a ding-dong.

It’s good to be Rhys Hoskins.

A half-inning after Phillies manager Gabe Kapler got burned by a pitching decision, Hoskins lined a three-run home run into the left-field seats to spark a 4-2 victory in the opener of a three-game series against the rival Washington Nationals. It marked the Phillies’ sixth win in eight games and gave them a five-game lead on the fourth-place Nationals.

Hoskins’ homer also came after Phillies manager Gabe Kapler got burned on a questionable pitching decision. Kapler lifted starter Jerad Eickhoff for a pinch hitter with the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the fifth inning even though Eickhoff had thrown only 87 pitches.

The move blew up on Kapler in the sixth when reliever Seranthony Dominguez gave up a go-ahead solo homer to Kurt Suzuki on a 97-mph fastball. The Nationals hadn’t seen a pitch harder than 91 mph from Eickhoff, who retired six of the final seven batters that he faced.

But Nationals manager Dave Martinez saw Kapler’s early hook and raised him one of his own, yanking starter Jeremy Hellickson after only 79 pitches and a one-out infield single by Segura in the sixth inning. With lefty-hitting Bryce Harper due up for the Phillies, Martinez countered with lefty reliever Dan Jennings.

The move blew up spectacularly. Jennings walked Harper, then gave up Hoskins’ line-drive three-run shot in the latest blow to the Nationals’ bullpen, which entered with the highest ERA (5.87) in the National League.

Hoskins, meanwhile, reached 10 home runs in 31 games, faster than any Phillies player since 2009 when Chase Utley got to 10 in 30 games and Raul Ibanez did it in 31 games. Hoskins has hit three homers in his last seven games, as the Phillies have gone 5-2 on a homestand that continues through the weekend.

The Phillies’ bullpen held the Nationals off the board from there. Lefty reliever Adam Morgan tossed a scoreless seventh inning and set a team record with 16 consecutive shutout innings to open a season. Pat Neshek and Hector Neris followed in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

Facing the Phillies for the second time in a three-week span, Hellickson continued to flummox his former team.

Hellickson gave up a solo home run to Jean Segura in the first inning, but retired 15 of the next 18 batters. He overcame a two-out single by Hoskins in the first inning and a leadoff double by Harper in the fourth and racked up a season-high nine strikeouts. Including his six scoreless innings in April 10, Hellickson has held the Phillies to two runs on seven hits in his last 11 1/3 innings against them.

Eickhoff was nearly as tough. He gave up a run in the third inning on a leadoff walk to Hellickson and a two-out RBI single by Howie Kendrick. Otherwise, he gave up only three hits and racked up seven strikeouts in five innings, his second stellar start in a row.

———

Indians win

CLEVELAND (TNS) — The Indians certainly needed a lift on Friday night on the heels of their ace Corey Kluber going on the injured list. That news will hurt for some time, but for one night Tyler Naquin provided a morale boost.

Tied in the bottom of the ninth, Naquin grounded a single through the right side of the infield to give the Indians a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. It was the Indians’ second walk-off win this season.

The Indians (17-13) and Mariners (18-16) entered the ninth in a 1-1 deadlock. Francisco Lindor opened the inning with a walk against Mariners reliever Anthony Swarzak. Leonys Martin followed by grounding into a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Carlos Santana drew a walk as well, which led to Naquin, who came in as a pinch-hitter for Jordan Luplow.

One pitch later, Naquin singled to right and the usual mobbing at home plate ensued.

Earlier, a former friend turned foe put the Mariners up 1-0 in the fourth. On a 1-1 count, Jay Bruce clubbed a curveball low in the zone for a solo home run. The pitch location wasn’t an issue, but it didn’t matter — Bruce belted it for his 10th homer of the season, as he’s enjoyed a year with plenty of power but few hits with his average still hovering around the Mendoza Line.

The Indians answered in the bottom half of the inning against Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi. Leonys Martin snapped an 0-for-21 skid with a double to left-center field to lead off the inning. Jose Ramirez, in a season-long skid of his own (he entered Friday night hitting .183), followed with a single to left to put runners on the corners.

Santana was able to get the tying run home, but it came with a high cost. He grounded into a 4-6-3 double play that scored Martin to tie it 1-1 but also cleared the bases, ending the threat for a larger, go-ahead inning. Luplow followed with a double, but it was for naught after Carlos Gonzalez grounded out to Mariners first baseman Daniel Vogelbach.

Indians starter Shane Bieber, now one of only three healthy starting pitchers from the Opening Day roster, set two personal highs by pitching 7 2/3 innings and throwing 114 pitches. He allowed one run on six hits, walked one and struck out eight, improving his ERA to 3.16.

The bullpen had work to do in the eighth to keep it tied. Bieber left with two outs in the inning and nobody on, but the Mariners quickly threatened after Oliver Perez walked the only batter he faced and Adam Cimber quickly gave up a single to another familiar face, Edwin Encarnacion. With the tying run 90 feet away, though, Cimber escaped the jam by inducing a groundout by Domingo Santana.