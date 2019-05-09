By Scott Lauber

The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — In the waning days of spring training, with the Phillies a few hours from sending Jerad Eickhoff to Triple-A to open the season, manager Gabe Kapler described the right-hander as “especially interesting right now,” implying that it might not be long before he’s back in the big leagues.

But it’s only the second week of May, and Eickhoff occupies more than merely a spot in the Phillies’ rotation. He’s their best starting pitcher.

Making his fourth start since getting called up to take the place of struggling Nick Pivetta, Eickhoff put together the best performance of his career in Wednesday’s series finale at Busch Stadium. He held the Cardinals to three hits, only one for extra bases, and completed eight innings for the first time in 46 starts to lead the Phillies to a 5-0 victory, their eighth win in the last 12 games.

As an organization, it was a somber day for the Phillies. Longtime team president David Montgomery, who served as the club’s chairman for the last four seasons, passed away after a five-year fight with jaw-bone cancer. Kapler and Rhys Hoskins spoke eloquently about Montgomery before the game, and the Phillies are expected to soon begin wearing a patch with his initials — “DPM” — on their jerseys.

But Montgomery would have wanted the Phillies to get on with the business of winning a tough road series in St. Louis. They took advantage of sloppier defense by the Cardinals and scored four runs in the fifth inning. Cesar Hernandez, filling in for resting leadoff man Andrew McCutchen, notched three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.

And Eickhoff did the rest. He grew up about three hours from here in Evansville, Ind., and with family and friends in attendance, he dominated the Cardinals by mixing his signature curveball with a lively fastball and a devastating slider that produced eight swings and misses. He threw 106 pitches and never got into trouble.

In four starts, Eickhoff has allowed five runs in 30 innings for a 1.50 ERA. He has piled up 31 strikeouts and cemented his spot in a starting rotation that suddenly and quietly has posted a 2.42 ERA over the last 13 games.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when the Phillies sent 10 batters to the plate against Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty. It began harmlessly enough with a leadoff walk to J.T. Realmuto, who scored from first base on Odubel Herrera’s double to the gap in left-center field.

After Nick Williams singled, Herrera scored when Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter bobbled a Maikel Franco grounder. Eickhoff executed a sacrifice bunt before Hernandez cranked a two-run double to open a 4-0 lead.

Hernandez added a solo homer in the seventh inning.

———

Houston blanks KC

HOUSTON (TNS) — One night after the Royals enjoyed a scoring spree that included multiple grand slams as well as a managerial milestone for Ned Yost, the Houston Astros bounced back and battered the Royals pitching staff for four home runs and silenced the Kansas City bats for the first time all season.

The Royals were put on their heels early and never regained their balance in a 9-0 loss in the rubber match of their three-game series in front of an announced 22,698 at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.

It was the first time since Aug. 7 that the Royals were shut out (5-0 by the Cubs). It snapped a streak of 74 straight games without being shut out, which had been the third-longest active streak in the majors (Yankees 117, Twins 77).

Royals catcher Martin Maldonado, who finished last season as a member of the Astros, and Yost were both ejected in the seventh inning by home plate umpire Brian Knight for arguing balls and strikes.

With the loss, the Royals finished up their six-game road trip at 2-4.

The Astros’ five-run third inning, which featured back-to-back home runs from Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa, created a mountain for the Royals’ offense to have to scale early on a night when usual No. 3 hitter Alex Gordon got a day off. It also assured an early end to the night for Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez (0-4).

Lopez had tied his longest outing of the season with seven innings against Detroit on Friday, but Wednesday marked his shortest outing of the season. He recorded just one out in the third inning before being removed.

Lopez’s night ended after 74 pitches in 2 1/3 innings. He ultimately gave up six runs on six hits, including three home runs, and three walks.

Right-handed reliever Jake Newberry replaced Lopez with one out and a runner on in the third.

While Lopez struggled to consistently find Knight’s strike zone, Astros starter Brad Peacock struck out a career-high 12, including seven on called third strikes — several of which replays showed were slightly out of the zone.

Maldonado’s strikeout to start the seventh inning matched Peacock’s previous high and caused an early exit for both he and Yost.

Maldonado, who’d been behind the plate since the start of the game (including when Lopez pitched), voiced his objection to Knight after a called third strike. As Maldonado turned to walk back to the dugout, Knight ejected Maldonado and subsequently Yost, who’d emerged from the dugout as Maldonado and Knight went back and forth.

Following Maldonado’s ejection, Yost and Knight exchanged words and Yost was soon thereafter ejected for the first time this season.

The scoring started with Astros star outfielder George Springer doing just as he did on Monday night, hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Astros a 1-0 lead.

Springer walked to start the third inning and went first-to-third on Jose Altuve’s single. Alex Bregman’s sacrifice fly in the third inning made it a 2-0 Astros lead with Lopez having allowed just two hits.

The next batter, Brantley, jumped all over a 1-1 pitch from Lopez and sent in screaming to right-center field for a two-run homer. Correa followed with drive over the center field wall as the Astros put Lopez through one of those seemingly unrelenting and never-ending innings where each miscue got magnified. Even the only out he recorded, the sacrifice fly, brought in a run.

The Royals’ best chance to cut into the deficit came in the fifth inning after they loaded the bases on singles by Terrance Gore and Billy Hamilton and Whit Merrifield was hit by a pitch.

That brought up Adalberto Mondesi, who came into the day tied for the American League lead in RBIs (33). But Mondesi struck out swinging for the second out. Hunter Dozier, the then AL leader in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS, struck out looking to end the inning.

The Astros added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 9-0 lead on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice and a Springer sacrifice fly.

———

BoSox outlast O’s

BALTIMORE (TNS) — Wednesday’s stare-down between the Orioles and visiting Boston Red Sox was the kind in which both sides would rather their eyes dry out and turn red from exposure than blink and cede what would be a well-earned victory.

How could the Red Sox let themselves lose after eight masterful innings from their resurgent ace, Chris Sale, which began with five-plus hitless innings and included an immaculate inning in the seventh? And how could the Orioles survive that with the score tied and not reward themselves with a signature win in a season short on them?

For 11 innings, neither team flinched. But an inning after Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. climbed the wall and reached into the Orioles’ bullpen to take a walk-off home run away from Trey Mancini. Andrew Benintendi hit a sky-high, go-ahead home run to right field just over Mancini’s head to give Boston a 2-1 win Wednesday night before an announced 12,451 at Camden Yards.

When a team isn’t expected to win often, as the Orioles aren’t, there aren’t many chances for memorable wins. They’ll feel Wednesday that one passed them by on this cool Baltimore night, dropping the Orioles to 13-24 as the Red Sox (19-19) pulled to .500 for the first time this season.

Andrew Cashner pitched around some traffic on the bases all night to keep the Orioles close against one of the game’s best arms. The first batter of the game, Benintendi, reached on a two-base error when left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. tracked a high fly ball to the foul line, then dropped it. But Cashner stranded him there, as he did to one runner in the second, two runners in the fourth, and one more in the fifth.

But by then, the Orioles only had two base runners — both on hit batters by Sale — and Cashner had made one mistake — a third-inning home run by Mookie Betts.

For five innings, it looked like the Orioles wouldn’t be able to overcome even that minor stumble. Sale didn’t allow a hit during the first two trips through the lineup, but then in a span of four pitches in the sixth inning, the Orioles changed all that. Joey Rickard singled with two outs, and three pitches later, Mancini doubled to the wall in left-center field to score him.

Cashner’s day ended therefore on a high note, no longer trailing after throwing six innings of four-hit ball with five strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 4.25. A clean seventh inning from Paul Fry and two scoreless innings from Mychal Givens matched Sale, and Shawn Armstrong added two spotless innings of his own to get it to the 11th for Yefry Ramirez. Ramirez got two outs before allowing Benintendi’s home run.

After Sale lost his no-hit bid, he took his aggression out on the Orioles the best way anyone could — by throwing an immaculate seventh inning.

Sale struck out all three Orioles he faced in the seventh — Hanser Alberto, Dwight Smith Jr., and Stevie Wilkerson — on three pitches apiece for the incredibly rare feat for a pitcher. He finished with 14 strikeouts, and the Orioles struck out 22 times without a walk over 12 innings, managing just five hits.

Givens’ day might have been a lot less simple were it not for a lucky play at third base to end the eighth inning. With Betts on first base and two outs, Xander Bogaerts chopped a ball sharply to Alberto at third base. He knocked it down, then couldn’t pick it up, with the ball trickling toward second base away from him.

Betts made a break for it, but second baseman Jonathan Villar chased the ball down and flipped it to Alberto for the out. An inning later, catcher Pedro Severino made a perfect throw to second base after a swinging strikeout to complete a double play with his seventh caught-stealing in nine tries this season.

———

Twins sweep Toronto

TORONTO (TNS) — When the Astros pulled into Target Field on April 22, it sure looked like the Twins were beginning of a 10-game baseball exam.

Houston won the 2017 World Series and is hunting for another title. Three games in New York against the Yankees were next, and the Yankees are the Yankees. Then three games at Toronto, which took three or four from the Twins at Target Field last month.

On Wednesday, the Twins cleaned house with the Blue Jays, easing to a 9-1 to complete a series sweep. Despite dropping two of three at New York, the Twins headed home following a 7-3 jaunt through this 10-game stretch.

It’s a stretch that has given them a 23-12 record that is the best in Major League Baseball, following Tampa Bay’s extra-inning loss to Arizona.

Wednesday’s game was an emphatic exclamation point on the current state of the Twins. They slugged four more home runs — giving them eight for the series. Kyle Gibson no-hit Toronto for four innings. The defense was flawless. Jorge Polanco was on every fat pitch.

Each game followed a similar script. The Twins grabbed an early lead to subdue the crowd then added on. They are 18-4 when scoring first, so it’s a proven formula.

The Twins outscored the Blue Jays 20-1 in the three games, and swept an opponent in a three game series for the third time this season. They head home for four games against Detroit in three days — there’s a doubleheader on Saturday — as the club tries to pounce on the renewed interest in the club by selling discounted tickets.

They also are 11 games over .500 for the first time since 2015. On Thursday, they will spend their 31st day in first place in the American League Central division.

The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Eddie Rosario, then went to town on Toronto rookie right-hander Trent Thornton. Polanco hit a 3-2 pitch for a two-run homer in the second, then C.J. Cron hit a two-run opposite field shot in the third to run Thornton from the game. Thornton’s replacement, Sam Gaviglio, gave up a two-run blast to Jonathan Schoop as the Twins took a 7-0 lead in the third inning to totally deflate the Rogers Centre crowd.

Polanco went 5-for-5 — all of his hits obtained in the first seven innings — with two RBI as he lifted his average to .344. It’s the second time Polanco has had five hits in a game, the other coming April 5 in Philadelphia.

That achievement puts Polanco in rare company. He’s just the fifth Twin to have multiple 5-hit games in the same season, joining Joe Mauer (2010), Denard Span (2009), Kirby Puckett (1990) and Tony Oliva (1965).

Gibson struck out five Blue Jay hitters his first time through the order and had eight strikeouts through four innings. He tied a career high with his 10th strikeout in the fifth.

When Randal Grichuk went down swinging to end the sixth, Gibson had his career high 11th strikeout. He was replaced after the sixth inning, having thrown 88 pitches, for Ryan Harper. In six innings, Gibson gave up one run on just two hits and a walk and 11 strikeouts. Billy McKinney’s home run in the fifth inning off Gibson ended the Twins 25-innings scoreless streak in the series.

Twins starters have a 1.41 ERA this month. The Twins offense is averaging 5.6 runs a game this month. And they head home after playing some of their best baseball of the season.

———

Cubs win on walk-off

CHICAGO (TNS) — Kyle Hendricks pitched eight innings of five-hit ball, but his effort was wasted as the Marlins rallied for a tying run in the top of the ninth inning off a patchwork bullpen to force a 2-2 tie at Wrigley Field.

Fortunately for the Cubs, Jason Heyward hit a home run off left-hander Jose Quijada on a 1-2 count to open the 11th for a 3-2 victory over the Marlins. It was the Cubs’ ninth win in their last 10 games and allowed them to maintain their half-game lead in the National League Central.

Hendricks needed only 96 pitches, including six in the eighth. But he was lifted for pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. in the bottom of the eighth.

The Cubs lost Pedro Strop indefinitely due to a left hamstring strain, causing manager Joe Maddon to opt for a committee of relievers. Left-hander Kyle Ryan started the ninth but allowed a single to Neil Walker.

Steve Cishek replaced Ryan but allowed a hit and wild pitch that moved pinch-runner Isaac Galloway to third. Miguel Rojas followed with a grounder to score the tying run and deprive Hendricks of a well-deserved victory.

The Cubs caught a break in the top of the 10th after Rosell Herrera led off with a single. Jon Berti popped a bunt to first base, where Anthony Rizzo let the ball fall before retrieving it and tagging first.

Herrera broke toward second after Rizzo ran toward first instead of staying on the bag. Rizzo quickly fired to shortstop Javier Baez, who tagged Herrera in a rundown to complete a double play.

Addison Russell returned to the Cubs’ lineup for the first time since Sept. 19 but went 0 for 3. Russell completed a 40-game suspension last week and was promoted to take the roster spot of Ben Zobrist, who was granted his wish to be placed on administrative leave to address a family matter.

The start of the game was moved up by 30 minutes because inclement weather was forecast for later in the evening.

Hendricks, pitching on four days’ rest for the first time this season, committed a throwing error that led to a two-out RBI single by Starlin Castro in the first. But Hendricks retired the next eight batters and was aided later by two double plays.

Hendricks allowed a double to Walker with one out in the sixth but induced Jorge Alfaro to ground to Russell at second and struck out Castro on an 80-mph change-up.

Hendricks hasn’t allowed an earned run or a walk in his last 17 innings.

The Cubs overcame a 1-0 deficit in the fourth off Jose Urena. Kris Bryant drew a walk to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 18 consecutive games. Rizzo and Baez each hit singles to tie the game, and Rizzo scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

———

Tigers romp

DETROIT (TNS) — Matthew Boyd keeps pitching, Ronny Rodriguez keeps hitting, and the Detroit Tigers evened their series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Boyd recorded his seventh consecutive quality start, allowing one run over six innings, and Rodriguez continued his torrid pace at the plate, going 3-for 4 with four RBI.

The Tigers won convincingly at Comerica Park, 10-3. They are 16-17.

Boyd’s night began ominously, with a solo home run by Angels second baseman David Fletcher, but he only allowed two hits the rest of the way. Boyd also struck out six batters and walked none.

Thanks to Rodriguez’s bat, the Tigers responded quickly to Fletcher’s leadoff home run, taking the lead on his two-run triple in the bottom of the first inning. Rodriguez then singled home a run in the third inning and doubled home another in the fifth.

He grounded out to third in the seventh, leaving him a home run shy of the cycle.

JaCoby Jones hit a two-run home run in the eighth, his second of the season.

Rodriguez has served as a one-man wrecking crew since coming up to the Tigers late last month. In 14 games, he is hitting .340, with 12 of his 18 hits going for extra bases. But it’s not just the hits — it’s when he’s hitting them. Of those 18 hits, seven have tied the game or given the Tigers the lead. Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to fill in for second baseman Josh Harrison, who is on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder contusion. But if he keeps this up, manager Ron Gardenhire will have no choice but to keep him in the starting lineup.

It was another low-key strong performance from Boyd, who won his second consecutive start. Boyd’s only real blemish was Fletcher’s home run, though a strong wind blowing in from left field helped keep an Albert Pujols’ fly ball out of the stands. In the win, Boyd lowered his season ERA to 2.86, tied for 10th in the American League. His six strikeouts moved him into a tie for fourth in the majors, with 63.

The Tigers’ big bats are coming around. Nicholas Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the first inning, and Miguel Cabrera went 1 for 4. Cabrera is hitting .302 this season. Joe Jimenez is noticeably getting more extension in throwing his fastball, evident in his swinging strikeout of Mike Trout in the seventh.

———

Mariners mulch Yanks

NEW YORK (TNS) — On the one-year anniversary of the Mariners’ last no-hitter, which was thrown by James Paxton in Toronto, another left-handed Seattle starter flirted with such a magical possibility.

Rookie Yusei Kikuchi, pitching for the first time in Yankee Stadium, seemed totally comfortable in what purports to be an intimidating setting. Using a balanced mix of his three best pitches — fastball, curveball and slider — he efficiently worked his way through the Yankees lineup, delivering a second straight stellar performance and leading the Mariners to a 10-1 win Wednesday.

After throwing seven innings and allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts in his previous outing in Cleveland, Kikuchi pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts to improve to 2-1.

The Mariners (20-19) provided plenty of run support for him, banging out 14 hits, including solo home runs from Mitch Haniger and Edwin Encarnacion and a two-run homer from Ryon Healy, who also had a career-high three doubles on the night.

With Paxton now a Yankee and watching in the dugout, Kikuchi carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

After walking the first batter of the game, a less than ideal scenario, Kikuchi retired 16 straight batters with relative ease. In five innings pitched, he threw just 59 pitches with a pair of strikeouts.

But the no-hit bid ended with one out in the sixth inning with Seattle leading 5-0. Kikuchi elevated a 0-2 fastball to No. 9 hitter Mike Tauchman, who took a defensive swing and produced a broken bat bloop over Healy’s head at third base and into shallow left field. D.J. LeMahieu followed with a single. With runners on the corners, the Yankees got their only run off Kikuchi when Luke Voit hit a deep sac fly to right field. Kikuchi came back to strike out Clint Frazier looking to end the inning.

With his pitch count under control, Kikuchi worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning and started the eighth with the Mariners leading 7-1. He retired the first two batters, but gave up another bloop single to Tauchman that ended his night.

Having thrown a season-high 106 pitches and the top of the order coming up to face him a fourth time, manager Scott Servais went to the bullpen. Right-hander Cory Gearrin gave up a single to LeMahieu, but struck out Voit to end the eighth.

The Mariners scored four runs in four innings off Yankees spot starter Jonathan Loasiga, who was starting in place of the injured Paxton. It was highlighted by Haniger’s third-inning solo homer and a two-run fourth inning on an RBI double from Dylan Moore and an RBI single from Dee Gordon.

Seattle poured it on against the Yankees’ bullpen.

Encarnacion whacked his fourth homer in his past five games in the fifth inning — a solo shot into the left field seats that made it 5-0. He now has a team-high 12 homers on the season.

Healy crushed a two-run homer to right field in the eighth inning, while Domingo Santana’s RBI double and Omar Narvaez’s two-run single tacked on three more in the ninth.

———

Indians rally

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Indians manager Terry Francona and hitting coach Victor Rodriguez kept repeating a similar line, that they felt Jose Ramirez would start hitting at his own level soon.

For one swing, Ramirez proved their premonitions correct, belting a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Indians to a 5-3 win against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

It marked the Indians’ third walk-off hit and second via a home run. It was also a needed win after a brutal three-game stretch that saw the Indians outscored 21-1.

The Indians (19-16) and White Sox (16-19) entered the bottom of the ninth tied 3-3. With one out, Francisco Lindor singled off reliever Jace Fry before Jason Kipnis struck out. Down to their last out before needing extra innings, the White Sox turned to Kelvin Herrera.

In a hitter’s 3-1 count, Herrera offered a fastball high in the zone that Ramirez launched to the seats beyond right-center field, sending the Indians home as winners. It was his third home run of the season.

After being held to just one run in their previous three games in what as total offensive blackout, the Indians finally broke through a bit in the fourth inning Wednesday night against White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez.

Trailing 1-0, Carlos Santana began the rally with a single to right and was followed by Carlos Gonzalez, who slashed a single to left field to put runners on the corners. Jake Bauers then singled to right to load the bases with one out.

Leonys Martin nearly ended the inning without anything to show for it, grounding a ball to second baseman Yolmer Sanchez, but he beat the throw from shortstop Tim Anderson to avoid the double play and score a run. After Kevin Plawecki was hit by a pitch to again load the bases, Tyler Naquin roped a single to left-center field to score both Gonzalez and Martin and give the Indians a 3-1 lead.

The White Sox answered in the top of the seventh inning, tying it up and ending Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber’s night. Charlie Tilson and Anderson opened the inning with singles and were advanced a base by a sacrifice bunt. Ryan Cordell made it count by hitting a slider to left-center, scoring both runs and deadlocking it at 3-3.

Bieber finished with three earned runs on eight hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Some highlight-reel plays in the top of the eighth allowed the Indians to keep it tied. With Nick Wittgren on the mound, former Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso drilled a ball that Kipnis fielded on a sharp one-hop with a dive. Later, Gonzalez ended the inning with a diving catch in left field to rob Tilson of a hit. It was Gonzalez’s second diving play of the night, as he also saved at least one run with a diving grab in the first inning to take away a hit off the bat of Alonso. And in the ninth, Ramirez added a leaping grab to potentially rob Cordell of a double.

———

Pads down Mets

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Hunter Renfroe has nine home runs this season.

Four of them have decided games, including the 414-foot blast into the second deck of seats in left field on Wednesday that lifted the Padres to a 3-2 victory over the Mets at Petco Park.

The victory gave the Padres their seventh series win of the season, half as many as they had all last year, and completed a 3-3 homestand. They have won the final game of all three of their homestands and are 21-17, their best record 38 games into a season since they were 23-15 in 2010.

Gerardo Reyes (2-0) relieved Matt Strahm and got the final two outs of the seventh inning with the runners he inherited still on second and third base and then got through the Mets in order in the eighth.

Kirby Yates worked the ninth, stranding two runners. One had reached on a two-out infield single and went to second base on a wild pitch, the other on a walk, for his major league-leading 15th save.

After allowing a run in each of the first two innings, Strahm did his best to let the Padres back in the game and also get them back in the game.

The left-hander did not yield another run, and he doubled and scored the tying run in the third inning.

His first walk in five starts and a double in and out of center fielder Manuel Margot’s glove as he leaped at the wall, drove Strahm from the game.

Reyes relieved him and was the unhittable version of himself in striking out Tomas Nido and Todd Frazier on six pitches — three of them at 99 mph and the other half with a silly break.

The rookie right-hander, who since spring training has also had a penchant for allowing big innings, got the victory on the day he was recalled from Triple-A because Renfroe did what Renfroe has done so much.

Renfroe has just since April 26 hit three home runs in the seventh inning or later that provided the winning margin. That includes his walk-off grand slam Sunday against the Dodgers.

———

Nationals fall again

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — The Washington Nationals season is getting late early, and their game Wednesday followed suit.

Starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson allowed a solo home run on a hanging curveball, third baseman Anthony Rendon booted a sharp grounder right at him, left fielder Adam Eaton got a bad read on a flyball near the foul line and played it into a ground-rule double, right fielder Victor Robles overthrew his catcher trying to cut down a runner at home plate. Hellickson walked two and fell behind the Milwaukee Brewers’ No. 8 hitter 3-0 with the bases loaded.

This all happened in the first inning.

By the end of the frame, the Nationals had allowed four runs en route to a 7-3 loss, their 11th in 14 games.

“Just one of those innings you want to forget about,” Hellickson said.

The Nationals are 14-22, losers of four straight and seven games behind the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

“We keep beating ourselves right now,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “We’ve got to come out and just play baseball. We battled back again. But we’ve got to start playing clean baseball, stop giving the other teams 30 outs.”

The loss meant the Nationals were swept for the first time since July, a stretch of 36 series. This three-city, 10-day road trip - on which the Nationals are 1-5 thus far - continues Thursday in Los Angeles with four games against the defending NL champion Dodgers (24-14), who have the best home record in baseball at 14-4.

For the Nationals to reach 90 wins this season, they will need to go 76-50 from this point on, a .603 winning percentage equaled or topped over a full season just once in franchise history (2012, .605).

Before the game, a reporter asked Martinez at what point the season could no longer be considered early, when he needed more urgency or to try something different.

“Every day is different, this game is different,” Martinez said. “We’re here today, so for me, let’s go 1-0 today and not worry about what’s happened in the past, because you can’t do nothing about it anyway.”

Martinez echoed the same sentiments in his postgame interview, saying, “Look, we’re going to turn this around.”

Perhaps overshadowed by the continued exasperation at the injuries, bullpen and defense, the offense scored six runs in the three-game set, its fewest total in any series this season. Martinez has preached all along about putting the ball in play and keeping it in the middle of the field, but his hitters struggled to put the bat on the ball at all.

The Nationals struck out 15 times Wednesday, continuing a troubling trend that saw them enter the game with the NL’s second-highest strikeout percentage. The return of Rendon did little to resuscitate the lineup; the slugging third baseman went 0-for-7 with five strikeouts in his first two games since coming off the injured list. When asked how his team could actualize the adjustments he wants, Martinez shouted out second baseman Brian Dozier for changing his approach and going with the ball on two opposite field hits.

“We’ve just got to look at [Dozier],” Martinez said. “Look, I like home runs, too. Believe me. But sometimes a base hit goes a long way. And it gets the next guy up… . I really believe that, especially with guys on base, just move the ball.”

Eaton believed the floundering at the plate came from “bad breaks.” The Nationals are just one of many teams with climbing strikeout rates, he said, pointing at harder-throwing pitchers across the league. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff and closer Josh Hader both hit 97 mph Wednesday.

“We’re all just trying to touch it,” Eaton said of the hitters. “These [pitchers] have some stupid stuff … That being said, yeah, you have to put the ball in play. But again, a guy throws 98 at your belt-line and [at] your letters, it’s kind of tough to catch up to it.”

The Nationals trailed 7-0 before mounting a small comeback with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh, but even then it was fueled by sacrifice flies from Howie Kendrick and Robles. In the seventh, Wilmer Difo’s RBI single gave the Nationals their only score in the past 20 innings of this series without needing to trade outs for runs.

The moment most emblematic of this series came in the third. Hellickson fouled a 96-mph fastball off his left ankle and limped halfway down the first base line, where he squatted for several seconds. Athletic trainer Paul Lessard and Martinez jogged out to see him, and they chatted for more than a minute.

The pitcher had already allowed six runs. He was leading off in an inning guaranteed to get back to the top of the lineup. Yet the Nationals didn’t want to burn their bullpen on a game that, recent offensive history suggested, was already gone. So, Hellickson shook it off and dug back into the batter’s box.

In the ninth, a surprising Nationals rally brought the tying run to the plate. After an opposite-field Dozier single, an error and a walk loaded the bases with one out, the Brewers countered by bringing in Hader. Then a familiar Achilles’ heel struck again. Pinch hitter Kurt Suzuki struck out. Eaton did too after Hader showed him four fastballs at around 94 mph before fooling him with a slider.

After the game, Eaton thought his team’s issues ran deeper than the win column. He believed the team needed to change its approach.

“Better baseball overall needs to happen,” Eaton said. “Even if the wins aren’t coming, at least you’re playing better baseball.”