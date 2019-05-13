SEMINOLE — Top-ranked Seminole State College rolled into the finals of the Region 2 softball tournament with a 10-4 win over Northeastern A&M here in a game that didn't finish up until 12:05 a.m. Monday morning.

NOC-Tonkawa and Western meet in a 9 a.m. elimination game with the winner meeting the Lady Norse at 11 a.m.

The winner of that contest will face Seminole in the 1 p.m. final.

An “if” game would follow at 3 p.m.

The tournament had been dogged by rainy weather.

Thursday’s schedule was pushed back to Friday, then Saturday’s action was washed out again.

Six games were played Sunday with a final three, and possibly four, bumped to Monday.

Friday’s schedule included Western Oklahoma 3, Carl Albert 2; NEO 7, Eastern 3; Seminole State 8, Connors State 0; Northern-Tonkawa 6, Rose State 1, and Carl Albert 3, Connors 2.

In games Sunday, it was Eastern 3, Rose State 2; NEO 9, NOC-Tonkawa 3; Seminole 7, Western 1; NOC-Tonkawa 5, Carl Albert 3, and Western 3, Eastern 0.

Seminole 10, NEO 4

The Belles scored runs in each of the first four innings, including a five-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth.

NEO had jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, but the hosts took the lead for good in the bottom of the first by scoring three times.

The Lady Norse added single runs in the fourth and seventh innings. They hit into two double plays.

Pitcher Mary Collins worked out of bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Collins headed up the Lady Norse offense with two doubles and a single.

Makayla Bowman, Cheyenne Petty, Marissa Lokey and Karis Clark chipped in with a single each.

Tarin Dubler went 4-for 4 with a double and three singles for the Belles.

Teryn Pritchett had a homer and two singles while Shayla Harper contributed a homer and double with five RBIs.

NEO 9, NOC-Tonkawa 3

The Lady Norse took the lead for good in the first by scoring four times.

They added single runs in the second and fourth then put up a final three in the sixth.

Northern got all three of its runs in the sixth.

NEO’s offense included a homer and single by Bowman, a double and single by Lokey and Clark; two singles by Collins; a double from Fowler and a single each from Marshall and Petty.

NEO 7, Eastern 3

Eastern led 3-1 after three, but the Lady Norse turned things around with a six-run rally in the fourth.

Collins delivered a double and two singles, Bowman had a homer and single and Petty added two singles.

Burnett finished with a double and Marshall and Lokey each had a base hit.