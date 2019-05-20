By Evan Grant

The Dallas Morning News

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The legend of Danny Santana grows.

Barely 12 hours after taking a 97 mph fastball off his right ankle and needing to be helped off the field, Santana limped into the Rangers clubhouse Sunday determined to convince the Rangers he could play. He spent three hours getting treatment, taped up his ankle, ran a couple of sprints and then tackled the hardest part: Making the Rangers believe his spiel.

“I told them a lot of times,” Santana said through an interpreter after scoring the winning run on a sacrifice fly in Sunday’s 5-4 10-inning win over St. Louis. “I wanted them to believe me.”

There will be no more questions.

Not after he ambled to the plate in the eighth inning and gave the Rangers a pinch hit homer that put them in the position to win the game in regulation. And certainly not after he walked in the 10th, with the Rangers trailing by a run, went to third on Willie Calhoun’s pinch hit single and then scored on a shallow sacrifice fly by Nomar Mazara.

“After he ran, he said he was 100 percent,” manager Chris Woodward said. “I was pretty happy to hear it. He’s pretty tough.”

So was he actually “100 percent?”

After a pause, “I felt that I was” Santana said, the hint of a smile curling from his mouth.

Santana came to the plate in the eighth inning in place of Ronald Guzman to face lefty Andrew Miller. On a 2-2 fastball, he pulled a pitch into the left field seats to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead. St. Louis tied it on Dexter Fowler’s ninth-inning homer and took the lead in the 10th.

In the 10th, following Rougned Odor’s leadoff single against 102-mph-throwing Jordan Hicks, Santana worked his way to a walk, then went to third without issue on Calhoun’s game-tying hit. That gave him confidence to go on Mazara’s shallow fly ball to center.

“He showed how tough he is,” Mazara said. “And he’s fast. If you have a guy like that at third base, you don’t have to do too much with the ball.”

———

Royals win big

ANAHEIM, Calif. (TNS) — The Royals snapped a four-game losing slide, avoided being swept in a three-game series and slayed the left-handed dragon of the Angels’ pitching staff who had dominated them whenever he took the mound.

Adalberto Mondesi and Nicky Lopez had two hits apiece and Hunter Dozier drove in two runs as the Royals won 5-1 over the Los Angeles Angels in front of an announced 43,329 at Angel Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Royals matched their scoring output from the previous two games combined and defeated Angels starter Tyler Skaggs.

Pitcher Danny Duffy, who grew up in Lompoc, Calif., gave the Royals a quality start for the third time in his five starts this season. He allowed just one run on five hits and three walks in six innings. He also struck out five and hit one batter.

The Royals have now won in each of Duffy’s last three starts.

Skaggs came into the game having posted the best career ERA of any major-league pitcher (minimum of 20 innings) against the Royals. The left-hander had allowed just one earned run in 26 innings against the Royals, and he extended that stretch of dominance through the first two innings on Sunday.

The Royals pieced together a three-run third inning with two of the runs scoring with two outs. Whit Merrifield’s one-out walk kick-started things, and Lopez added a single.

Then Mondesi’s looping fly ball dropped in front of right fielder Kole Calhoun, and it bounced away from him and allowed Merrifield to score. After Alex Gordon struck out for the second out of the inning, Dozier roped a two-run double into the right-center field gap.

The Angels got into the scoring column in the fourth after Duffy hit Calhoun with a pitch and Kevan Smith’s drive into left-center got past the full-extension dive of Gordon in pursuit from left field. Smith’s RBI double gave the Angels their first run and marked the first hit off Duffy by anyone not named Mike Trout.

After an infield single put runners on the corners and held the potential for a big inning, Duffy got a pop-out and a ground ball to end the inning with the Royals up 3-1.

Chris Owings, who has struggled mightily at the plate all season, tacked on the fourth run with an RBI single, driving in Gordon. Owings hadn’t had an RBI since April 20, against the New York Yankees.

Owings’ single signaled the end of the day for Skaggs. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks, and he also struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

Scott Barlow, Jake Diekman and Ian Kennedy each tossed scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Royals tacked on another run in the top of the ninth when Gordon got hit with the bases loaded, extending his club record to 108 times hit by a pitch, to force in Billy Hamilton as the fifth run.

———

Phillies sweep

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — The bottom of the fourth inning ended with Bryce Harper simultaneously swearing and slamming his helmet into the dirt just beyond first base. He had just hit into a double play and even though he already had a hit and an RBI, he had not made hard contact in his first three plate appearances and it led to a rare display of public frustration by the Phillies’ $330-million man.

Harper had the perfect mood remedy a couple of innings later and it proved to be the difference in the Phillies’ 7-5 victory that allowed them to complete a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.

J.T. Realmuto had already evened the score earlier in the bottom of the sixth inning by sending a 2-2 changeup from Colorado reliever Bryan Shaw into the left-field seats for a two-run home run. It was the first pinch-hit homer of Realmuto’s career.

After Juan Segura singled with one out, Rockies manager Bud Black brought in veteran lefty Mike Dunn to face Harper. The two have quite an extensive and fascinating history. Harper had faced Dunn 22 times before Sunday and had just four hits. He had struck out seven times, but two of Harper’s four hits were home runs.

Make it three out of five.

After getting ahead in the count 3-0, Harper took a called strike before unleashing a two-run home run into the home bullpen in center field. It was Harper’s second home run in as many games and it allowed the Phillies to push their lead in the National League East to 2 { games over the second-place Atlanta Braves.

Harper’s home run gave him back-to-back two-hit games, marking the first time since early April that he had consecutive games with more than one hit.

After losing three of four games to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Phillies finished their seven-game homestand with a 4-3 record and improved to 17-10 overall at home.

The unsung heroes of the successful homestand were the Phillies’ relievers. Their starters averaged just five innings over the seven games and had a combined 6.17 ERA. Jerad Eickhoff went exactly five innings Sunday and surrendered four runs on four hits. Three of Colorado’s four hits were home runs, including a two-run shot by Trevor Story that gave the Rockies a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Colorado pushed that lead to 5-3 in the sixth when Ryan McMahon hit his second solo home run of the game, but after that the Phillies’ bullpen went into lockdown mode, allowing just one hit the rest of the way.

Juan Nicasio had to go through the heart of the Rockies’ order to get through the seventh inning, which ended with All-Star Nolan Arenado grounding into a fielder’s choice with runners at first and second.

Adam Morgan followed with a perfect eighth inning and Pat Neshek pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save in as many opportunities.

The bullpen ERA on the homestand was 3.21 overall, but in the Phillies’ four victories it was 1.13. They allowed just two earned runs and 10 hits in 16 innings in those games.

———

Cubs hold on

WASHINGTON (TNS) — After losing shortstop Javier Baez to a bruised left heel Sunday night, the Cubs held on for a 6-5 victory over the Nationals.

Baez, who is batting .319 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs, hurt his heel while charging a grounder and making an off-balance throw to retire Jeremy Hellickson in the third inning.

Baez was in obvious pain but stayed in the game, only to experience discomfort after making a sweeping tag on Gerardo Parra at second base in the fifth.

Baez was pulled in the bottom of the sixth, ending his streak of playing all 395 2/3 innings at shortstop this season.

Addison Russell, Baez’s replacement, committed a throwing error on a weak grounder by Adam Eaton that preceded a three-run homer by Anthony Rendon.

It was the first appearance of the season at shortstop for Russell, the Cubs’ starter at that position for the last 3 { years.

Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who retired the first 11 batters and didn’t allow a hit for four innings, ran into trouble in the sixth and was pulled with runners at second and third with two outs. But reliever Brandon Kintzler induced Brian Dozier to hit a soft fly to left.

Hendricks entered the game with one earned run allowed in his last 25 innings and had pitched at least eight innings in each of his three previous starts.

Kintzler allowed a home run to Howie Kendrick to start the seventh that cut the Cubs’ lead to one.

Steve Cishek pitched 2 1/3 innings to earn his fourth save.

The Cubs drew three consecutive walks to start the game and took a 1-0 lead when Baez grounded into a fielder’s choice. They added another run in the second on a single by Heyward, a double by Albert Almora Jr. and a sacrifice fly by Kyle Schwarber.

Anthony Rizzo led off the third with a home run, his 11th, that landed in the Cubs’ bullpen.

Kris Bryant was drilled in the left leg on a pitch from reliever Kyle McGowin in the fourth and fell to his knees before walking slowly to first. Bryant managed to finish the game.

The victory allowed the Cubs to maintain a 1 {-game lead over the Brewers in the National League Central. They return home Monday night to open a seven-game homestand against Jake Arrieta and the Phillies.

———

Mariners nick Twins

SEATTLE (TNS) — Leaning back in a chair in his office on Sunday morning, Scott Servais was asked if Saturday’s stink still lingered 12 hours later.

When you allow 18 runs, 19 hits and six home runs — all in your third consecutive loss — does that negativity chase you from one game to the next?

“You ain’t putting that one away,” the Mariners’ manager said with a pained laugh, referring to Saturday’s 18-4 shellacking by the Minnesota Twins. “Yeah, when you play a long game like that, quick turnaround today, there’s a lot of things going through your mind — what you need to differently, how can you talk to this player or that player, lineup construction, who’s available in our bullpen. It’s kind of nonstop right now.

“You’re just trying to get our guys back in a good position to win a ballgame today and go from there. I wish I could walk away from it. Nights like last night are not easy.”

Days like Sunday are a whole lot easier. Trailing the aforementioned Twins 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, shortstop J.P. Crawford led off with a double to the wall in left field. After Mallex Smith struck out and Dee Gordon lined out, Mitch Haniger jumped on a first-pitch 94 mph fastball from Kyle Gibson, sending a rocket over the fence in left-center to tie the game. Gibson knew it, too; the moment Haniger made contact, the veteran pitcher yelled as if the ball was about to carom off his cranium.

Or maybe Gibson just knew what was about to happen next. On a 2-1 count, hefty lefty Daniel Vogelbach cracked a running fastball over the wall in right-center for a homer of his own. The Mariners (22-26) went on to secure a 7-4 win in the series finale.

“I was looking for something out over the plate and put a good swing on it and luckily it got a barrel and went out,” said Vogelbach, who finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI, a homer and a walk. “I just try to do the same thing every time I’m up there — get a good pitch to hit, and whatever happens after that is out of my control.”

But let’s be clear: the entire fifth inning was not welcome relief for Servais’ weary soul. The Twins scored all three of their runs in the top of the frame, capitalizing on the 2019 Mariners’ trademark combination of inconsistent pitching and pitiful defense. Starter Yusei Kikuchi — who had escaped the first four innings unscathed — walked Luis Arraez and Byron Buxton to lead off the fifth. He then frantically fielded a Jorge Polanco bunt and whipped a throw wide of first baseman Edwin Encarnacion and down the first base line. Arraez scored, and so did Buxton on a fielder’s choice a play later.

To make matters worse, Crawford booted an Eddie Rosario grounder with two outs, plating Polanco from third. The Twins scored three runs on two walks, two errors and one hit — which was, of course, a bunt.

Servais ain’t putting that half-inning away, either.

But perhaps he’ll take solace in a handful of bright spots for Seattle. Take Kikuchi, for example. Despite that unfortunate fifth inning, the Mariners’ 27-year-old rookie lefty allowed just five hits and one earned run in six innings, walking two and striking out six. He has surrendered just six earned runs over 17.2 innings in his last five starts, striking out 26 while walking only six.

“(It was) an outstanding outing by Yusei Kikuchi again. He’s on a really good roll,” Servais said. “I thought he made some nice adjustments in how we went after them. The Twins have been killing the baseball, and he made some adjustments today.”

Or did he? Kikuchi (W, 3-1) said that his success on Sunday hinged not on what he changed, but what he didn’t.

“For the past three days I saw them as a hot-hitting team right now; they’re really strong against the fastball,” Kikuchi said through a translator. “My strong point is actually my fastball, too, so it doesn’t mean I’m not going to throw it. I was just trying to kind of overwhelm them with my fastball.”

Reliever Brandon Brennan did the same, striking out three in two scoreless innings. Roenis Elias allowed two hits and a run in the ninth, before coaxing outfielder Jonathan Schoop into a deep flyout on the warning track to end the game.

The Mariners miraculously took their first lead of the series in the fourth inning on Sunday, when Edwin Encarnacion and Domingo Santana laced back-to-back doubles. And, speaking of Encarnacion, the 36-year-old veteran’s home run parrot made an appearance in the seventh inning, when its owner extended his mighty arms and sent a 3-run dinger into the left field seats to extend the Mariners’ lead to 7-3.

Encarnacion finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in the win, and he made a pair of diving catches at first base as well.

“What a game by EE, Edwin Encarnacion,” Servais said. “Putting the EE in the lineup card every day is fun, but he’s a pro. He hadn’t played a ton of first base before this season in his recent career. It was a really good effort out there, quality at-bats. The home run was our friend today, and he got a big one at the end to give us a little cushion.”

Of course, none of that negates Saturday’s Minnesota massacre, or the Mariners’ 5-12 record thus far in the month of May. Servais still has problems to solve up and down his lineup.

But a win, at least, makes it easier to pack up and walk away at the end of the day.

———

Giants win series

PHOENIX (TNS) — If the Giants are going to make Bruce Bochy’s farewell tour any easier on their manager, the core players Bochy has been with the longest will need to lead an inspired charge.

With a game and series on the line, Brandon Crawford and Pablo Sandoval carried the torch.

Thanks to a diving stop from Crawford that sent Sunday’s game to extra innings and a pinch-hit home run from Sandoval in the top of the 10th, the Giants earned a 3-2 win and a series victory over the second-place Diamondbacks.

With the game-winning run standing on third base and two outs in the ninth, Crawford launched his body into the hole between third and short to corral an Adam Jones one-hopper and fired a low throw that Brandon Belt scooped up to send the game to extra innings.

The three-time Gold Glove winner has a flair for the dramatic at shortstop, and considering the circumstances, Sunday’s game-saving web gem may have been one of Crawford’s finest acts.

Crawford’s knack for clutch defensive plays is matched by Sandoval’s ability to deliver when the Giants need him most at the plate. After sitting on the bench for the first nine innings, the switch-hitter emerged to face Diamondbacks reliever Yoshihisa Hirano in the 10th and promptly launched a go-ahead 415-foot home run into the left field bleachers.

After recording one career pinch-hit homer in his first 1,208 major league games, Sandoval has hit two in his last two at-bats and continues to prove why he’s the Giants’ most valuable offensive player despite consistently coming off the bench.

A day after knocking Arizona starter Zack Godley out of the game before the end of the fourth inning, the Giants ran up Robbie Ray’s pitch count early with several deep counts and 18 foul balls, putting constant stress on the Diamondbacks right-hander. Ray issued a bases loaded walk to third baseman Evan Longoria in the third before Kevin Pillar made it a 2-0 Giants lead with an RBI groundout.

Ray limited the Giants to just two runs, allowing his offense to come back and tie the game in the top of the fourth with a two-run frame against starter Drew Pomeranz. After beginning his day with three hitless innings, Pomeranz ran into command issues in the fourth as he surrendered two hits, two walks and a wild pitch.

Pomeranz returned from the injured list and started for the first time since he gave up seven earned runs in 1 2/3 innings against Cincinnati on May 6. The Giants signed Pomeranz to a one-year deal during the offseason with the hope he could provide stability at the back end of their rotation, but the club is still searching for competent starting options outside of Madison Bumgarner and Jeff Samardzija.

After Giants pitchers combined for six quality starts in the team’s first 16 games, they’ve combined for just four such outings over the last 28 games. Three of the four quality starts belong to Bumgarner, who is the only starter on the staff consistently able to work past the fifth inning.

The Giants are tied with the Brewers and Rangers for the third-fewest quality starts in the league with 10 as only the Orioles and Angels have received fewer outings of at least six innings from starters who allowed three earned runs or fewer.

Pomeranz was unable to make it through the bottom of the fifth on Sunday as manager Bruce Bochy lifted him in favor of reliever Trevor Gott with the go-ahead run on third base and two outs. Gott escaped the jam by inducing an inning-ending flyout, but the Giants were forced to go to their bullpen early a day before lefty Andrew Suarez is set to make his 2019 debut.

With Suarez pitching on Monday and rookie Shaun Anderson preparing for his second major league start on Tuesday, the Giants plan to carry 13 pitchers during a week when their bullpen could be stretched thin.

———

Brewers down Braves

ATLANTA (TNS) — Mike Foltynewicz, who entered the game with an 8.02 ERA, looked like a different pitcher Sunday.

“I felt he looked like the old Folty,” manager Brian Snitker said after the Braves’ 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in 10 innings at SunTrust Park.

Foltynewicz made his fifth — and by far his best — start of the season, more closely resembling the pitcher who made the National League All-Star team last year than the pitcher who had allowed 26 hits and 23 runs (19 earned) in 21-1/3 previous innings this season. He held the Brewers to three hits and two runs in six innings Sunday, showing improved velocity and inspiring hope among his manager and teammates that he is getting back on track.

“That was a really good outing for him to build on,” Snitker said. “That is as positive as I’ve been about him all spring.”

“It was good to see him get up to 96-97 miles an hour again,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “It looked like he was coming after hitters more aggressive.”

Foltynewicz left the game with the Braves trailing 2-1, the runs against him coming on solo home runs by Christian Yelich in the first inning and rookie Keston Kiura in the fifth. The Braves tied the game at 2 on Freeman’s 200th career homer in the seventh inning, his fourth homer in four days.

The Braves lost in the 10th inning when the Brewers’ Ben Gamel hit a 416-foot home run to center field on the first pitch by reliever Wes Parsons, the fifth Atlanta pitcher.

The loss broke a four-game winning streak and completed a 4-2 homestand in which the Braves won two of three games from St. Louis and two of three from Milwaukee. As the team departed for a four-game series in San Francisco beginning Monday night, Foltynewicz’s performance was the biggest takeaway from the homestand finale. He attributed his progress to hard work done between starts.

“I made some mechanical adjustments, got my hands into a better position where they need to be,” Foltynewicz said. “All of my pitches were coming up a lot better than they were in the past. … (I was) throwing where I wanted a little more instead of missing bad or throwing something not competitive.”

Foltynewicz last season had 12 quality starts — defined as a performance of six innings or more with three or fewer runs allowed — but Sunday’s was his first such start this season. It trimmed his ERA to a still-ugly 6.91.

“You start thinking about a lot of things when you do bad,” Foltynewicz said. “All that mental stuff can catch up to you. You just have to learn to flush all that away and keep working and keep grinding.

“You can think about a lot of stupid, dumb things when you’re on this path (struggling), but I’ve got a great support team — not only at home but here. These 25 guys and these coaches have been tremendous. It brings a tear to my eye almost, the support they have brought me this month and a half. This makes today a little more special — guys coming up to me, saying, ‘Great job, keep it right there, we need you.’ “

Foltynewicz batted in the sixth inning, striking out swinging, but did not return to the mound for the seventh. That was because “he got a little dizzy on the swing,” Snitker said. Foltynewicz attributed the light-headedness to the afternoon heat.

But the Braves saw enough through six innings to look forward to Foltynewicz’s next start.

“He was pitching today. He wasn’t just out there with overpowering stuff throwing,” Snitker said. “It was fun to watch.”

———

Jays power past ChiSox

CHICAGO — Reynaldo Lopez began the White Sox’s six-game homestand Monday against the Indians on a strong note.

Lopez returned to the mound for the final game of the homestand Sunday against the Blue Jays. The right-hander produced another effective outing, but was not around to factor in the decision.

Sox reliever Kelvin Herrera surrendered a two-run homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the eighth inning, and the Blue Jays held on for a 5-2 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Guerrero showed why he’s the game’s top prospect, breaking a 1-1 tie with the 395-foot homer to left field. It was the rookie’s fourth homer of the season and his second in the series.

The Blue Jays’ Danny Jansen added a two-run homer off of Jace Fry in the ninth as the Sox had to settle for a split of the four-game series.

The Sox went 3-3 during the homestand.

Lopez allowed one run on four hits in six innings. He had one strikeout and two walks and surrendered a homer to Billy McKinney in the third.

He faced McKinney again in the fourth in what became a turning point for his outing. The Jays loaded the bases with two outs. Lopez threw three consecutive balls to McKinney, but battled back to end the threat with a strikeout.

Lopez pitched two more scoreless innings before exiting. He began the day with a 5.58 ERA. He lowered it to 5.14.

Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton also had a solid outing. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Yoan Moncada collected the Sox’s first hit with a triple leading off the fourth. Moncada scored when Jose Abreu grounded out to third.

Abreu went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Tim Anderson had three hits.

The Sox begin a four-game series at Houston on Monday.

———

Marlins sweep Mets

MIAMI (TNS) — Prior to Sunday’s game, Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he wanted to see the “aggressive” side of Sandy Alcantara and for the 23-year-old to consistently attack New York Mets’ hitters with his high-90’s fastball.

While the talented right-hander has struggled with inconsistency this season, Alcantara was completely dominant in Sunday’s matinee.

With a series sweep on the line, Alcantara pitched a two-hit shutout to propel Miami to a 3-0 win. Taking all three games from New York, it was the Marlins first sweep since September 2017, which also came against the Mets.

For Alcantara, it was the first complete game shutout of his young career and the first by a Marlins pitcher since Jose Urena on Aug. 19, 2018 versus the Washington Nationals. The right-hander was masterfully efficient, finishing off the Mets on just 89 pitches. Alcantara joined Henderson Alvarez as just the second player in Marlins history to throw a nine-inning complete game shutout in fewer than 90 pitches.

“(Alcantara) just had electric stuff,” Mattingly said. “He pounded the strike zone, pitch count was way down. Early strikes; a lot of strikes. Everything looked good today.”

The right-hander scattered just two hits and one walk, while striking out a season-high eight. Alcantara primarily utilized his fastball, which averaged 96 mph on 59 pitches. Mixing in his changeup (15 pitches), slider (eight) and cutter (eight), Alcantara induced 19 swinging strikes.

“I feel great,” Alcantara. “I feel super-excited about my complete game. (I wanted) to attack the hitters, be consistent and throw the ball over the plate.”

Locked in a pitchers duel versus Mets starter Noah Syndergaard, the Marlins didn’t record their first hit until the fifth inning after Neil Walker singled to center. Miami would break through the following inning. After doubling to lead off the inning, Rosell Herrera would later score on a groundout.

Miami added another off Syndergaard in the seventh inning off. Following a Walker double, the veteran later scored on an RBI sacrifice fly from Miguel Rojas, sliding around catcher Tomas Nido to avoid the tag at home. The Marlins tacked on another insurance run in the eighth off a solo blast from Curtis Granderson. The 362-foot homer was his fifth of the season.

With the victory, Miami (13-31) has won three consecutive games for the first time this season. For a team that’s struggled throughout the season and has been subjected to constant criticism over its league-worst record, the sweep comes at a good time.

In the series win over the Mets, Miami’s young pitching staff took control. While Caleb Smith has been one of the NL’s top pitchers this season, the Marlins three other second-year pitchers (Trevor Richards, Pablo Lopez and Alcantara) all showed why they’re all highly thought of as well. Lopez pitched seven shutout innings on Saturday — allowing one hit — while Richards notched a quality start in Friday’s victory.

The Marlins are now looking to build on that momentum as they hit the road to begin a three-game series Tuesday night in Detroit.

“To be able to put some games together, it builds confidence within that room that we can do this,” Mattingly said. “I think the wins are important from the standpoint of moving forward and gaining a little confidence.”

———

Tigers, A’s suspended

DETROIT (TNS) — The Detroit Tigers can’t beat the Oakland Athletics.

And on Sunday afternoon, they couldn’t beat the rain, either.

The series finale of a four-game set was suspended due to inclement weather conditions when a lengthy rain storm hit Comerica Park at 3:29 p.m.

Expecting the rain, the Tigers’ grounds crew covered the field with the tarp almost immediately — for safety purposes, the grounds crew did not want to battle the wind gusts in covering the field.

The game was suspended to begin the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Tigers trailing, 5-3. It will be resumed when the team visits Oakland on Sept. 6, prior to that night’s scheduled game at 10:07 p.m.

The A’s took the lead in the top of the seventh, when Stephen Piscotty hit a two-out, two-run double to right-center field off righty Zac Reininger.

The Tigers set the tone, scoring twice off former Tiger Mike Fiers in the first inning, when Niko Goodrum led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dawel Lugo. Two batters later, after Nicholas Castellanos walked and Miguel Cabrera singled, Castellanos scored on a passed ball.

The early lead was the Tigers’ first of the homestand, spanning 54 innings.

It wouldn’t last, not when rookie lefty Gregory Soto allowed three runs on four hits in the third. Soto was making his third start with the Tigers, in an “opener” role of sorts. He pitched four innings, striking out two batters and walking three.

Castellanos tied the game with a solo shot to left field, his fourth of the season.

The Tigers entered play having lost six straight games and 15 in a row to the A’s.

Here are the rules for a suspended game, according to Major League Baseball’s rules:

“A suspended game shall be resumed at the exact point of suspension of the original game. The lineup and batting order of both teams shall be exactly the same as the lineup and batting order at the moment of suspension, subject to the rules governing substitution. Any player may be replaced by a player who had not been in the game prior to the suspension. No player removed before the suspension may be returned to the lineup.

“A player who was not with the club when the game was suspended may be used as a substitute, even if he has taken the place of a player no longer with the club who would not have been eligible because he had been removed from the lineup before the game was suspended.”

Soto looked much more comfortable in this outing than he did in his previous two, and it showed. In the first inning, he struck out two batters, pumping his fastball in the mid-90 mph range. Oakland’s second look at him was decidedly better: It moved runners around with ease in the third inning. Soto rebounded with a scoreless fourth, giving way to Buck Farmer, who has become manager Ron Gardenhire’s Swiss-army knife in the bullpen. Farmer put two runners on in the fifth but pitched his way out of damage. He has a 3.20 ERA this season.

The Tigers took a much-needed early lead, aggressively jumping on Fiers. Three of their first four batters reached, scoring two runs, but Fiers settled in from there. He allowed two hits in his final six innings. Castellanos’ home run came in the midst of a 2-for-24 slide, and Christin Stewart snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a single in the fourth inning. The early offense was a positive sign, but the Tigers again did too little at the plate.

———

Indians blank O’s

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Shane Bieber was nearly untouchable and the Indians poured on plenty of support in a 10-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

Bieber delivered a masterpiece and the best outing of his career, notching his first career shutout and setting career highs in both innings pitched (9) and strikeouts (15). It marked the first nine-inning shutout by an Indians pitcher since Corey Kluber on Aug. 4 of last year and the first of its kind in baseball since Gerrit Cole did it on May 4, 2018.

It was also the fourth shutout with at least 15 strikeouts in Indians history and the 15th shutout with at least 15 strikeouts and zero walks in Major League Baseball since 1908. Bieber on Sunday also became the fourth-youngest pitcher since 1908 to record a shutout with 15-plus strikeouts and zero walks behind only Dwight Gooden, Kerry Wood and Vince Velasquez.

“I feel like it was one of those days where everything was kind of working,” Bieber said. “Fortunately I was able to take advantage of it, because they don’t come too often. … Kudos to the offense to let me really hit the ground running and go out there with some momentum right away and pitch ahead and just try to get as comfortable as I could.”

Bieber was eying the shutout for much of the day and after the eighth was trying to avoid pitching coach Carl Willis, dead set on completing the game.

“I avoided Carl once and then he found me again and said, ‘How much does it mean to you?’ and I said, ‘A lot,’ ” Bieber said. “That was kind of the end of the conversation. Fortunately, I was able to go out there and go 1-2-3.”

The Indians’ offense quickly came to life on Sunday against Orioles starting pitcher Yefry Ramirez. Francisco Lindor led off the first inning with a double and Jason Kipnis followed with a bunt single. That single extended Kipnis’ on-base streak to 14 consecutive games.

Carlos Santana drove in a run with a single and Carlos Gonzalez brought home another run with a sacrifice fly to center field. An inning later, Roberto Perez singled, advanced to third on Lindor’s second double in as many innings and then scored on a passed ball on catcher Austin Wynns to make it 3-0.

Santana belted a solo home run to right field, his team-leading seventh homer of the season, in the third. Back-to-back walks, a wild pitch and a ground ball by Perez later scored Gonzalez from third, giving the Indians a comfortable 5-0 lead.

The Indians tacked on three more in the sixth. Oscar Mercado drove in Leonys Martin with a double to notch his first career RBI. Lindor grounded a ball back to reliever Gabriel Ynoa, who made a leaping stop and turned to third base to try to get Mercado. His throw sailed past third baseman Rio Ruiz, allowing Mercado to jog home. Jose Ramirez later walked with the bases loaded to make it 8-0. Mike Freeman added a two-run double off the wall in left-center in the seventh to get the Indians to double digits.

———

Yanks pass Rays

NEW YORK — When the Yankees absolutely had to get an out on Sunday afternoon, manager Aaron Boone had Adam Ottavino on the mound.

Ottavino struck out Austin Meadows, stranding the bases loaded in the Rays’ sixth inning.

And in a lengthy bottom of the sixth, the Yankees scored seven times to bust open a tie game, on the way toward a 13-5 win at Yankee Stadium.

By taking two of three games in this weekend series, the Yankees (28-17) moved atop the AL East, a half-game ahead of the Rays (27-17), who were failed by their bullpen on Sunday.

Last weekend, they also took two of three games from the Rays at Tampa Bay.

The Yankees made it a bullpen day from the start on Sunday, transitioning from Chad Green to Nestor Cortes Jr. before calling on Ottavino to preserve a 5-5 game.

Ottavino raised the stakes by walking No. 9 hitter Daniel Robertson, loading the bases before striking out Austin Meadows on a full-count slider.

Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks belted two-run homers off Rays starter Charlie Morton, who lasted just four innings and threw 88 pitches.

It was Hicks’ first homer of the year, in his fourth game off the injured list (strained lower back).

But it was Gardner’s leadoff infield hit that started the seven-run rally, boosted by five walks. That included bases-loaded passes to Luke Voit (by Diego Castillo) and Kendrys Morales (by Ryne Stanek) that put the Yanks ahead 7-5.

After Gleyber Torres beat out an RBI infield hit to shortstop that survived a Rays’ challenge, pinch-hitter Thairo Estrada pulled a three-run double down the left field line.

Estrada was batting for Gio Urshela (0-for-2, walk), who fouled a ball off a sensitive area in the third inning.

Gardner capped off the scoring with an RBI double as the Yanks sent 11 men to the plate.

In the fifth, Sanchez led off with his first career triple in 1,249 big-league plate appearances, but was stranded at third base.