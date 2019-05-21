The All-District Baseball teams have been released.

The Grove Ridgerunners have four representatives that have made the All-District team: Chat Hayes, Cade Coble, Jack Gentry and Toby Cearley.

Hayes was awarded the title of Pitcher of the Year for his efforts from the mound, while teammate Coble was awarded first team pitcher. Gentry was also named to the first team, as catcher. Cearley was first team among the outfielders.

"We are so pleased and honored to have four individuals selected by the coaches in our district on the All-District team this year. This is a testament to the hard work our team has put in this year," said Grove Pitching Coach Drew Osborne.

All-District teams are nominated and selected by the coaches within the district. Both Grove Head Baseball Coach Donny Pennington and Osborne are proud of the entire team and the impressive effort that the athletes showed on the field.

"I'm extremely proud of Chat Hayes and Cade Coble. They have put in a lot of work behind the scenes to be pitchers our program could count on. [Hayes] had one of the best seasons in program history and he deserves this recognition. [Coble] was out fireman and a guy we could count on in any situation and the other coaches in the district recognized that. I'm very excited for these two pitchers' futures as they move on to college baseball," said Osborne.

The team ended the 2019 season with a winning record, going 32-8, only ending the run in the State Tournament when the team fell to Harrah 2-1 on May 10.