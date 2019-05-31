By Lynn Worthy

The Kansas City Star

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The Royals middle-of-the-order bats Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon only played a half-game each, but the offense still did enough damage against one of the top pitchers in the American League and their pitching staff held down one of the most explosive offenses in the majors.

The Royals opened their four-game series with the Rangers with a 4-2 win in front of an announced 26,202 at Globe Life Park on Thursday night. Jorge Soler hit his team-leading 14th home run, and Adalberto Mondesi also homered on a night when the Royals collected 10 hits. Mondesi went 3 for 3 with a pair of runs scored, while Ryan O’Hearn had two hits.

The only bad news offensively, came when third baseman Hunter Dozier left the game in the bottom of the fourth inning due to right-sided thorax tightness. Dozier entered the night among the top 10 in the American League in batting average (sixth, .315), on-base percentage (seventh, .397), slugging percentage (third, .592) and triples (fifth, three).

Rangers starter Mike Minor, who spent 2016 and 2017 with the Royals organization, came into the game having ranked among the American League leaders in ERA (fourth, 2.55), opponents slugging percentage (sixth, .349) innings (seventh, 70.2), opponents OPS (ninth, .642) and strikeouts (tied for ninth, 72).

However Royals starter Jakob Junis outdueled him. Junis, who struck out seven for the second consecutive start, allowed two runs on four hits (two home runs) and two walks in six innings.

Junis (4-5) used the tried and tried and true formula of getting ahead in the count and then unleashing the late-breaking slider.

Shin-Soo Choo’s third-inning solo home run gave the Rangers the early edge. Choo blasted a 0-1 pitch a smidgeon below belt high over the center field wall for his 10th home run of the season.

Junis struck out five of the first 12 batters he faced, but pitching coach Cal Eldred paid a visit to the mound with two outs in the fourth after Junis issued his first two walks of the night to back-to-back hitters. Junis got the next batter, Rougned Odor, to hit an inning-ending ground ball.

While the Royals couldn’t get much going against Minor in the first five innings (four singles), but they worked his pitch count to the cusp of 100 pitches through five innings.

The Royals started the sixth with a Mondesi single, followed by an infield single from Gordon, who entered the game when Dozier left the game, and then Soler smashed the first pitch from Minor off the left-field foul pole for a three-run home run to give the Royals the lead.

Soler, who has two home runs in as many days, came into the day having been 1 for 6 against Minor in his career. That one hit was a home run.

The next batter, Martin Maldonado, roped a line-drive single up the middle that marked the end of the night for Minor.

Nomar Mazara’s solo home run with one out in the sixth pulled the Rangers within a run, 3-2. Junis got Hunter Pence, the Ranger’s RBI leader, to pop out for the second out of the inning and he froze team home run leader Joey Gallo on a called third strike.

Mondesi gave the Royals the two-run lead back with a one-out solo home run on the first pitch from Rangers reliever Jeffrey Springs in the seventh inning.

The Royals bullpen trio of Wily Peralta, Jake Diekman and Ian Kennedy held the Rangers scoreless in the final three innings.

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Tim Anderson may have fanned the flames of his running tiff by saying, “I don’t like the Royals,” after the White Sox’s sweep-completing victory Wednesday.

But if you think his manager is worried about Anderson stoking a feud with a division rival, the smile he flashed Thursday said otherwise.

“We don’t like the Royals, the Indians, we don’t like anybody that’s not a White Sock, so let’s make that clear,” Rick Renteria said before the Sox opened a four-game series against the Indians with a 10-4 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field. “Anybody that’s not a White Sock, we don’t like. We want to make sure we beat them if we can every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

Anderson was still reveling in his eighth-inning RBI double that gave the Sox an 8-7 victory Wednesday. The game was also notable for Glenn Sparkman’s second-inning ejection for a pitch that hit Anderson in the helmet.

“It’s a lot of fight,” Anderson said Thursday. “We go out and compete every day and have fun. It’s even better when we go sweep the Royals.”

“Timmy is a competitor,” Renteria said. “And he’s making no bones about, just, we’re trying to win ballgames, we’re trying to get better as a team and an organization and we need that attitude, we need a little bit of that fire. And that’s kind of an edge that hopefully will put us over the top.”

While Anderson’s fire has fueled his All-Star Game candidacy — he entered Thursday leading the American League with a .337 average and was tied for third in the majors with 13 stolen bases — how much that helps put the Sox over the top is a whole other matter.

The Sox responded to getting swept by the Twins in Minnesota by coming home and sweeping the Royals, who at 18-37 had the second-worst record in baseball entering Thursday behind the Orioles (17-39).

The Twins — who outscored the Sox 26-5 last weekend — had baseball’s highest winning percentage at .685 (37-17), and the Sox are a combined 3-8 against the Astros, Rays and Red Sox, other teams in baseball’s top tier.

The Sox (26-29) entered Thursday two games behind the second-place Indians (28-27) in the AL Central. The Twins led the division by 9 { games.

The Sox turned Thursday to left-hander Manny Banuelos, whose recent work should give the coaching staff pause.

Banuelos returned from the injured list Saturday in Minnesota and gave up five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four in four innings for his fourth straight loss. In his previous six starts, Banuelos’ ERA had jumped from 2.51 to 7.71.

He didn’t fully allay concerns in 5 1/3 five-hit, three-walk innings, but he limited the damage to three runs.

The bigger story was that Sox hitters refused to let Carlos Carrasco dominate them for a third straight game. The Sox got to Carrasco for six runs on 10 hits after he held them scoreless in his previous two outings against them.

Eloy Jimenez’s two-run double in the second put the Sox on the board first, and Yonder Alonso added a two-run homer in the third.

Jose Abreu all but salted away the win with a two-run blast in the seventh, and the Sox added three more runs in the eighth.

Breaking out the broom against teams like the Royals can give the Sox confidence, but it means little if they’re undermined by unreliable pitching or can’t come up with timely hits to beat better teams.

“We made sure we addressed and understood what it’s going to be like to compete against clubs like Minnesota and Houston and Boston,” Renteria said. “Those are the clubs you have to beat to be elite and give yourself a chance to get into the postseason and win a championship.

“You have to be honest with yourselves and look at what will be required of you to beat clubs like that. I think they took it to heart. I think they came out and wanted to make sure they played as good of ball as they possibly could.”

Lucas Giolito, riding a five-start winning streak that includes 19 strikeouts over his last two starts, certainly has found his stride, and he thinks the team can too.

“We’re playing good baseball. We didn’t bring our ‘A’ game in Minnesota,” he said. “That’s something that we’re starting to figure out, that we go in waves a little bit as the season started. And we’re now realizing that, OK, we’re better than that. We don’t have to go into a series and just lose and it’s like, ‘What the hell just happened?’

“We’re getting better at adjusting, talking to each other (and) figuring things out. And the goal is to be able to compete at the level we know we can every series.”

Tampa Bay Times

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Once they got past the all the hellos and the hugs and the how’s-it-goings with manager Rocco Baldelli and the four other former mates now in Twins colors, the Rays were faced with a seemingly more arduous task Thursday:

How to beat the best team in baseball.

That proved to be the easy part.

The Rays rolled to a rare no-stress victory, beating the Twins, 14-3, to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games, improve their record to 35-19 and encroach to within one-half game of the AL East-leading Yankees, who were rained out.

There was an announced crowd of 8,076 at the Trop, better than the last two nights anyway.

There was a lot that went into them scoring a season-high 14 runs, chasing Twins starter Martin Perez in the third, and winning by 11.

Among the key contributors:

Outfielder Austin Meadows, who had the biggest hit, a bases-clearing double that went past ex-Rays first baseman C.J. Cron to spark the six-run third inning that broke the game open. Meadows finished with two hits, four RBIs and a running and leaping catch in left.

Avisail Garcia, who scored three runs from the leadoff spot and had three more hits, pushing his average above .300.

Christian Arroyo, who, called up on his 24th birthday, celebrated with two doubles and two RBIs.

Brandon Lowe, who had two hits and knocked in three runs.

Ji-Man Choi, who had a two-run homer coming off the bench.

Starter Charlie Morton worked a season-high seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. He was sharp from the start, retiring the first seven. And maybe most importantly threw only 87 pitches.

Not all was good for the Rays, however.

Tommy Pham, serving as the DH Thursday, left the game in the fifth inning with what the team said was a right lower leg cramp, and was to be further evaluated after the game.

Pham pulled up while heading home in the fourth inning, and left the dugout before the Rays hit in the fifth. Choi pinch-hit for him.

Pham had had an active day, reaching base three times, on a single, a walk and a double, and scoring twice. He has been one of the Rays top players, coming into the game with a .299 average, eight homers and 26 RBIs.

Baldelli said before the game he knew it could be an interesting weekend matched up against the Rays and manager Kevin Cash.

“I’ve watched Kevin do his thing over there for a while, and he’s good at what he does,” Baldelli said before the game. “I think we all know that the Rays employ some tricks and some strategies that are a little unusual and a little different.

“Hopefully we can get ahead of at least some of those things. But I think they run an interesting brand of baseball. It’s a fun brand of baseball the team plays. I do consider it different than that any other team in baseball does. Having been able to watch it happen, you can’t always get ahead of everything but maybe it gives a little insight into what they do.”

Cash, who played with and against Baldelli and had him on his coaching staff the last four years, said there wouldn’t be that much back and forth between them.

“I don’t think that will go on too much,” he said before the game. “They’ve got a really talented team. There’s not a lot of stuff that is going on. They hit the ball out of the ballpark and they don’t strike out. Their pitchers have been outstanding for them There’s a reason they have the best record in baseball, or close to it. They’ve just had everything clicking for them. We’re going to have to do our job of trying to limit the long ball. There won’t be a ton of decisions going back and forth between him and I.”

Maybe a few grins at least?

“I’ll laugh and smile,” Cash said. “And I’m sure he will, too. We’ve stayed in contact. I called him today once I got to the ballpark. I’m sure there will be plenty of laughs.”

Dodgers win

LOS ANGELES—A jumble of noise inundated Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning Thursday night. From the stands, fans offered their full-throated approval of Hyun-Jin Ryu’s latest masterful performance. And as they roared from their feet, the speakers beyond the center-field wall boomed with Kenley Jansen’s entrance song.

The closer emerged from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen earlier than usual. Jansen hadn’t pitched since Monday and his relief peers hadn’t elicited much trust in the interim. So Dodgers manager Dave Roberts avoided the rickety bridge to Jansen and summoned him to ensure Ryu’s brilliant outing wasn’t wasted, to protect the Dodgers’ one-run lead, and to complete a four-out save.

Jansen secured the third out and watched his offense double the margin against the New York Mets’ exhausted bullpen for more breathing room before sealing the Dodgers’ 2-0 win and his 16th save with a hitless ninth inning.

He was in position to finish because of Ryu’s dazzling finish to a dazzling month. The left-hander logged another 72/3 scoreless innings, which lowered his league-best earned-run average to a svelte 1.48. He held the Mets (27-29) without a hit in five at-bats with runners in scoring position, leaving opponents two for 42 in that situation against him this season. He generated 16 swing-and-misses with his 106 pitches. Eight came on changeups, a pitch he effectively wielded to complement his fastball.

“I think I had the best changeup this season in this particular outing,” Ryu said through his interpreter, Bryan Lee. “When I wanted it to go in for the strike, I was able to command that way, and when I needed to get some swing-and-misses and make them chase, I was able to expand it the way I wanted. So it was by far the best feel for that pitch.”

The mix generated Ryu’s 11th consecutive start holding a team to two or fewer runs to begin the season — the most in baseball for a traditional starter since Ubaldo Jimenez accomplished the feat in 2010. The three runs he allowed in six starts in May came in two innings. Other than that, he tossed 44 scoreless innings, including 32 straight between May 1 and last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. His 0.59 earned-run average for the month is the lowest for a Dodger starter in a month since Clayton Kershaw’s 0.27 earned-run average in July 2015.

“This month of May was incredible,” Ryu said. “I’ve always told everyone how I wanted to do my job as a starting pitcher, meaning I want to throw six, seven innings and put the team in a position where we can win. I’ve always said that but never really executed the way that I wanted, but this month of May I was definitely able to do that. So I do feel it is unbelievable.”

The Mets were relying on Jason Vargas to, if not match Ryu, at least pitch deep into the game. The start of the outing was not promising. The veteran left-hander threw 26 pitches — and just 11 strikes — to secure his three outs. Chris Taylor led off for the Dodgers (38-18) with a line drive to left field that J.D. Davis attempted to catch with a dive. The try was a mistake; the ball bounced in front of Davis and past him to the wall.

Taylor raced around for a triple. He scored on Max Muncy’s double and the Dodgers had a run before recording an out. Vargas went on to issue two walks and load the bases as his command failed him. The dam appeared ready to burst on Vargas.

But, somehow, he held the Dodgers, who were without Justin Turner, without another run. The 36-year-old logged seven innings, eclipsing his previous season-long outing of 51/3, and kept the Mets in the game. But his replacement Hector Santiago, another left-hander, immediately encountered trouble in the eighth. He surrendered a double to David Freese and a two-out RBI single to Enrique Hernandez before exiting.

Something strange happened in the second inning. Ryu engaged in a standoff with a hitter, the count running full, and lost. He walked Todd Frazier on the seventh pitch of the at-bat. It was Ryu’s fifth walk of the season and eighth at Dodger Stadium in 15 starts since the start of last season. Both are the lowest in baseball during their respective spans.

Carlos Gomez followed with a single, putting runners on first and second base with one out, but Ryu wiggled free unscathed. The escape prompted a cruise. Ryu retired the next 10 batters. He faced more danger when standout rookie Pete Alonso rocketed a 114.6-mph line drive down the left-field line for a leadoff double in the seventh inning and again Ryu calmly untangled the mess, getting the next three batters out.

He walked off the mound with 100 pitches. The number usually signals the end for Dodgers starters, but manager Dave Roberts let Ryu hit for himself in the seventh inning and start the eighth. He faced three hitters. One, pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos, reached base on an infield single. A groundout, Ryu’s exit to a standing ovation, and Jansen’s entrance followed.

“We needed Hyun-Jin,” Roberts said, “and he answered the bell once again.”

Angels cruise

SEATTLE — The Angels were hitless in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings of Thursday night’s 9-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners in T-Mobile Park, which is no reflection on how they’ve been swinging the bats in recent days.

Their arms were probably tired, and they needed a break.

One day after amassing 12 runs and 16 hits in a win at Oakland, the Angels racked up eight runs and 12 hits in the first five innings against the hapless Mariners, who have lost 24 of 30 games since April 27 and are 11-33 since their 13-2 start.

Three singles in the ninth pushed the Angels’ hit total to 15.

Mike Trout continued to emerge from a monthlong funk with two hits and three RBIs, Cesar Puello homered as part of a three-hit night, and Kole Calhoun hit a solo homer and an RBI single as the Angels scored in each of the first five innings, the first time they’ve opened a game with five crooked numbers since a July 15, 2015, game at Texas.

Felix Pena allowed three runs and three hits in 51/3 innings, striking out eight, walking three and throwing a career-high 102 pitches, 64 for strikes, to improve to 3-1 with a 3.42 ERA.

Pena entered in the second inning after Luis Garcia allowed a hit in a scoreless first, giving the Angels seven scoreless innings in the nine games they’ve used an “opener” this season.

Pena initially struggled with his command. Of his first 16 pitches, 11 were balls, the right-hander missing the strike zone on six straight pitches at one point.

With two on, one out and a full count on Jay Bruce, Ausmus came to the mound for a lengthy chat with Pena.

The timing of the mound visit — in the middle of an at-bat — and the initiator of the meeting — the manager, not the pitching coach—seemed odd.

Whatever Ausmus said worked.

Pena struck out Kyle Seager looking at a knee-high fastball and whiffed Tim Beckham with a nasty slider, starting a string in which he retired nine straight batters before walking Bruce and giving up a two-run homer to Beckham in the fifth.

An eight-run lead helped cushion the blow.

As bad as the Angels’ starting pitching has been — their rotation entered Thursday with a 5.61 ERA, the third worst in baseball — the Mariners have been far worse over the past month.

With Thursday night’s 31/3-inning, 10-hit, six-run effort by left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, Seattle starters have combined to go 5-19 with a 6.66 ERA since April 27, the third-highest ERA in the major leagues over that span.

Kikuchi struggled to find the strike zone in the first inning, walking David Fletcher and Trout to open the game and giving up an RBI single to Albert Pujols that rocketed off the first baseman’s bat at 112 mph.

Then Kikuchi found too much of the strike zone, grooving a 92-mph fastball on a three-and-one count to Calhoun, who drove a 417-foot solo homer to right-center field — his 11th of the season—to lead off the second.

Dustin Garneau and Fletcher singled and Trout flared an RBI single to right for a 3-0 lead.

Puello, who went three for six and hit his first career homer in his Angels debut on Wednesday, drove a two-out solo homer to right in the third to make the score 4-0, making him the first Angels outfielder to homer in each of his first two games of a season since Tim Salmon in 1995.

The Angels knocked out Kikuchi in the fourth when Garneau and Luis Rengifo singled and Trout shot a two-run double down the left-field line for a 6-0 lead. Kikuchi threw 73 pitches. The Angels swung and missed on one of them.

The starter was replaced by right-hander David McKay, who gave up a two-run double to Rengifo that pushed the Angels’ lead to 8-0 in the fifth.

Pena was pulled after a walk and a one-out double by Bruce in the seventh and was charged with a run on Beckham’s RBI groundout.

Right-hander Jake Jewell threw 22/3 scoreless relief innings with two strikeouts.