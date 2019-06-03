By Berry Tramel

The Oklahoman

(TNS) —The ball shot off Jocelyn Alo’s bat like a Dustin Johnson tee shot. Even had a slight mid-flight fade. The yellow ball in the dark night carried only one element of mystery. Would it clear the center-field fence? The outer fence, the slow-pitch fence, well beyond the 220-foot sign and the bleachers.

Quick legend has it that the ball even hit a vehicle. “Sweet,” Alo said.

Alo’s home run in the fifth inning finally let the top-ranked Oklahoma softball team breathe on a long Sunday at Hall of Fame Stadium. The Sooners beat Alabama 7-3 and now OU will play UCLA in the championship of the Women’s College World Series.

“I came into that at-bat knowing I was not going to be denied again,” Alo said. “I just dug down deep. It felt effortless and I felt like I was pressing the two at-bats before.”

Alo’s home run popped the cork on what had been a difficult day. In the sixth inning, Nicole Mendes followed Shay Knighten’s sharp single with a home run into the right-field bleachers. Three batters later, nine-hole hitter Grace Lyons launched a home run over the left-center wall, and the celebration started.

The Sooners, the NCAA’s leading basher of the ball this season — Lyons’ homer returned OU to the national lead in home runs, with 111 — had spent 12 2/3 innings futilely trying to hit Alabama pitching. Crimson Tide ace Montana Fouts and then junior-college transfer Krystal Goodman had mostly flummoxed The Gasso Gang.

In those almost 13 innings, the Sooners had amassed all of two runs and five hits all day against Bama, losing 1-0 in an eight-inning opener, then nursing a precarious one-run lead in the loser-go-home game. A Sooner season that had special stamped all over it since winter was in jeopardy.

But Alo’s moon shot, which also scored Lyons, who had walked, gave OU a three-run cushion.

Credit Patty Gasso. The OU coach juggled her lineup for this if-necessary game. Gasso, like most coaches, is a creature of habit. She doesn’t like to tinker with batting order, even if the numbers suggest a change might help.

But with the season on the line, Gasso moved senior Fale Aviu from second to seventh in the batting rotation, which meant the meat of the Sooner batting order — Caleigh Clifton, Alo, Grace Green, Knighten and Mendes — all moved up one slot.

It paid off immediately. Leadoff hitter Syndey Romero drew a first-inning walk, then scored when Clifton lined a double into the right-centerfield gap. Two wild pitches later, OU had a 2-0 lead and Gasso’s hunch proved correct.

“Once Jocey hit that home run, it was a spark that ignited,” Mendes said.

Giving your best hitters every chance for an extra at-bat is always the best strategy, and the Sooners needed their best hitters up as often as possible. OU had gone homerless in the World Series until Alo’s shot. The Sooners had relied on the magic arm of pitcher Giselle Juarez, but she finally started to get hit in the final innings of the first game Sunday, and when Bama showed signs of doing the same in Game 2 — Reagan Dykes hit a second-inning homer — Gasso went with Lopez.

You figured OU might have to eventually ride its bats, not its pitching, to a showdown with UCLA. And it happened, ignited by that yellow ball in the dark night.