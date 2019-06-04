By John Bagratuni

dpa

PARIS (TNS) — World No. 1 Novak Djokovic crushed Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday for a record 10th straight quarterfinal berth at the French Open, where he will face a likely much stronger German in Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic, 32, faced resistance from 45th-ranked Struff only early on as he is yet to drop a set. Apart from the 10 spots in the last eight at Roland Garros he also tied Roger Federer on a leading 13 quarterfinals overall at the tournament.

Fifth-seeded Zverev meanwhile put out ninth-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini, the recent Monaco Masters winner, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), to match his career-best showing at the majors from last year at the same venue.

Last year’s finalist Dominc Thiem, the fourth seed, sent home the last player from hosts France with a straightforward 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 over 14th seed Gael Monfils.

On the women’s side, title holder Simona Halep routed teenager Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-0 to advance along with Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova, plus Ash Barty.

Struff showed courage and fired several clean winners in the first games but Djokovic then broke for 5-3 and never looked back.

He won in 1 hour 33 minutes, wrapping up matters with a delicate drop shot that Struff returned wide in light drizzle which had replaced the intense weekend heat.

“I am satisfied so far with my game. I mean, I reached the quarterfinals and played as closest to my best tennis on clay as I think I can be at the moment. I’m really pleased with every aspect of my game,” Djokovic said.

“Everything is coming together beautifully. I’m motivated to fight for the trophy, yes. I mean, that’s why I’m here. But it’s still a long way to go.”

Djokovic is bidding to hold all four Grand-Slam titles at the same time for the second time in his career, the first coming in 2015-16.

In order to do so he next has to beat Zverev, who controlled Fognini after dropping the opening set and clinched victory in 2:55 hours.

“Fabio is playing the best tennis of his career, especially on clay. I am very happy to have won and reached the semifinals here again. That is very special for me,” said Zverev, who last year beat Djokovic for the title at the ATP Finals.

Thiem meanwhile confirmed his status as a major contender, having reached the semis in 2016 and 2017 and the final in 2018, in his big win against Monfils, who was the last of 27 French players originally in the men’s and women’s draw.

The Austrian raced to a 5-0 lead and played a lovely trick shot between his legs at the baseline with his back to the net — also known as a tweener — en route to victory over Monfils in 1:48 hours.

“It was an amazing shot. It was the only choice I had. I was so far off the ball and couldn’t play it any different way,” he said.

On Wednesday, Thiem plays 10th seed Karen Khachanov, who reached his first quarterfinal at the majors 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 over eighth-seeded former US open champ and last year’s Paris semifinalist Juan Martin del Potro.

Seventh seed Kei Nishikori wasted two match points in the fourth set and rallied from 4-1 and 5-3 down in the fifth to complete a 6-2, 6-7 (8-10), 6-2, 6-7 (8-10), 7-5 victory over unseeded Benoit Paire.

The match was suspended owing to darkness after three sets on Sunday and Nishikori, who also needed five sets in the previous round, now faces a daunting task on Tuesday against 11-time winner Rafael Nadal.

On the women’s side, Halep made short work of 104th-ranked Swiatek, who is just 18, in a 45-minute rout during which the Pole only got on the scoreboard in the sixth game in center court.

“I consider it the best match here, I played really well, and actually maybe she was a little bit nervous playing on that court. She’s young, very young,” Halep said.

The Romanian now faces another teenager in 17-year-old Anisimova who routed qualifier Aliona Bolsova 6-3, 6-0.

Keys and Barty meanwhile stopped a pair of giant-killers to set up a quarterfinal meeting.

Keys made short work of the Katerina Siniakova in a 6-2, 6-4 win, while eighth-seeded Barty quickly overcame a second-set hiccup as she dumped Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to reach her second straight quarters at the majors.

The 42nd-ranked Siniakova had upset world No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the fourth round, and 35th-placed Kenin had stunned 23-time Grand-Slam winner Serena Williams.

“It’s definitely something that I’m happy that I’ve gotten through to fourth rounds and quarterfinals a couple times now. But it never, never feels routine,” last year’s semifinalist Keys said.